West Lafayette, IN

Purdue welcomes 11 faculty through cluster hire effort in public health and health equity; advances goal to further diversify campus

 4 days ago
Rare chance for extended chip design experience

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Ellis was a senior electrical and computer engineering major at Purdue University with an interest in chip design when he was introduced to the SCALE program (Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement). The defense sector semiconductor workforce development program, led by Purdue and funded by the Department of Defense, provided a rare opportunity to learn more about the research pipeline for chip design that has helped shape his career trajectory.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Purdue’s firm commitment to free speech shows in latest ranking

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – When new students arrive at Purdue each fall for the university’s weeklong Boiler Gold Rush orientation program, they learn about traditions, expectations, campus life and ways to become involved. One topic, in particular, is intended to resonate with students well beyond graduation. It’s the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Today’s top 5 from Purdue University

You will want to read these good stories that you may have missed. All content is available for sharing and publishing. Purdue welcomes 11 faculty through cluster hire effort in public health and health equity; advances goal to further diversify campus. A strategic hiring effort to expand Purdue’s focus in...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
SCALE: High-tech ticket to rewarding possibilities

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jacob Manion’s world just grew exponentially. With his recent experience in the Purdue University-led national SCALE program (Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement) to complement his newly minted bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering, he’s gotten off to a running start in a career with vast opportunities. In July, Manion started a new adventure in Austin, Texas, as a physical design engineer for Ericsson, an international information and communication technology company.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Indiana farm fatality summary shows positive trends, stresses worker safety

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program released the annual Indiana Farm Fatality Summary with Historical Overview, coinciding with National Farm Safety and Health Week. The annual observance has taken place during the third week of September since 1944. The program reported 20 work-related...
INDIANA STATE

