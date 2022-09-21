Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
purdue.edu
Rare chance for extended chip design experience
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Ellis was a senior electrical and computer engineering major at Purdue University with an interest in chip design when he was introduced to the SCALE program (Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement). The defense sector semiconductor workforce development program, led by Purdue and funded by the Department of Defense, provided a rare opportunity to learn more about the research pipeline for chip design that has helped shape his career trajectory.
purdue.edu
Purdue’s firm commitment to free speech shows in latest ranking
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – When new students arrive at Purdue each fall for the university’s weeklong Boiler Gold Rush orientation program, they learn about traditions, expectations, campus life and ways to become involved. One topic, in particular, is intended to resonate with students well beyond graduation. It’s the...
purdue.edu
Today’s top 5 from Purdue University
You will want to read these good stories that you may have missed. All content is available for sharing and publishing. Purdue welcomes 11 faculty through cluster hire effort in public health and health equity; advances goal to further diversify campus. A strategic hiring effort to expand Purdue’s focus in...
purdue.edu
SCALE: High-tech ticket to rewarding possibilities
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jacob Manion’s world just grew exponentially. With his recent experience in the Purdue University-led national SCALE program (Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement) to complement his newly minted bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering, he’s gotten off to a running start in a career with vast opportunities. In July, Manion started a new adventure in Austin, Texas, as a physical design engineer for Ericsson, an international information and communication technology company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
purdue.edu
Indiana farm fatality summary shows positive trends, stresses worker safety
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program released the annual Indiana Farm Fatality Summary with Historical Overview, coinciding with National Farm Safety and Health Week. The annual observance has taken place during the third week of September since 1944. The program reported 20 work-related...
purdue.edu
Purdue Fall Undergraduate Research Expo accepting research talk, poster abstracts and judges
Undergraduate students have until noon Oct. 17 to apply to present a research talk or poster on their research or creative endeavors at the 2022 Purdue Fall Undergraduate Research Expo. The fall expo is being planned as a hybrid event showcasing undergraduate research, with students delivering presentations Nov. 14-21. Undergraduate...
Comments / 0