CONCORD, N.H. – This week, the New Hampshire Lottery broke its all-time single year sales record, reaching $536.5 million in total sales to date for Fiscal Year 2022. The previous record came in Fiscal Year 2021, where the New Hampshire Lottery raised $519 million. Over the past five years, New Hampshire Lottery sales have jumped by nearly 60 percent, with an average of about $10 million per week across all games offered by the lottery.

CONCORD, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO