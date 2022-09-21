Read full article on original website
76: Why Work in Healthcare?
Has been on the road meeting new ideas and people and sharing stories about what we’ve experienced in a wide range of healthcare encounters. In this episode we invite you join us at the Aspen Ideas: Health conference. Aspen’s 60+ sessions are designed to engage a broad audience in...
California Bets Big on Housing in Medicaid
California is in the early days of one of the most ambitious initiatives ever to address Medicaid patients’ social needs in hopes of improving their health. This week, we trace the origins, early results and challenges of “CalAIM.”. Guests:. Jacey Cooper, Director, California Medicaid Program. Bradley Gilbert, MD,...
What are the Top Priorities in Integrating Two Health Systems Together Effectively?
What are the Top Priorities in Integrating Two Health Systems Together Effectively?. September 23, 2022: How do you integrate two health systems together? BHSH System is the merger of Beaumont and Spectrum. Jason Joseph, Chief Digital and Information Officer is helping create a new health system, For Michigan, By Michigan. What are the top priorities? How do you integrate the EHR? What is your consumer facing strategy? What are your clinician enablement and efficiency platforms going to look like? How do you even begin to think about processes, governance and security? What about staffing? What about culture and remote working policies?
Improving Inclusion Practices in Schools with the Inclusive Educator – Bre Gastaldi
ONCE UPON A GENE – EPISODE 153. Improving Inclusion Practices in Schools with the Inclusive Educator – Bre Gastaldi. Bre Gastaldi is known as the Inclusive Educator and she teaches school districts how to implement inclusive practices. She’s also a special education teacher. She joins me for a discussion on diversity and inclusion in all aspects of education and the school setting.
Redetermination Strategies to Maximize Continuous Medicaid Coverage
Redetermination Strategies to Maximize Continuous Medicaid Coverage. The impending need for state Medicaid agencies and plans to administer redeterminations for Medicaid beneficiaries poses a risk of lost coverage for nearly 15 million individuals, especially for the vulnerable D-SNP population. Our expert panel provides insights into the groundwork needed to educate members about the requirements.
