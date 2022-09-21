What are the Top Priorities in Integrating Two Health Systems Together Effectively?. September 23, 2022: How do you integrate two health systems together? BHSH System is the merger of Beaumont and Spectrum. Jason Joseph, Chief Digital and Information Officer is helping create a new health system, For Michigan,‎ By Michigan. What are the top priorities? How do you integrate the EHR? What is your consumer facing strategy? What are your clinician enablement and efficiency platforms going to look like? How do you even begin to think about processes, governance and security? What about staffing? What about culture and remote working policies?

