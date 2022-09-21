ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KX News

Football: Mandan ready for revenge in rematch against St. Mary's

KX Sports’ game of the week Friday night features the Mandan Braves against the St. Mary’s Saints, a rivalry renewed last season for the first time in 13 years. After a tough loss in 2021, the Braves are hoping to turn things around in the series. The Mandan Braves are hoping to bounce back from […]
MANDAN, ND
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
bhsnews.org

Out of The Darkness

A sad but all too common occurrence today in the lives of teenagers is poor mental health. Depression, as wide of a field that is, has found a way to slither into the brains of young adults heavily in recent years. This year, the Out of The Darkness walk has...
BISMARCK, ND
Steve Kerr
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 16-year-old is in custody and a 28-year-old is dead after an early morning shooting at a motel in north Bismarck. Police say they received a report of a shooting at around 12:40 a.m. where they found one man dead. Bismarck Police say witnesses and other...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck's Bizaare Week – Rollovers All Over Town – Why?

Here is hoping you have never driven by OR been IN a rollover before. Take a good look at the cover picture of this article, although this was not taken here in North Dakota, it's still a perfect example of a violent scene - a car that's been completely rolled over, upside down with smashed windows and debris scattered all over the place - the very first thing that comes into your mind when you see this is "Sure hope nobody was hurt", followed shortly by "How in the world does this happen?" - That last question has been asked a ton this week by others here in Bismarck. Some people that I have talked to have their own idea, a co-worker thinks that too many people are texting and driving "Every time I'm out on the back of my boyfriend's motorcycle, I see about six out of every ten drivers distracted by their phone..." So what is up with the rash of rollovers in Bismarck this past week?
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Prison guard on duty at time of Chad Isaak's death has been fired

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The warden at the North Dakota State Penitentiary fired the sergeant assigned to supervise convicted murderer Chad Isaak the day of his death. A letter from Thursday, September 22, states DeAndre Adams was fired after an internal investigation showed he did not perform proper checks on inmates in the South Unit of the penitentiary on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The letter says Isaak’s roommate left the cell for about an hour, during which time a piece of cardboard was placed in the window to obstruct the view.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Tipper's Dream: Bismarck artist paints new mural for the dogs

BISMARCK, N.D. - Dog lovers, this story is for you. What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done for your four-legged friend?. Whatever it is, this might top it. A local artist has created a 66-foot mural that is literally for the dogs. The story behind the mural is...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

One dead following crash on Highway 281 near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Jamestown man was pronounced dead after he rear-ended a Fuel Tanker while driving a Freightliner Tuesday morning around 9:45 a.m on Highway 281 near Jamestown. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the Fuel Tanker, a 52-year-old Jamestown man, was headed south on Highway 281 when […]
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Truck Fire On I-94 Near Sterling

STERLING, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi truck was totaled after the cab burned up in flames on Interstate 94 (I-94) east of Sterling on Wednesday, September 21st near exit 185. The semi was hauling bales on it’s trailer when the fire was report. The cause of the fire remains...
STERLING, ND
kfgo.com

16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
BISMARCK, ND

