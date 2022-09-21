Here is hoping you have never driven by OR been IN a rollover before. Take a good look at the cover picture of this article, although this was not taken here in North Dakota, it's still a perfect example of a violent scene - a car that's been completely rolled over, upside down with smashed windows and debris scattered all over the place - the very first thing that comes into your mind when you see this is "Sure hope nobody was hurt", followed shortly by "How in the world does this happen?" - That last question has been asked a ton this week by others here in Bismarck. Some people that I have talked to have their own idea, a co-worker thinks that too many people are texting and driving "Every time I'm out on the back of my boyfriend's motorcycle, I see about six out of every ten drivers distracted by their phone..." So what is up with the rash of rollovers in Bismarck this past week?

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO