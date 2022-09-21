GR launches Tech Week, recognized as a best city to start tech careers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids SmartZone, The Right Place, Midwest House, and its tech partners launch the inaugural Tech Week Grand Rapids today having recently being recognized as one of the four best cities in America to start a tech career.

Yahoo Finance cited Grand Rapids as one of the best cities to start a career in technology. The Yahoo Finance article points to the city's development of the Medical Mile and the region’s manufacturing industry as key factors for the recognition. It also cited that, with the ability to work remotely, workers in the tech industry can “live better for less” in cities such as Grand Rapids.

“The pandemic accelerated the tech industry’s exodus out of its ancestral homeland of Silicon Valley,” Author Andrew Lisa wrote. "With remote work becoming the norm, the workforce can move anywhere in the country, especially somewhere with a better cost of living."

Grand Rapids Economic Development Director Jeremiah Gracia said that the City will strive to continue live up to that billing over the next decade.

“Tech Week Grand Rapids, with events ranging from hands-on tech exhibits and panel discussions, to pitch competitions and networking opportunities,” Gracia said, “will showcase our promise and verify why we're recognized as one of the four best cities to start a tech career.”

Tech Week coincides with other major festivals and conferences in Grand Rapids focused on art, design, technology, and innovation.

“Tech Week allows us to build upon our city’s innovation that exists in medical technology, manufacturing, and digital transformation,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “We are well positioned to be a major tech hub where startup companies and existing businesses will coalesce and become part of our inclusive economy. By aligning the Tech Week experience with existing events such as Confluence and ArtPrize, it allows our community to have a similar vibe as South by Southwest (SXSW) where we have an overlapping infusion of creative and innovative talent in our city. We can reimagine the world differently with art bringing creatives and entrepreneurs together to solve problems, start businesses and collaborate.”

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the Tech Week events scheduled this week:

Wednesday, Sept. 21

START GARDEN DEMO DAY

5 p.m. | GLC LIVE at 20 Monroe

The culmination of Michigan's biggest business competition, check out 100 entrepreneurs vying to be among 10 to win $20,000.

Thursday, Sept. 22

HI TECH BRUNCH

Powered by techni/color/, West Michigan Tech Talent & Friends

9 to 11 a.m.

GR Tech Hub | 80 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Join us as we bring together young, diverse tech professionals for a networking event.

RSVP HERE.

Thursday, Sept. 22

TECH TALKS HAPPY HOUR Hosted by The Right Place

3 to 6 p.m.

GR Tech Hub | 80 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids

This event is focused on the theme of digital innovation and forging connections between established tech leaders and startups within the Grand Rapids ecosystem.

Registration is closed. The registration limit has been met.

Friday, Sept. 23

GRAND RAPIDS TECH SHOWCASE

Hosted by The Right Place

Noon to 5 p.m.

GR Tech Hub | 80 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Join us at the Tech Hub for hands-on tech exhibits from local companies. Experience AR/VR and even setup your own digital wallet and NFT!

RSVP HERE.

Friday, Sept. 23

CONFLUENCE MUSIC SHOWCASE Joe Hertler

7:30 p.m.

Listening Room @ Studio Park Grand Rapids

Tickets.

Saturday, Sept. 24

CONFLUENCE FUTURE INNOVATORS ZONE

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Studio Park Grand Rapids

The Future Innovators Zone (FIZ), presented by Consumers Energy, is an amazing, thought bending area designed for kids of all ages.

Saturday, Sept. 24

CONFLUENCE INNOVATION SHOWCASE

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Studio Park Grand Rapids

This showcase will spotlight the work of regional companies that are bringing the latest tech and innovation to gaming.

Saturday, Sept. 24

CONFLUENCE ROBOTICS EXPO

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

AMP Lab, Western Michigan University

Saturday, Sept. 24

MERGE at CONFLUENCE

1 to 3 p.m.

Listening Room @ Studio Park Grand Rapids

A panel with tech leaders who will talk about what working in the pandemic has been like between 2020 and now and how things have changed now that many are returning to the office.

Register HERE.

Saturday, Sept. 24

CONFLUENCE MUSIC SHOWCASE Tall Tall Trees

7:30 p.m.

Listening Room @ Studio Park Grand Rapids

Tickets.

For more information on Tech Week Events, visit techweekgr.com.