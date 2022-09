CINCINNATI - In the BIG EAST conference opening game Xavier swept Villanova in a three set victory (25-19, 25-21, 25-19). This is the second match of the season for the Musketeers that was won in three sets. Xavier moves to 8-3 record while Villanova falls to 4-9. The Musketeers lengthen the lead to 10-8 in the series history with the Wildcats.

