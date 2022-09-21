Read full article on original website
New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week
Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
Models Suggest Possible Hurricane to Enter Gulf of Mexico Next Week
As hurricane season continues to roll on, Fiona has developed into a category 3 hurricane. This is a major hurricane with winds of 115 miles per hour. Currently, it is projected to possibly reach category 4 as it continues to move north. This places Fiona close to the Grand Turk Island and will be near Bermuda by Thursday evening or early Friday.
Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US
Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins
A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and tracks toward Florida
The ninth named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has formed across the central Caribbean Sea, and forecasts show Florida may soon be impacted by its first major hurricane since 2018.
Right on cue: Cold front to sweep away summer weather as fall arrives
AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature still has a few tricks up her sleeve for the northeastern United States as summer transitions to fall this week. The autumnal equinox on Thursday at 9:03 p.m. EDT marks the official start of astronomical fall across the Northern Hemisphere. As the new season gets underway, a dramatic change in the weather is forecast to unfold in the parts of the Midwest and Northeast.
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Tropical Storm Danielle Strengthens in the Atlantic
A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (CIRA/NOAA via The New York Times) Tropical Storm Danielle was expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Friday, the first of a relatively quiet 2022 Atlantic season.
After the Caribbean, where will Fiona head next?
While a direct hit to the U.S. mainland is not expected, Fiona may be steered towards Bermuda in the days ahead. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting Tropical Storm Fiona to strengthen into a hurricane and unleash life-threatening rain for several Caribbean islands into early week, including Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, but after Fiona is finished pounding those places with wind and heavy rain, what will its next moves be?
Highs pushing toward records to end summer
As we roll toward the first day of fall, heat continues to be front and center in the forecast. Today may be the last day of summer but it will feel like we’re right in the middle of it with high temps climbing into the mid-90s.
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'major' storm in coming days
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night, with forecasters predicting it to become a "major hurricane" over the next few days though it is not expected to make landfall anywhere on the U.S. East Coast. Earl formed in the Caribbean over the weekend and...
Hurricane Fiona moves past Bermuda; Canada to see storm impacts
Hurricane Fiona is moving away from Bermuda early Friday. A hurricane warning for the island was downgraded to a tropical storm warning. The National Hurricane Center said hurricane conditions were expected to begin in Atlantic Canada in the evening. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings were in effect for the region.
A new 6-acre island has emerged in the Pacific Ocean
Thanks to the eruption of an underwater volcano.
Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
Record heat expected for first day of fall
Fall will arrive tonight at 8:04pm. Before fall gets here there will be a heat punch that may set record highs for the day. 95 degrees is the record with the forecast calling for highs between 95-97 degrees.
September Heat Wave to Bring Back Summer-Like Temperatures for the Central US This Weekend
A September heat wave will make residents of the Central US feel summer-like temperatures once again similar to July, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The forecast suggested that the extreme weather will build over the south-central parts of the US this coming weekend and may persist until next week. This comes...
Depression forms in Atlantic, and it’s forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Fiona soon
A new tropical depression formed Wednesday morning east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic, and it’s expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Fiona in the next 24 hours. The forecast shows it turning into the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season by Wednesday night or...
Nice weather is on the way
Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
