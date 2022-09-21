ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Independent

New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week

Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
The Independent

Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US

Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
natureworldnews.com

Northeast US to Receive Coolest Wave of Air Since May as the Fall Season Begins

A strong cold front bringing the coolest wave of air since May fill envelop the northeastern United States this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists who projected the coolest air will arrive just in time for the official start of the fall season, which will kickstart at 9:03 p.m. EDT (local time) on Thursday, September 22.
The Independent

Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season

The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
AccuWeather

Right on cue: Cold front to sweep away summer weather as fall arrives

AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature still has a few tricks up her sleeve for the northeastern United States as summer transitions to fall this week. The autumnal equinox on Thursday at 9:03 p.m. EDT marks the official start of astronomical fall across the Northern Hemisphere. As the new season gets underway, a dramatic change in the weather is forecast to unfold in the parts of the Midwest and Northeast.
AccuWeather

After the Caribbean, where will Fiona head next?

While a direct hit to the U.S. mainland is not expected, Fiona may be steered towards Bermuda in the days ahead. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting Tropical Storm Fiona to strengthen into a hurricane and unleash life-threatening rain for several Caribbean islands into early week, including Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, but after Fiona is finished pounding those places with wind and heavy rain, what will its next moves be?
WWL-AMFM

Highs pushing toward records to end summer

As we roll toward the first day of fall, heat continues to be front and center in the forecast. Today may be the last day of summer but it will feel like we’re right in the middle of it with high temps climbing into the mid-90s.
Fox News

Hurricane Fiona moves past Bermuda; Canada to see storm impacts

Hurricane Fiona is moving away from Bermuda early Friday. A hurricane warning for the island was downgraded to a tropical storm warning. The National Hurricane Center said hurricane conditions were expected to begin in Atlantic Canada in the evening. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings were in effect for the region.
960 The Ref

Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
WWL-AMFM

Nice weather is on the way

Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
