ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 1

Related
Scientist

“Extreme Inequality” Entrenched in Academic Hiring: Study

Eight out of every ten American tenure-track faculty received their PhDs from just 20 percent of the nation’s universities, according to a study published in Nature earlier this week (September 21). Of those same faculty members, over 14 percent received their degrees at just five institutions: The University of California, Berkeley; Harvard University; University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Stanford University. The striking findings illuminate the “extreme inequality” in academic hiring, The Chronicle of Higher Education reports.
COLLEGES
laboratoryequipment.com

Just 5 Universities Train Majority of Academics

Previous studies have shown that papers with a diverse set of authors are cited more often and produce higher-impact discoveries. That makes sense—different people with different life experiences bring different ideas to the table. It’s hard for new ideas and research to emerge if the opportunities are not present.
COLLEGES
NIH Director's Blog

Changing and Evolving Relationships between Two- and Four-Year Colleges and Universities: They're Not Your Parents' Community Colleges Anymore

This paper describes a summit on Community Colleges in the Evolving STEM Education Landscape organized by a committee of the National Research Council (NRC) and the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) and held at the Carnegie Institution for Science on December 15, 2011. This summit followed a similar event organized by Dr. Jill Biden, spouse of the Vice President, and held at the White House in October 2010, which sought to bring national attention to the changing missions and purposes of community colleges in contemporary American society.1 The NRC/NAE event built on the White House summit, while focusing on the changing roles of community colleges in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. An in-depth summary of the summit was prepared by the NRC and NAE for publication in late Spring 2012 by the National Academies Press (
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
Reason.com

Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class

On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
COLLEGES
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
wiareport.com

Seven Women Faculty Members Who Have Been Given New Roles or Duties

Has been named the acting chair of the department of aquaculture and fisheries at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Dr. Xie joined the university’s faculty as an assistant professor of aquaculture and fisheries in 2009 and became an associate professor in 2016. She teaches courses in statistics, data analysis, and experimental design.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#University Of Cambridge#University Of California#Linus College#Hispanic#Phds#Harvard University#Michigan State Univers
theeverygirl.com

We Can’t Forget Black Women As Workplaces Change

Being a Black woman in America is incredible. We are innovators, trendsetters, conversation starters, creative geniuses, academic standouts, and pillars of home and family. A Black woman’s imprint can be found in everything from cuisine to space exploration, yet Black women make 58 cents for every dollar a white man makes. (For Black mothers, that number is only 50 cents.) A difference of 42 cents isn’t something to scoff at. On average, Black women lose roughly $2,000 each month, $24,000 each year, and $964,000 (nearly $1 million!!) over the span of a 40-year career because of the pay gap.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Nature.com

Distinguishing two features of accountability for AI technologies

Policymakers and researchers consistently call for greater human accountability for AI technologies. We should be clear about two distinct features of accountability. Across the AI ethics and global policy landscape, there is consensus that there should be human accountability for AI technologies1. These machines are used for high-stakes decision-making in complex domains - for example, in healthcare, criminal justice and transport - where they can cause or occasion serious harm. Some use deep machine learning models, which can make their outputs difficult to understand or contest. At the same time, when the datasets on which these models are trained reflect bias against specific demographic groups, the bias becomes encoded and causes disparate impacts2,3,4. Meanwhile, an increasing number of machines that embody AI, and specifically machine learning, such as highly automated vehicles, can execute decision-making functions and take actions independently of direct, real-time human control, in unpredictable conditions that call for adaptive performance. This development can make human agency seem obscure. Considering these problems, a heterogeneous group of researchers and organizations have called for stronger, more explicit regulation and guidelines to ensure accountability for AI and autonomous systems1,5,6,7.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Nature.com

A forgotten workforce?

You have full access to this article via your institution. Sir, the UK has invested heavily in the education and training of dental hygienists and dental therapists but has never established appropriate conditions to allow them to exercise their skills fully. Oral healthcare professionals with qualifications in both dental hygiene...
EDUCATION
News Channel 25

When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics

At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
TEXAS STATE
TechCrunch

The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort

IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Dentists' awareness and knowledge of evidence- based dentistry principles, methods and practices: a systematic review

Introduction As an attempt to provide supporting evidence for the formulation of future educational strategies on knowledge translation, this systematic review assessed and synthesised the available evidence related to the dentists' awareness, perceived and actual knowledge of evidence-based dentistry (EBD) principles, methods and practices. Methods Primary studies that considered dentists'...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy