South Side — Items and Personals Picked up in that Suburb. The other night the electric light on the bridge began to burn dim and one of the boys grabbed hold of the wire by which it is lowered, but he didn’t hold it long. The wire is poorly insulated and is capable of giving a very strong shock. It should be repaired or serious consequences may follow. [This would have been the Juliana Street bridge, built 1889. At that time, it and the Ohio River Railroad bridge were the only bridges crossing the Little Kanawha River at Parkersburg. The old wooden covered bridge at the foot of Market Street, built c.1846, was destroyed by a flood in 1875. The East Street bridge opened in 1908. The Fifth Street bridge was dedicated in 1937.]

