ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Look Back: News from the South side

South Side — Items and Personals Picked up in that Suburb. The other night the electric light on the bridge began to burn dim and one of the boys grabbed hold of the wire by which it is lowered, but he didn’t hold it long. The wire is poorly insulated and is capable of giving a very strong shock. It should be repaired or serious consequences may follow. [This would have been the Juliana Street bridge, built 1889. At that time, it and the Ohio River Railroad bridge were the only bridges crossing the Little Kanawha River at Parkersburg. The old wooden covered bridge at the foot of Market Street, built c.1846, was destroyed by a flood in 1875. The East Street bridge opened in 1908. The Fifth Street bridge was dedicated in 1937.]
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ritchie County bridge inspections may cause delays

HARRISVILLE — Two bridges in Ritchie County will be inspected on Monday, the Division of Transportation said. The Cairo Pony Truss Bridge on Silver Run Road will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to all traffic. The North Bend State Park will open the Rail Trail Bridge to keep traffic moving without interruption. Delays are not anticipated.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: I-470 westbound reopened following crash near state line

UPDATE: I-470 westbound is operational once more following a a crash late Wednesday morning near the West Virginia/Ohio state line. At approximately 3:00pm Wednesday, an update was issued from the Ohio Department of Transportation indicating that one lane had been reopened following the accident, and that traffic delays were still ongoing issue at the time.
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Commission agrees to property cleanup

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission agreed to clean up a piece of property on Rising Sun Ridge Road. The commission met with the owners of the property during Thursday’s meeting. The property, located at 15 Rising Sun Ridge Road, Parkersburg, has had various vehicles and trash on...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Ada, OH
City
Marietta, OH
Marietta, OH
Government
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar

St. Michael Church on 55th Street in Vienna is having a parking lot sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Twelve vendors, food, drinks and baked goods in cafe. Wayside United Methodist Church Craft and Vendor Fair will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 1 . Admission is...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown Police

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports on Sept. 19. * Timothy Mcmahon, 52, Parkersburg, was cited for driving on a license revoked for DUI on Highland Avenue. Sept. 14. * Lora Middleton, 19, Williamstown, was cited for speed 41/25 on Highland Avenue. Sept. 15. *...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia infrastructure council OKs funds for Ritchie County project

CHARLESTON — A water project in Ritchie County was approved by the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council. The council approved a $500,000 grant to the Hughes River Water Board in Ritchie County for improvements to a water storage tank and the water treatment plant. The agency will receive $1.8 million with funds also from the Ritchie County Commission through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Water Development Authority Economic Enhancement Grant Fund.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Franklin Street#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Ada Curb Ramps Project#Glendale Extension#Colegate Drive#Bank Street#S Seventh Street#Putnam Street
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Boys and Girls Club of Washington County raising fund with concert

MARIETTA — The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County is fundraising to make Garrett Scott’s dream into a reality. Scott was a Marietta High School graduate who began his career at the BGCWC in April 2014. He joined the organization as the Game Room Coordinator and became the Teen Coordinator in 2016, where he spent the next five years encouraging others to go after their dreams.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Sept. 16-18: * Michell K. Davis, 4425 Auburn Road, Huntington, pleaded no contest to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Evan Jonathon Jenks, 2223 23rd St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to traffic-control signal and fined $180.25. A charge...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

General aviation community meets with Wood County Airport Authority

WILLIAMSTOWN — Members of the general aviation community raised concerns and questions about service, maintenance and development at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport Thursday morning during a meeting of the Wood County Airport Authority. More than 20 pilots, business owners and other interested parties gathered for the authority’s regular...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Hadley signs on as Washington County agent for SWC Realty

PARKERSBURG — A new agent has been hired by SWC Realty based in Parkersburg. Pam Hadley of Marietta will concentrate on residential properties in Washington and surrounding areas. “I’ve been in the real estate business since 1996,” Hadley said. SWC is a multi-state company that was established...
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Farm and Dairy

2022 Belmont County Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information) Buyers: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Capstone Holding Company and St. Clair Building Center. Buyers: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Capstone Holding Company and 9th Day Feed & Supply. Reserve champion: Keenan White. Bid: $17 per pound. Weight: 147 pounds. Buyer: Riesbecks Food Market. GOATS. Average bid: $11.73...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WOWK

UPDATE: Community helps identify Point Pleasant trailer theft suspects

UPDATE: (7:15 p.m.) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects accused of stealing the Point Pleasant Fire Department’s concessions trailer have been identified. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, after posting photos of the alleged suspects, his office and Mason County 911 dispatchers received...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WTAP

Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
CUTLER, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tiny house a big deal for Mineral Wells couple

MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells couple is living the big life in a small way. Angie and Andrew Florence live in a tiny house, a 16-by-20 foot home where the prime directive is no clutter. “You need to look at your needs and not wants,” said Andrew.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County turns green on West Virginia COVID map

CHARLESTON — Wood County is now green, the lowest level on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, as of Thursday. The county, the largest in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has been yellow, second lowest. Also green in this region are Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

PARKERSBURG — The Trinity Episcopal Used Book Sale will be returning this year following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic but will be taking place slightly earlier than usual. Instead of being held during the first week of November, this year’s sale has been moved forward a month...
PARKERSBURG, WV
thepostathens.com

Outdoor furniture stolen, dorm fire alarm goes off

A fire alarm was reported at Bromley Hall on Sunday, Ohio University Police Department reported. Due to the alarm, marijuana was found and was seized for destruction, according to OUPD. Shopping spree. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call in response to funds stolen from a debit card....
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy