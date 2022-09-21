Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: News from the South side
South Side — Items and Personals Picked up in that Suburb. The other night the electric light on the bridge began to burn dim and one of the boys grabbed hold of the wire by which it is lowered, but he didn’t hold it long. The wire is poorly insulated and is capable of giving a very strong shock. It should be repaired or serious consequences may follow. [This would have been the Juliana Street bridge, built 1889. At that time, it and the Ohio River Railroad bridge were the only bridges crossing the Little Kanawha River at Parkersburg. The old wooden covered bridge at the foot of Market Street, built c.1846, was destroyed by a flood in 1875. The East Street bridge opened in 1908. The Fifth Street bridge was dedicated in 1937.]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ritchie County bridge inspections may cause delays
HARRISVILLE — Two bridges in Ritchie County will be inspected on Monday, the Division of Transportation said. The Cairo Pony Truss Bridge on Silver Run Road will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to all traffic. The North Bend State Park will open the Rail Trail Bridge to keep traffic moving without interruption. Delays are not anticipated.
UPDATE: I-470 westbound reopened following crash near state line
UPDATE: I-470 westbound is operational once more following a a crash late Wednesday morning near the West Virginia/Ohio state line. At approximately 3:00pm Wednesday, an update was issued from the Ohio Department of Transportation indicating that one lane had been reopened following the accident, and that traffic delays were still ongoing issue at the time.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Commission agrees to property cleanup
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission agreed to clean up a piece of property on Rising Sun Ridge Road. The commission met with the owners of the property during Thursday’s meeting. The property, located at 15 Rising Sun Ridge Road, Parkersburg, has had various vehicles and trash on...
2 arrested after high speed chase on I-79
A high speed chase took place Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
St. Michael Church on 55th Street in Vienna is having a parking lot sale on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Twelve vendors, food, drinks and baked goods in cafe. Wayside United Methodist Church Craft and Vendor Fair will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 1 . Admission is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Williamstown Police
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports on Sept. 19. * Timothy Mcmahon, 52, Parkersburg, was cited for driving on a license revoked for DUI on Highland Avenue. Sept. 14. * Lora Middleton, 19, Williamstown, was cited for speed 41/25 on Highland Avenue. Sept. 15. *...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia infrastructure council OKs funds for Ritchie County project
CHARLESTON — A water project in Ritchie County was approved by the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council. The council approved a $500,000 grant to the Hughes River Water Board in Ritchie County for improvements to a water storage tank and the water treatment plant. The agency will receive $1.8 million with funds also from the Ritchie County Commission through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Water Development Authority Economic Enhancement Grant Fund.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Boys and Girls Club of Washington County raising fund with concert
MARIETTA — The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County is fundraising to make Garrett Scott’s dream into a reality. Scott was a Marietta High School graduate who began his career at the BGCWC in April 2014. He joined the organization as the Game Room Coordinator and became the Teen Coordinator in 2016, where he spent the next five years encouraging others to go after their dreams.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Sept. 16-18: * Michell K. Davis, 4425 Auburn Road, Huntington, pleaded no contest to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Evan Jonathon Jenks, 2223 23rd St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to traffic-control signal and fined $180.25. A charge...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
General aviation community meets with Wood County Airport Authority
WILLIAMSTOWN — Members of the general aviation community raised concerns and questions about service, maintenance and development at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport Thursday morning during a meeting of the Wood County Airport Authority. More than 20 pilots, business owners and other interested parties gathered for the authority’s regular...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hadley signs on as Washington County agent for SWC Realty
PARKERSBURG — A new agent has been hired by SWC Realty based in Parkersburg. Pam Hadley of Marietta will concentrate on residential properties in Washington and surrounding areas. “I’ve been in the real estate business since 1996,” Hadley said. SWC is a multi-state company that was established...
Farm and Dairy
2022 Belmont County Fair sale
(Submitted photos and information) Buyers: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Capstone Holding Company and St. Clair Building Center. Buyers: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Capstone Holding Company and 9th Day Feed & Supply. Reserve champion: Keenan White. Bid: $17 per pound. Weight: 147 pounds. Buyer: Riesbecks Food Market. GOATS. Average bid: $11.73...
WOWK
UPDATE: Community helps identify Point Pleasant trailer theft suspects
UPDATE: (7:15 p.m.) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects accused of stealing the Point Pleasant Fire Department’s concessions trailer have been identified. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, after posting photos of the alleged suspects, his office and Mason County 911 dispatchers received...
WTAP
Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tiny house a big deal for Mineral Wells couple
MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells couple is living the big life in a small way. Angie and Andrew Florence live in a tiny house, a 16-by-20 foot home where the prime directive is no clutter. “You need to look at your needs and not wants,” said Andrew.
WTAP
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Deputy Tasha Hewitt filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of wood county on September 13th of this year. The lawsuit has been filed, but the defendants have not been served yet. According to the lawsuit, Hewitt’s claims she experienced gender discrimination, retaliation,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County turns green on West Virginia COVID map
CHARLESTON — Wood County is now green, the lowest level on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, as of Thursday. The county, the largest in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has been yellow, second lowest. Also green in this region are Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Trinity Episcopal Used Book Sale will be returning this year following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic but will be taking place slightly earlier than usual. Instead of being held during the first week of November, this year’s sale has been moved forward a month...
thepostathens.com
Outdoor furniture stolen, dorm fire alarm goes off
A fire alarm was reported at Bromley Hall on Sunday, Ohio University Police Department reported. Due to the alarm, marijuana was found and was seized for destruction, according to OUPD. Shopping spree. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call in response to funds stolen from a debit card....
