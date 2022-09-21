Read full article on original website
Hot Rod Gathering at Woolaroc on Oct 1
The traditional hot rod gathering for the "discerning man" will be held on October 1 at the Woolaroc Museum & Preserve, located 12 miles southwest of Bartlesvill on Highway 123 near US Highway 60. You can attend as a car owner or just a car lover. To show off your...
Community Events
All-Bellanca Fly-In The All-Bellanca Fly-In” will be Saturday, 10am-2pm, at the Bartlesville Airport. The Bartlesville Lions Club, now celebrating its 101st Anniversary, will be onsite providing a fundraising lunch of hot dogs or a sloppy joe sandwich for $8 per person from 11am to 1pm. Proceeds from the lunch benefit the Bartlesville and Dewey communities by helping to fund many local projects in the area, including free eye exams and prescription glasses for those in need.
Willy Hargraves Family Benefit Cornhole Tournament This Weekend
A benefit cornhole tournament for the family of fallen Osage County Sheriffs Department Captain William Hargraves is Saturday, September 24. The tournament is round robin into a single elimination. Cost is $25 per person for a two person team. $30 of each $50 team fee will go to the family and $20 will be used for payout to the top cornhole teams.
BPL Presents Living History Event on Sept 28
The Bartlesville Public Library is hosting a living history presentation on Wednesday, September 28 at Unity Square. Bring your lawn chair and your coolers to set up early for the Living History Presentation that begins at 7 pm. Dr. Tom King will be on stage as Andrew Carnegie, the great...
Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectaculars show in Tulsa, OK Nov 23rd, 2022 – presale code
The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular pre-sale code the internet has been looking for is available for members to use During this pre-sale YOU WILL have the opportunity to buy great concert tickets ahead of members of the public!!!. Go on and treat yourself, your friends who might like to go...
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
Balloon Used To Take Aerial Photos Spotted Flying Over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A strange balloon was spotted flying thousands of feet in the air over Tulsa this week. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone tracked down the people flying the balloon to help explain what it was doing.
Woman Credited With Preventing Missing Sand Springs Toddler From Drowning
A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
Sell Your Black Walnuts to Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore!
(Photo courtesy Hammons Black Walnuts) Black walnut hulling is held each fall at Shepherd’s Cross. Simply pick up black walnuts from the ground, bring them to the farm by the bag, bucket, or truckload. We will hull them, weight them, and pay you for them. This can be a great cost-free fundraiser for clubs, schools, churches & organizations. Shepherd’s Cross is one of only four buying stations in Oklahoma. We are a buyer for Hammons Black Walnuts, which is the only black walnut processing facility in the U.S. Black walnut hulling will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
Ice Cream Social at the Drummond House
I scream, you scream, we all scream ice cream this Saturday Sep 24 from 1-4 p.m. At the Fred and Addie Drummond home for the Ice Cream Social. The event is included in the regular price of getting into the Drummond. Prices are listed as $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 62 or older and $4 for students 6-18 years old. Kids ages five and under get in free as well as veterans and active military with ID. This event will be held outside.
Grand Funk Railroad parties down in Tulsa Jan. 19
TULSA, Okla. – “The American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad, is celebrating 53 years of hard rock with its 2022-2023 tour. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the five-piece group will hit the Hard Rock Live stage inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m. Tickets start at...
Tulsans remember Casa Bonita as building is gutted inside
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags and caves is being ripped to pieces. Casa Bonita was a Mexican-themed...
Tulsans reflect on Casa Bonita’s glory days as demolition begins
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags, and caves is being ripped to pieces. FOX23 reported when the restaurant...
Funerals begin for Sand Springs crash victims
Three teens died in a crash in Sand Springs on September 15th. Two other teens are recovering after the crash.
ODOT Cherokee Bridge work continues, more closures coming
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Cherokee Bridge and the Cherokee Avenue entrance to Johnstone Park are still closed to facilitate work on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge replacement project, the city of Bartlesville said. The closures are necessary to facilitate water and sewer relocations needed for the bridge project currently...
Gas Prices jump in the Metro
TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices jumped in price in Tulsa on Thursday. Some folks are waking up to see gas up 20 cents from the day before. Gas now sitting at $3.49 for a regular gallon of gas at most stations. Gas Buddy reports some places in the metro...
Tulsa family business accomplishes American dream with restaurant
Tacos Don Francisco is the dream come true for Martha Aguirre and her family. Opening 23 years ago, the restaurant has fed thousands of Tulsans through the years.
Tulsa’s Casa Bonita building owner details what future holds for the property
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa has big plans for the property, that’s currently being gutted inside. Pictures have been circulating on social media of the interior of the former Tulsa icon in shambles. “Our plan is we’re going to...
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
