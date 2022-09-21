ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Hot Rod Gathering at Woolaroc on Oct 1

The traditional hot rod gathering for the "discerning man" will be held on October 1 at the Woolaroc Museum & Preserve, located 12 miles southwest of Bartlesvill on Highway 123 near US Highway 60. You can attend as a car owner or just a car lover. To show off your...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Community Events

All-Bellanca Fly-In The All-Bellanca Fly-In” will be Saturday, 10am-2pm, at the Bartlesville Airport. The Bartlesville Lions Club, now celebrating its 101st Anniversary, will be onsite providing a fundraising lunch of hot dogs or a sloppy joe sandwich for $8 per person from 11am to 1pm. Proceeds from the lunch benefit the Bartlesville and Dewey communities by helping to fund many local projects in the area, including free eye exams and prescription glasses for those in need.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
poncacitynow.com

Willy Hargraves Family Benefit Cornhole Tournament This Weekend

A benefit cornhole tournament for the family of fallen Osage County Sheriffs Department Captain William Hargraves is Saturday, September 24. The tournament is round robin into a single elimination. Cost is $25 per person for a two person team. $30 of each $50 team fee will go to the family and $20 will be used for payout to the top cornhole teams.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Dewey, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPL Presents Living History Event on Sept 28

The Bartlesville Public Library is hosting a living history presentation on Wednesday, September 28 at Unity Square. Bring your lawn chair and your coolers to set up early for the Living History Presentation that begins at 7 pm. Dr. Tom King will be on stage as Andrew Carnegie, the great...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Credited With Preventing Missing Sand Springs Toddler From Drowning

A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
moreclaremore.com

Sell Your Black Walnuts to Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore!

(Photo courtesy Hammons Black Walnuts) Black walnut hulling is held each fall at Shepherd’s Cross. Simply pick up black walnuts from the ground, bring them to the farm by the bag, bucket, or truckload. We will hull them, weight them, and pay you for them. This can be a great cost-free fundraiser for clubs, schools, churches & organizations. Shepherd’s Cross is one of only four buying stations in Oklahoma. We are a buyer for Hammons Black Walnuts, which is the only black walnut processing facility in the U.S. Black walnut hulling will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
CLAREMORE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ice Cream Social at the Drummond House

I scream, you scream, we all scream ice cream this Saturday Sep 24 from 1-4 p.m. At the Fred and Addie Drummond home for the Ice Cream Social. The event is included in the regular price of getting into the Drummond. Prices are listed as $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 62 or older and $4 for students 6-18 years old. Kids ages five and under get in free as well as veterans and active military with ID. This event will be held outside.
HOMINY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Grand Funk Railroad parties down in Tulsa Jan. 19

TULSA, Okla. – “The American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad, is celebrating 53 years of hard rock with its 2022-2023 tour. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the five-piece group will hit the Hard Rock Live stage inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m. Tickets start at...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ODOT Cherokee Bridge work continues, more closures coming

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Cherokee Bridge and the Cherokee Avenue entrance to Johnstone Park are still closed to facilitate work on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge replacement project, the city of Bartlesville said. The closures are necessary to facilitate water and sewer relocations needed for the bridge project currently...
KRMG

Gas Prices jump in the Metro

TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices jumped in price in Tulsa on Thursday. Some folks are waking up to see gas up 20 cents from the day before. Gas now sitting at $3.49 for a regular gallon of gas at most stations. Gas Buddy reports some places in the metro...
TULSA, OK

