Read full article on original website
Related
State Theatre presents Three Dog Night
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents legendary band, Three Dog Night on Friday, October 14 at 8:00pm. Three Dog Night has been entertaining generations for over 50 years with their live performances and hit songs such as “Black and White,” “Never Been to Spain,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” and “Joy to the World.” Tickets range from $29-$99.
Commodity Trading: Dies Irae Screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, September 25
M. Wood’s experimental feature Commodity Trading: Dies Irae screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, September 25. Here is my interview with M. Woods:. Nigrin: Why did you make Commodity Trading: Dies Irae?. Woods: Commodity Trading's origin is a complicated story. When I was 17...
New York City's Babyllon wins Carteret Battle of the Bands
New York City-based funky, soulful blues-rock outfit Babyllon wins the Carteret Battle of the Bands on Sept. 18 in Carteret Park. PHOTO BY ELHAM HUSSIAN. The multi-hyphenated talent of Polina Antoni Kanin is the singer-songwriter-guitarist of funky, soulful blues-rock outfit Babyllon and the founding producer-engineer of PowerBush Records. Her New York City-based act, which has been described as “if Amy Winehouse and Led Zeppelin had a baby in New Orleans,” recently won $1,500 as the first-place band winner of the Carteret Battle of the Bands. In the midst of a cultural and economic renaissance, the blossoming borough also provided $1,500 to a solo first-place winner, New York City’s folky dream-popster Elizabeth Winterbourne, as well $1,000 each to two second-place finishers: singer-songwriter Mel Rose and the energetic trio This Island Earth, both from North Jersey. Organized by the Carteret-based Central Jersey Arts Council, the Sept. 18 band battle closed the borough’s annual five-day Charity Carnival, which included its 46th annual Ethnic Day featuring a performance by Grammy-nominated hit makers Gin Blossoms.
New Jersey State Council on the Arts Awards Grant to the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) was recently awarded $134,800 in Fiscal Year 2023 General Operating/Program Support grant funds by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (NJSCA). NJSCA awarded more than $28 million in grants to support over 700 arts organizations, projects, and artists throughout the state. This grant award will provide operating support for VACNJ to cover program and curatorial staff salaries, facility costs, and administrative costs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ArtsBergen to Present Public Art Programs in Fall Celebration at Hackensack's SACKtoberfest
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- This fall, a range of public art programming will be featured at SACKtoberfest in Hackensack. This fun-filled festival of art, food, brew, and live music returns to Hackensack, on October 15 from 1:00pm to 8:00pm at Atlantic Street Park. The festivities, organized by The Sack Business Alliance and the City of Hackensack, are free and open to the public.
The Montclair Art Museum Holds an Indigenous Peoples Weekend
Above: Jeremy Dennis (top, photo by Simon Howell), Brent Michael Davids (photo by Frank Schramm/Montclair Art Museum), Laura Ortman (photo by Frank Schramm/Montclair Art Museum) and Caroline Monnet, “No One Spoke of Extinction,” 2021, vinyl print (photo courtesy of the artist). The Montclair Art Museum (MAM) will honor...
Center Players Presents "Last of the Red Hot Lovers"
(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- Center Players will explore love, marriage and infidelity as it launches its 2022-23 season with a production of Neil Simon’s Last of the Red Hot Lovers at Center Playhouse, 35 South St, in downtown Freehold from October 14-30, 2022. First produced on Broadway in 1969, the...
The Gallery at Green Door Studio presents Sandra Charlap: A Walk in Her Shoes
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- A new art gallery, known as The Gallery at Green Door Studio, or The Gallery for short, is in the heart of Downtown Millburn and will open its doors to the public October 14, 2022. The premiere exhibit at The Gallery will feature the work of artist Sandra Charlap, a lifelong NJ native, with connections to the SOMA, Livingston and East Orange communities, she brings a world of experience and talent to this show.
RELATED PEOPLE
RVCC Slates Contemporary Art Exhibition Featuring Work by Two NJ Artists
“Charge III, IV, V” by Wendell Jeffrey; lithography, chine collé w/viscosity inks on paper; each 22” x 18”; 2021. (BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present Narrative Images, an exhibition showcasing the work of New Jersey artists Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, October 7-28, in the Art Gallery at the College’s Branchburg campus.
Ramapo College's Berrie Center for the Arts Presents Tony Winner LaChanze
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Broadway icon LaChanze and her band perform at the Berrie Center for the Arts at Ramapo College of New Jersey on Saturday, October 8 at 8:00pm for a concert full of her Tony award winning show hits and much more. LaChanze is a vibrant Broadway star with...
Ocean County Library presents Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre
(JACKSON, NJ) -- Join in a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and enjoy music and dance by the Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch on Saturday, October 8. The Hispanic Tapas Dance Program will be a mixture of classical, regional, and flamenco dances from Spain, and Latin American dances from Mexico and Ecuador. Showtime is 2:00pm.
PHOTOS from "Once" at Kelsey Theatre
(WEST WINDSOR, NJ) -- “Once,” winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical and winner of a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will kick off Kelsey Theatre’s 2022-2023 season. The romantic musical drama runs weekends from September 23 through October 2. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MPAC presents Life in the Afterlife: A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Do ghosts exist? And if so, can they be communicated with? Popular ghost hunter Amy Bruni talks all things supernatural at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$49. Amy Bruni started her professional ghost hunting career just over a...
Inside South Camden Theatre's 18th Season
(CAMDEN, NJ) -- South Camden Theatre Company has announced the show line-up for their 18th season at The Waterfront South Theatre, the only free-standing theatre built in Camden in more than 100 years. The season includes The Legend of Georgia McBride, Lettice & Lovage, Alabama Story, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime.
NJ Youth Symphony Legacy Concert Honors Former Artistic Director Barbara Barstow
(NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ) -- The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS), a program of Wharton Arts, will host a legacy concert in honor of former Artistic Director Barbara Barstow on Sunday, October 2 at 3:00pm at the Cullen Center at Westminster Choir College located at 101 Walnut Lane in Princeton. Featuring alumni musicians of the New Jersey Youth Symphony and Westminster Community Orchestra, as well as special guests, the legacy orchestra will be led by NJYS Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, Music Director of The Discovery Orchestra George Marriner Maull, and Westminster Community Orchestra Conductor Ruth Ochs. The concert is free but tickets are required. Tickets can be reserved at NJYS.org.
Light Opera of New Jersey to open 2022-23 season with "Candide"
(MADISON, NJ) -- Light Opera of New Jersey will begin their 2022-23 season with a performance of Leonard Bernstein's operetta, Candide. There will be two performances, Saturday, October 22 at 8:00pm and Sunday October 23 at 3:00pm at the Dorothy Young Center for the Performing Arts (Madison, NJ). This concert performance will feature Maestro Jason Tramm leading the 30-piece Light Opera of New Jersey Orchestra, over 60 singers in the chorus and highly acclaimed soloists drawn from the best Broadway and operatic talent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS from "Thoroughly Modern Millie" at Music Mountain Theatre
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Music Mountain Theatre revisits the wild and wooly Roaring 20s when Thoroughly Modern Millie comes to the stage for a four-weekend run opening on September 16th and running through October 9th. Set in New York City in 1922, this tells the story of young Millie Dillmount from Kansas, who comes to New York in search of a new life for herself. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
State Theatre New Jersey Launches DiscoveryTix Program
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey has launched the new DiscoveryTix Program with the support of Bank of America for the 2022-23 season. The DiscoveryTix Program strengthens State Theatre’s commitment to making the arts accessible to the entire community. Since the historic State Theatre became a nonprofit...
Roxey Ballet presents Bram Stoker's "Dracula"
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Kicking off the Fall season, Roxey Ballet stages its dance adaptation of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" on October 21- October 30. Roxey Ballet's "Dracula" interprets Stoker's famed horror story through a complete sensory experience of movement, music and spoken word with pyrotechnic, sound and lighting effects. Showcasing 16 world class professional artists, the performances take place throughout NJ and at the Mill Ballet Event Center in New Hope, Pa.
Music Mountain Theatre Adds Special Events To Its Season
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- As the 2022 season of Main Stage performances, young audience series productions, and Theatre School session continues, Music Mountain Theatre also offers additional special events to enjoy this fall. On Sunday, September 25 at 7:00pm, join Sally and Ian Bethmann for an evening of Broadway favorites! The...
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0