New Family-Owned Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too farEugene AdamsGlendale, AZ
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Goes Yard Again for Number 700 at Dodger Stadium
Welp. The internet ink wasn’t dry on the last article but here we are again. The legendary Albert Pujols has connected on home run number 700 in his illustrious career. And fittingly, he did it at Dodger Stadium. Albert wasted no time on Friday night, hitting two home runs...
Yardbarker
Mookie Betts Makes Los Angeles Dodgers Franchise History With 35th Home Run
Mookie Betts had the only hit the Los Angeles Dodgers had against Madison Bumgarner in their loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, but it did make franchise history. Betts broke up Bumgarner’s perfect game in the fourth inning with a solo home run that cut the Diamondbacks’ lead...
Catcher Stephen Vogt retiring after 10 big league seasons
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt will retire after 10 major league seasons and a long, patient road to break into the big leagues at age 27. Not to mention a nearly 15-month wait to finally get his first hit. Vogt endured an 0-for-32 hitless streak to start his career that began in Tampa Bay and ended in San Francisco’s East Bay. “It was like a year-and-a-half wait in between my first at-bat and when I got the first hit,” said Vogt, who shared his future plans with The Associated Press. “I couldn’t believe it had happened. It had been 32 at-bats and I was in my 33rd at-bat, got a pitch to hit and fortunately I got my first hit.”
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Duke Snider, Don Sutton, Fernando Valenzuela, Home Run Record & Jaime Jarrín
Sept. 22 is a notable date in Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history for multiple reasons, and also for the 1957 Brooklyn team because of Duke Snider. On the final day of the regular season that year, Snider slugged two home runs in a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. That gave Snider a fifth consecutive season with at least 40 homers, which tied Ralph Kiner’s National League record.
Dodgers pick up option on injured pitcher Daniel Hudson
Daniel Hudson hasn’t pitched since June, but that apparently didn’t stop the Los Angeles Dodgers from picking up his option
numberfire.com
Dermis Garcia in Oakland dugout Thursday
Oakland Athletics first baseman Dermis Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners. Garcia will grab a seat after he went 1-for-20 with a double, two RBI, and 10 strikeouts over the last five games. Stephen Vogt will replace Garcia on first base and bat fifth.
numberfire.com
Vimael Machin idle for Athletics on Wednesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. The lefty-hitting Machin is out of the lineup for the second time in three games as the Athletics take on another southpaw. Sheldon Neuse will replace Machin on third base and bat seventh.
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit Tigers game score vs. Chicago White Sox: TV, time, probable pitchers
Detroit Tigers (58-92) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-75) When: 7:10 p.m. Saturday. Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Tigers radio affiliates). ⋅ BOX SCORE. First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloud, high-60s. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Drew Hutchison (2-9, 4.59 ERA) vs. White Sox...
numberfire.com
Jo Adell absent Friday for Angels
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Mickey Moniak will replace Adell in left field and hit seventh. Moniak has a $2,100 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
Yardbarker
Breakout Star Ceddanne Rafaela Wins Red Sox Minor League Player Of Year
The Boston Red Sox entered the season with a myriad of promising prospects but the one who had the best overall season was vastly overlooked. Ceddanne Rafaela was named Baseball America's Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year on Tuesday, and for good reason. The versatile 22-year-old hit .299...
