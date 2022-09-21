ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Catcher Stephen Vogt retiring after 10 big league seasons

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Veteran Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt will retire after 10 major league seasons and a long, patient road to break into the big leagues at age 27. Not to mention a nearly 15-month wait to finally get his first hit. Vogt endured an 0-for-32 hitless streak to start his career that began in Tampa Bay and ended in San Francisco’s East Bay. “It was like a year-and-a-half wait in between my first at-bat and when I got the first hit,” said Vogt, who shared his future plans with The Associated Press. “I couldn’t believe it had happened. It had been 32 at-bats and I was in my 33rd at-bat, got a pitch to hit and fortunately I got my first hit.”
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Duke Snider, Don Sutton, Fernando Valenzuela, Home Run Record & Jaime Jarrín

Sept. 22 is a notable date in Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history for multiple reasons, and also for the 1957 Brooklyn team because of Duke Snider. On the final day of the regular season that year, Snider slugged two home runs in a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. That gave Snider a fifth consecutive season with at least 40 homers, which tied Ralph Kiner’s National League record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Dermis Garcia in Oakland dugout Thursday

Oakland Athletics first baseman Dermis Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners. Garcia will grab a seat after he went 1-for-20 with a double, two RBI, and 10 strikeouts over the last five games. Stephen Vogt will replace Garcia on first base and bat fifth.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Vimael Machin idle for Athletics on Wednesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. The lefty-hitting Machin is out of the lineup for the second time in three games as the Athletics take on another southpaw. Sheldon Neuse will replace Machin on third base and bat seventh.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Barfield
Person
Mike Hazen
numberfire.com

Jo Adell absent Friday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Mickey Moniak will replace Adell in left field and hit seventh. Moniak has a $2,100 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel...
MLB
FOX Sports

Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Breakout Star Ceddanne Rafaela Wins Red Sox Minor League Player Of Year

The Boston Red Sox entered the season with a myriad of promising prospects but the one who had the best overall season was vastly overlooked. Ceddanne Rafaela was named Baseball America's Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year on Tuesday, and for good reason. The versatile 22-year-old hit .299...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy