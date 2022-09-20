ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

NFL issues warning to Bruce Arians after Bucs-Saints brawl: report

The NFL upheld its one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in Sunday’s brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and former head coach Bruce Arians also received a warning from the league for his behavior on the sidelines. Sources told ESPN...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Was Warned By NFL: Fans React

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans might have played the biggest role and got the biggest punishment for the brawl that erupted with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but Bucs executive Bruce Arians is now facing discipline as well. According to Bucs insider Rick Stroud of the Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Makes Prediction For Buccaneers-Packers Game

It's been an eventful year for ESPN's Dick Vitale. Fresh off the heels of an ongoing recovery from various surgeries, his beloved Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking good to start the season. At 2-0, the Bucs are one of only six teams that remain undefeated in the NFL. But does...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Bucs Had Important Return To Practice On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered many key injuries early in the season. At least one starter took a positive step toward returning. Left tackle Donovan Smith practiced on Thursday for the first time since hyperextending his right elbow in Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Smith had a "big brace" on his arm.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'

It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rule Out 2 Key Players vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded on both sides of the football when they face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Moments ago, the Buccaneers officially ruled out wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for Week 3. Godwin has been dealing with a hamstring injury since...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy