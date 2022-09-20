Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' one-game suspension upheld, will miss Packers game
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans had appealed his one-game suspension for shoving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during Sunday's Tampa Bay victory.
NFL issues warning to Bruce Arians after Bucs-Saints brawl: report
The NFL upheld its one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in Sunday’s brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and former head coach Bruce Arians also received a warning from the league for his behavior on the sidelines. Sources told ESPN...
Bruce Arians Was Warned By NFL: Fans React
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans might have played the biggest role and got the biggest punishment for the brawl that erupted with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but Bucs executive Bruce Arians is now facing discipline as well. According to Bucs insider Rick Stroud of the Tampa...
Dick Vitale Makes Prediction For Buccaneers-Packers Game
It's been an eventful year for ESPN's Dick Vitale. Fresh off the heels of an ongoing recovery from various surgeries, his beloved Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking good to start the season. At 2-0, the Bucs are one of only six teams that remain undefeated in the NFL. But does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Concerns continue to mount for Saints' offense as Jameis Winston battles injuries
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints' offense has a problem, and that problem is bigger than simple inconsistency. The Saints (1-1) are eight quarters into the season with only one good quarter to show for it. They're ranked 17th in total offense, 18th in passing offense and ninth in rushing offense.
Bucs Had Important Return To Practice On Thursday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered many key injuries early in the season. At least one starter took a positive step toward returning. Left tackle Donovan Smith practiced on Thursday for the first time since hyperextending his right elbow in Tampa Bay's Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Smith had a "big brace" on his arm.
Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'
It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
Buccaneers Rule Out 2 Key Players vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded on both sides of the football when they face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Moments ago, the Buccaneers officially ruled out wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for Week 3. Godwin has been dealing with a hamstring injury since...
Comments / 0