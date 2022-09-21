Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news. Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO