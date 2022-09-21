Read full article on original website
Mountain Lion’s Mind Gets Completely Blown Discovering Tree Swing: VIDEO
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity
Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news. Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
New asphalt treatment in Springfield to help cool urban locations
The state's Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is celebrating Climate Week this week, and officials were in Springfield on Thursday to demonstrate a new asphalt treatment aimed at cooling down urban areas.
Pet of the Week: meet Rocky!
(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week, today we’re introducing you to Rocky. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this four month old boy. Rocky is a sweet, social, and active boy! He is still a...
