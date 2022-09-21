ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

From eviction and hunger to med school, Southbridge native Rodriguez overcomes adversity

Staring at the two-week eviction notice on the door of the apartment she shared with her dad, the reality of Southbridge native Carla Rodriguez’s situation — then a senior at Bay Path Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School — did not set in until she spoke to a friend who cried upon hearing the news.  Now a junior at Husson University in Maine, on track to apply for medical school and achieve her dream of becoming...
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
WWLP 22News

Pet of the Week: meet Rocky!

(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week, today we’re introducing you to Rocky. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this four month old boy. Rocky is a sweet, social, and active boy! He is still a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

