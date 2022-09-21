ABILENE – An outbreak of Parvo and distemper this week has closed the animal shelter in Abilene to the public until further notice. According to reports Thursday, The shelter has stopped the intake of any animals as well as the adoption of animals until the outbreak has been contained completely. There was a recent break-in at the shelter where over 100 dogs were released from their cages and authorities believe the outbreak may be connected to that incident. No word yet on when the Abilene animal shelter may reopen.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO