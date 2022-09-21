ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
TUSCOLA, TX
KCBD

CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Abilene’s first-ever Pride parade

Is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022 in downtown Abilene. Hosted by the Abilene Pride Alliance, the debut parade begins at 2 p.m., followed by a festival featuring a variety of vendors, music and love-for-all at Nelson Park’s Festival Gardens. The event was initially planned for September 2021 but then canceled and rescheduled due to concerns over last year's rise in local Covid cases.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
CISCO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘This is about people who are persecuted’: Abilene’s first Pride parade & festival exceeds vendor expectations with overwhelming support

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s first-ever pride festival is all ready to go for Saturday. It’s a long time coming, but when the Abilene PRIDE Alliance stepped into its planning phase, hopes weren’t too high. The alliance’s goal was to have as many 30 vendors at the event and to their delight, the amount of […]
ABILENE, TX
thefabricator.com

Broadwind Heavy Fabrications launches $3 million project in Texas

Broadwind Heavy Fabrications, a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications, will invest $3 million to upgrade and reconfigure its facility in Abilene, Texas. The project also will include the addition of a weld lab area. The company supports numerous markets across the...
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested

Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Increased traffic enforcement to begin Sept. 26 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Traffic-related deaths have been a common occurrence in Abilene this year. Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Abilene Police Department will be increasing their enforcement on traffic in an effort to prevent these deaths from happening. This year so far, there have been more traffic deaths in...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Disease Outbreak Shuts Down Abilene Animal Shelter

ABILENE – An outbreak of Parvo and distemper this week has closed the animal shelter in Abilene to the public until further notice.  According to reports Thursday, The shelter has stopped the intake of any animals as well as the adoption of animals until the outbreak has been contained completely. There was a recent break-in at the shelter where over 100 dogs were released from their cages and authorities believe the outbreak may be connected to that incident.  No word yet on when the Abilene animal shelter may reopen.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD responds to deadliest year on Abilene roads, increases patrol

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to the deadliest year of car wrecks, the Abilene Police Department (APD) announced Friday that it will increase traffic law enforcement. Abilene surpassed the total of traffic deaths from 2021 within nine months. APD has responded to 18 fatal crashes, which resulted in 23 deaths since January. Beginning Monday, […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

$60 million investment in Abilene to expand operations

ABILENE, Texas — A long time Abilene company is getting bigger and adding jobs. Today, the Developmental Corporation of Abilene announced the $60 million, 50,000 thousand square foot expansion of Bridgestone Bandag. The expansion is expected to add 25 new positions and add about $21 million to the Abilene...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman killed in head-on collision near I-20 in Odessa

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision in Odessa Wednesday morning. Michelle Guns, 29, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on the service road to I-20 around 7:06 a.m., according to a press release from the Odessa Police Department. The press release states Guns […]
