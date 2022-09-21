Lindsay received her Masters of History in 2015 from California State University, Fullerton. Her love for academics began while growing up in Ventura County, and she became particularly focused on English and history. Later in life, this turned into a passion for higher education and research. After earning her degree, she began working for Martinelli’s, a family owned company in Watsonville. While there, she helped write and publish their 150-year history, and preserve and display their prized artifacts and photographs. Before coming to UC Berkeley, she worked with K-8 and high school students as a tutor and private instructor for history and English. While finding teaching to be an incredibly rewarding experience, she missed her days in higher education and is thrilled to be able to use her experience to support graduate students at UC Berkeley!

