Berkeleyan Online
Supporting students, staff, faculty after Hurricane Fiona
Vice Chancellor for Equity and Inclusion Dania Matos sent the following message to Puerto Rican and Dominican student, staff and faculty groups on Thursday:. Puerto Ricans and Dominicanxs of the UC Berkeley campus community, I am here with you. I know this week is heavy from the damage Hurricane Fiona has caused, so I am reminding you that you have campus-wide support. I understand, first-hand, how upsetting it is to watch ongoing coverage of what is happening on the Island and with nuestra familia Caribeña; please know that the full Division of Equity & Inclusion and I are here if you need anything: vcei@berkeley.edu.
Berkeleyan Online
Lindsay Huysentruyt
Lindsay received her Masters of History in 2015 from California State University, Fullerton. Her love for academics began while growing up in Ventura County, and she became particularly focused on English and history. Later in life, this turned into a passion for higher education and research. After earning her degree, she began working for Martinelli’s, a family owned company in Watsonville. While there, she helped write and publish their 150-year history, and preserve and display their prized artifacts and photographs. Before coming to UC Berkeley, she worked with K-8 and high school students as a tutor and private instructor for history and English. While finding teaching to be an incredibly rewarding experience, she missed her days in higher education and is thrilled to be able to use her experience to support graduate students at UC Berkeley!
Berkeleyan Online
Seven honored as Siebel Scholars
Seven Berkeley engineering students have been named to the Siebel Scholars Foundation’s class of 2023. The graduate students — five from bioengineering and two from computer science — are among 83 students selected worldwide for their academic achievements and demonstrated leadership. The Siebel Scholars program annually recognizes...
Berkeleyan Online
UC Berkeley Library event celebrates 50 years of Title IX, a game-changer for women in sports
It’s an occasion worthy of celebration — with a side of activism. Fifty years ago, on June 23, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX into law, banning sex-based discrimination in federally funded schools. Among its far-reaching effects, the law ushered in a new era for girls and women in sports — a group that had too often been sidelined in school athletics, even as opportunities for men abounded.
