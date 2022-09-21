ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Transportation Secretary Takes Aim at Abbott Over Busing

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took aim at Texas Governor Greg Abbott while at an event in Austin. Buttigieg spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, using the opportunity to discuss his record in government and comment on ongoing political issues in the state. When...
TEXAS STATE
Next City

In Austin, A Village of Tiny Homes Makes A Big Impact

Dexter, a resident of the tiny home village, in one of the neighborhood's many outdoor kitchens. (Photo courtesy of Mobile Loaves & Fishes) When Alan Graham refers to the residents of Community First! Village as “neighbors,” he’s speaking to the community created in this enclave of tiny homes, microhomes and RVs soon to expand beyond its 51-acre plot in East Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane

AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Georgetown, including two new business parks

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Historic Homes#Data Mining#Census Bureau#The Census Bureau#American Community Survey
electrek.co

The world’s first Tesla solar neighborhood is becoming reality

The world’s first Tesla solar neighborhood is becoming a reality in Austin, where Tesla is deploying solar roofs and Powerwall in a brand-new development. Last year, Tesla signed a breakthrough deal to deploy solar roofs and Powerwalls on a “large scale” in a new community in Austin, Texas. The project is in partnership with Brookfield Asset Management and Dacra, where they are offering Tesla Solar Roofs and Powerwalls as packages on brand new houses in a new 12,000-home development project called Easton Park.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Housing
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Modern Farmhouse filled with Warmth and Casual Sophistication Asks $3.995 Million in Austin

The Farmhouse in Austin, a luxurious home in the Lost Creek neighborhood of West Lake Hills featuring 10′ and 11′ ceilings throughout, a dedicated gym, half bath, and oversized laundry room adjacent to the kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512-659-2111) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Farmhouse in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

A $17B semiconductor plant is putting Taylor on the map

TAYLOR, Texas — The City of Taylor has always had a charm about it. But now more than ever, some big projects have people across Texas wanting to learn more about the city. "We've been in this frantic pace of trying to get all of our systems in place, and our development ordinance is updated and ready to go to accommodate the growth. And we're really starting to see that uptick happening right now," said Tom Yantis, Taylor's assistant city manager.
TAYLOR, TX
dailytrib.com

Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23

Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s to celebrate International Lobster Day with fresh Maine lobster rolls

Hannah Garbo brings live lobsters, which the family-owned seafood restaurant uses for live lobster dishes on the menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Seafood restaurant Garbo’s will celebrate International Lobster Day on Sept. 25. Located at 12709 N. MoPac, Austin, the restaurant serves New England cuisine with an Austin twist. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant plans to serve $35 mini lobster roll flights consisting of three mini rolls: cold Maine style, warm Connecticut style and a seasonal hatch chili roll.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek water system in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for Plum Creek water system customers in eastern Hays County. The notice is due to a water main break causing a service outage to some customers on the east side of I-35 and affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, and Dove Hills.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy