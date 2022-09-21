Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Related
City of Austin asking for feedback on planned use federal funds to address homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is eligible to receive millions in HOME-American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help addresses homelessness. But, first, the City wants the community to review its allocation plan and provide comments on the recently revised draft. The City said the second public comment...
dallasexpress.com
Transportation Secretary Takes Aim at Abbott Over Busing
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took aim at Texas Governor Greg Abbott while at an event in Austin. Buttigieg spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, using the opportunity to discuss his record in government and comment on ongoing political issues in the state. When...
In Austin, A Village of Tiny Homes Makes A Big Impact
Dexter, a resident of the tiny home village, in one of the neighborhood's many outdoor kitchens. (Photo courtesy of Mobile Loaves & Fishes) When Alan Graham refers to the residents of Community First! Village as “neighbors,” he’s speaking to the community created in this enclave of tiny homes, microhomes and RVs soon to expand beyond its 51-acre plot in East Austin.
fox7austin.com
Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane
AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
60-unit townhouse development set for downtown Round Rock gets rezoning approval
Round Rock officials gave approval for a rezoning request that will see a 6.35-acre tract of undeveloped property in east downtown Round Rock become a 60-unit townhouse development. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock officials gave approval for a rezoning request that will see a 6.35-acre tract of undeveloped...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Georgetown, including two new business parks
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
ABJ: Downtown developer offers to pay $300K to move historic home
Intracorp Texas is garnering support for a density bonus that could help it build a 65-story tower in downtown Austin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
The world’s first Tesla solar neighborhood is becoming reality
The world’s first Tesla solar neighborhood is becoming a reality in Austin, where Tesla is deploying solar roofs and Powerwall in a brand-new development. Last year, Tesla signed a breakthrough deal to deploy solar roofs and Powerwalls on a “large scale” in a new community in Austin, Texas. The project is in partnership with Brookfield Asset Management and Dacra, where they are offering Tesla Solar Roofs and Powerwalls as packages on brand new houses in a new 12,000-home development project called Easton Park.
3 Texas Food Spots Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times revealed the 50 restaurants in America they're "most excited about right now."
Study finds discrimination can lead to cognitive issues in Mexican Americans
The scientific community has long known that Latino individuals are at an increased risk of developing cognitive impairments and Alzheimer’s disease compared to non-Hispanic white people.
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Modern Farmhouse filled with Warmth and Casual Sophistication Asks $3.995 Million in Austin
The Farmhouse in Austin, a luxurious home in the Lost Creek neighborhood of West Lake Hills featuring 10′ and 11′ ceilings throughout, a dedicated gym, half bath, and oversized laundry room adjacent to the kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512-659-2111) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Farmhouse in Austin.
A $17B semiconductor plant is putting Taylor on the map
TAYLOR, Texas — The City of Taylor has always had a charm about it. But now more than ever, some big projects have people across Texas wanting to learn more about the city. "We've been in this frantic pace of trying to get all of our systems in place, and our development ordinance is updated and ready to go to accommodate the growth. And we're really starting to see that uptick happening right now," said Tom Yantis, Taylor's assistant city manager.
APD officers continue to direct homeless to campsite closed for new residents
The Austin Police Department has for months continued to direct homeless individuals to a camping site that has been closed to new residents, leaving people with no legal place to find shelter while staying with their belongings. At Wednesday’s meeting of the Downtown Commission, APD Commander Eric Fitzgerald delivered a...
City of Leander watches water usage as 14-day repair to underwater pipeline starts
Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority contractors shut off a 36-inch pipeline in Lake Travis Wednesday morning to repair a leak found back in August.
dailytrib.com
Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23
Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
Veterans group provides security amid protest at Pflugerville drag brunch
A photo provided to KXAN showed a group of people with a Nazi flag and transphobic signs, protesting outside of a drag brunch at Hanover's Draft Haus in Pflugerville this last weekend.
Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s to celebrate International Lobster Day with fresh Maine lobster rolls
Hannah Garbo brings live lobsters, which the family-owned seafood restaurant uses for live lobster dishes on the menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Seafood restaurant Garbo’s will celebrate International Lobster Day on Sept. 25. Located at 12709 N. MoPac, Austin, the restaurant serves New England cuisine with an Austin twist. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant plans to serve $35 mini lobster roll flights consisting of three mini rolls: cold Maine style, warm Connecticut style and a seasonal hatch chili roll.
fox7austin.com
Boil water notice issued for Plum Creek water system in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for Plum Creek water system customers in eastern Hays County. The notice is due to a water main break causing a service outage to some customers on the east side of I-35 and affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills, and Dove Hills.
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0