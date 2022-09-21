ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capac, MI

Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
DEARBORN, MI
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DEARBORN, MI
WTVR-TV

The push to control America's exploding geese population

DETROIT, Mich. — Cities and towns across the country are working to control the numbers of Canada geese that have taken up permanent residency in city parks, golf courses and backyards, as the migratory bird's population has exploded in recent years becoming more than just a nuisance in some areas.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The Inside Outside Guys: Furnace maintenance

It was just a few decades ago that the start of school in the fall also signaled that it was time to get that fuel oil tank topped off or the coal bin filled. With cooler weather soon to be upon us, all were thinking then about making certain the furnace had plenty of fuel. And it needed it. Most homes had a 50% or 60% efficiency furnace with a big masonry chimney running up through the center of the home.
WESTLAND, MI
shelbytwp.org

Shelby Township 2022 Phragmites Control

The Macomb County Department of Roads, in conjunction with the Lake St Clair CISMA hereby provides notice to property owners adjacent to County roadways of the 2022 Phragmites Herbicide Application Program for the roadside right-of ways. Applications will take place between Sept.9 and Oct. 31, 2022. For more information, or...
SHELBY, MI
Autoblog

Heading to the Detroit Auto Show? Here's the important cars to see

Automakers showed off their EVs in Detroit at the North American International Auto Show this week. It was the first time Detroit has had a show since January 2019. Here's a look at the top cars automakers showcased this year. This article is part of the Ride Along series, a...
DETROIT, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
tricitytimes-online.com

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF LAPEER NOTICE TO CREDITORS

File No.: 22-040419-DE Estate of Robert Jason Staley. Date of birth: March 31, 1975. Notice to creditors: The decedent, Robert Jason Staley died January 13, 2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Catherine Anne Staley, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 255 Clay Street, Lapeer, MI 48446 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI

