Chicken-Fried Steaks with Caramelized Onion Gravy
Caramelized onion gravy rich with jammy slightly sweet onions makes this homey dish fancy enough to grace the table at Hunter Evans' stylish restaurant, Elvie's, in Jackson, Mississippi. Using cube steak—which is top round or top sirloin that has already been pounded and tenderized—eliminates the need to tenderize the meat before frying it. Evans adds Worcestershire sauce to both the steak seasoning and the gravy, which makes them extra savory and ensures layers of flavor in every bite. Enjoy this for a Sunday supper, or top it with a fried egg drizzled with hot sauce for brunch.
Allrecipes.com
Ultra Creamy Mashed Potatoes
You can use light cream instead of half and half. A medium-sized Yukon Gold weighs a little less than 8 ounces, so you'd need about 6 medium-sized Yukon Gold potatoes for this recipe. You can also prepare this recipe with other types of potatoes, including red potatoes, sweet potatoes, or...
25 High-Protein Sheet-Pan Dinners That’ll Save You a Sink Full of Dishes
When it's possible to make an entire dinner with one pan in less than an hour and with minimal clean-up, you've got us hooked at hello. That's why we love sheet pan dinners: They're quick, easy and don't require an hour of washing dishes after dinner. And in most cases, they're really nutritious, too.
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies
Simple, delicious and only a handful of ingredients, these Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are bursting with fall flavor and are fairly quick to prepare!. Fall is in the air and when that happens, I start busting out all my fall recipes. I have a lovely green apple tree in my backyard that has finally stared producing fruit. So, of course, I love to come up with fun new ways to use them. These Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are quickly becoming one of my favorites. I don't even have to turn on the oven! These Hand Pies are filled with a sweet and tart homemade apple filling then they are covered with a simple cinnamon powdered sugar glaze. If you are looking for some amazing Fall treats and want to utilize your air fryer, then you have to make this Air Fryer Hand Pie recipe!
The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store
With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Kellogg's is offering $5,000 to those who eat cereal for dinner
Breakfast for dinner isn’t only a fun option when deciding what to eat, but now it could also win you some money. Kellogg’s announced that it is launching a new sweepstakes that will see five lucky cereal-eating fanatics win $5,000 each.
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
Warning to all diet cola fans as drink ‘increases risk of killer conditions’
DIET fizzy drinks raise your risk of heart disease and stroke by 10 per cent, a study claims. Less than a can a day could be enough to cause health damage. Millions of Brits drink the sugar-free sweetened drinks because they have zero calories. But scientists at the French National...
Why You Should Never Buy Kraft Mac & Cheese From Dollar Tree
Yes please to some mac and cheese! We can picture it now: Taking out that classic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese box from the pantry and seeing it transform into its cheesy delicious goodness on the stove in just 10 minutes. And if you're like us, then you've probably been doing this for quite some time now, dating back to your childhood. Kraft Original Mac and Cheese even ranked #11 on our list of worst to best mac and cheese brands due to its classic, easy, and cheap cheesy noodles. We'll always have a soft spot for that little blue box.
Revealed: Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day 'could help stave off type 2 diabetes'
Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day may help to stave off type 2 diabetes, research suggests. But too much red, processed and even white meats appears to have the opposite effect, according to the same study. Italian researchers have now recommended fish and eggs as...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall
Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
Is lemon water good for you?
LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
5 Vitamin C-Rich Foods That Boost Collagen And Get Rid Of Wrinkles Fast
There’s nothing wrong with wrinkles — and aging is an absolutely natural part of life. Your skin will go through a number of changes as you age, and accepting some of those changes is a great way to keep mentally healthy. But you may also be searching for ways to look your best no matter your age, and having healthy, glowing skin is always going to make you look and feel fantastic. Great skin starts from within, which means getting enough of the right vitamins and minerals into your diet is one of the best ways to boost your complexion. And if you’re honing in on specific vitamins, Vitamin C is one you’ll want to spotlight. Vitamin C helps stimulate your body’s natural collagen production — and collagen and elastin are responsible for keeping your skin look firmer and smoother. “Vitamin C is found in many foods, but one can get it in abundance specifically from certain fruits and vegetables,” says Dr. Madathupalayam Madhankumar of iCliniq. “It is a water-soluble vitamin that functions as an antioxidant, helps in collagen production, promotes skin health, boosts immunity, and many more.”
