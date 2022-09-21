Read full article on original website
Related
90 Day Fiance’s Jenny Slatten Details Weight Loss Since Moving to India: See Transformation Photos
90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten has changed a lot over the years! The Palm Springs, California, native first made her debut on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019 after more than a decade with her partner and now-husband, Sumit Singh. Over the years, Jenny and...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
I broke up with my best friend after her son confessed he loved me – but was I right to? | Remona Aly
I knew I had to save the one relationship that mattered the most: the one between mother and son, says journalist Remona Aly
Pallbearers carrying the Queen’s coffin on final journey revealed as surf-mad soldier, bodybuilder and teenage underdog
THE pallbearers hailed as heroes for carrying the Queen’s coffin on her final journey included a surf-mad soldier, a bodybuilder and a teenage underdog. Lance Sergeant Alex Turner, Lance Corporal Tony Flynn, Lance Sergeant Elias Orlowski and Guardsman Fletcher Cox lined one side of the casket. On the opposite...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brits demand Queen’s pallbearers be given gongs for flawlessly carrying ‘weight of world’ on their shoulders
A GRATEFUL nation called for the Queen’s pall-bearers to be awarded gongs — for flawlessly carrying the “weight of the world” on their shoulders. Hundreds showered tributes on the Grenadier Guards who impressed millions as they shouldered Her Majesty’s lead-lined coffin on her spectacular final procession.
IFLScience
Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
U.K.・
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
WATCH: Bold Squirrel Refuses to Back Down When Bear Goes After Its Food
Nature is full of David and Goliath stories. The huge number of animals that reside in the forest makes it a survival of the fittest. A clip from the Disney+ documentary series American the Beautiful captured a unique moment of big versus small in nature. An angry squirrel is filmed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Royal tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19. The Danish Royal House announced the news two days after Crown Princess Mary’s mother-in-law attended Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral in London. RELATED: Queen of Denmark reveals what she and Queen Elizabeth call each other ...
msn.com
Pregnant Giraffe Surprises Virginia Zoo by Giving Birth to Her Ninth Calf in Front of Guests
The Virginia Zoo's new baby giraffe made an unforgettable entrance into the world. According to a Sept. 19 release from the zoo, visitors to the park witnessed the miracle of life when Imara the Masai giraffe went into labor and gave birth in front of guests on the morning of Sept. 9.
msn.com
Dog's Reaction to Human Sister Going Off to College Makes Us Tear Up
It's never easy to see your kids go off to college, but it's extra hard for your pets. They have no idea why their human brother and sister isn't at home anymore. And seeing them wander around the house looking for their bestie can be absolutely heartbreaking. Take it from one woman on TikTok, who walked in on her German Shorthaired Pointer having a moment without his big sis.
Mountain Lion’s Mind Gets Completely Blown Discovering Tree Swing: VIDEO
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Good news: Struggling puppy gets a boost of encouragement from sweet little girl
Jett was born prematurely with hearing impairment. So was this little girl who was teaching him how to climb stairs. And the teamwork paid off!. Watch this adorable pair working together to make it to the top. Animalkind from USA TODAY tells uplifting stories about kindness, triumphs special relationships of...
PETS・
Watch as shamed passenger gives herself full pedicure on flight – and everyone’s saying the same thing
A PASSENGER has been publicly shamed for removing dead skin from their foot during a flight. Videos of people getting their bare feet out on planes aren't uncommon, with most people agreeing that it's an awful thing to do. However, this culprit took things further by filing the dried skin...
msn.com
Blind and Deaf Dog's Reaction to Owner Coming Home Has People in Tears
A video showing a blind and deaf dog's delighted reaction to realizing their owner is home has been melting hearts among animal lovers. Footage of Jasper's overjoyed response was shared to TikTok by his owner posting under the handle blackwings_wolf. It's been viewed over 700,000 times and can be watched here.
PETS・
When all eyes were meant to be on the Queen, most were on Meghan Markle
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When I opened Twitter this morning on my commute, I closed it down almost immediately. Not because I was “funeralled out”, as some on social media have suggested they felt – though we have been focusing on the death of the Queen in The Independent newsroom, of course, for the past 10 days without fail.
Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Said Goodbye to Her in the Sweetest Way
It’s a sad, sad day in the corgi world. During Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, the late monarch’s corgis said goodbye to their dog mom before she was laid to rest. The two good dogs—Muick and Sandy—were outside Windsor Castle waiting for the Queen’s casket to arrive during the royal’s final procession ahead of a small, intimate ceremony consisting of family and friends on the property.
A moment that changed me: I thought I’d find paradise in Canada – instead I got a drunk who called me Aladdin
The guard’s name was Michael, which in Lebanese Arabic is pronounced Michelle. He stopped our car at a military checkpoint on the highway to Hariri airport, on that day in 2014 when I made my final trip out of Beirut. “Why are you going to the airport?” asked Michael, as he examined my Syrian passport, flipping its pages too fast to read. His M16 rifle rested on his shoulder. His military uniform had never felt the touch of an iron.
A deep rumbling rose from 10,000 voices... 'The Queen!': Her coffin was brought through an avenue of battleships. A cavalry of princes and dukes escorted her cortege. No wonder Queen Victoria's 1901 funeral left her subjects with imperishable memories
It is more than 120 years since Britain last buried a reigning Queen — and back in 1901, the impact of Queen Victoria’s death on the nation was as great as 2022’s outpouring of grief and respect for Elizabeth II. On the streets of London, unprecedented crowds...
U.K.・
105.3 KISS FM
Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT
105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissfm1053.com/
Comments / 0