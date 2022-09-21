ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
State
New York State
IFLScience

Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie

Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
U.K.
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
msn.com

Dog's Reaction to Human Sister Going Off to College Makes Us Tear Up

It's never easy to see your kids go off to college, but it's extra hard for your pets. They have no idea why their human brother and sister isn't at home anymore. And seeing them wander around the house looking for their bestie can be absolutely heartbreaking. Take it from one woman on TikTok, who walked in on her German Shorthaired Pointer having a moment without his big sis.
msn.com

Good news: Struggling puppy gets a boost of encouragement from sweet little girl

Jett was born prematurely with hearing impairment. So was this little girl who was teaching him how to climb stairs. And the teamwork paid off!. Watch this adorable pair working together to make it to the top. Animalkind from USA TODAY tells uplifting stories about kindness, triumphs special relationships of...
msn.com

Blind and Deaf Dog's Reaction to Owner Coming Home Has People in Tears

A video showing a blind and deaf dog's delighted reaction to realizing their owner is home has been melting hearts among animal lovers. Footage of Jasper's overjoyed response was shared to TikTok by his owner posting under the handle blackwings_wolf. It's been viewed over 700,000 times and can be watched here.
The Independent

When all eyes were meant to be on the Queen, most were on Meghan Markle

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When I opened Twitter this morning on my commute, I closed it down almost immediately. Not because I was “funeralled out”, as some on social media have suggested they felt – though we have been focusing on the death of the Queen in The Independent newsroom, of course, for the past 10 days without fail.
Glamour

Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Said Goodbye to Her in the Sweetest Way

It’s a sad, sad day in the corgi world. During Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, the late monarch’s corgis said goodbye to their dog mom before she was laid to rest. The two good dogs—Muick and Sandy—were outside Windsor Castle waiting for the Queen’s casket to arrive during the royal’s final procession ahead of a small, intimate ceremony consisting of family and friends on the property.
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I thought I’d find paradise in Canada – instead I got a drunk who called me Aladdin

The guard’s name was Michael, which in Lebanese Arabic is pronounced Michelle. He stopped our car at a military checkpoint on the highway to Hariri airport, on that day in 2014 when I made my final trip out of Beirut. “Why are you going to the airport?” asked Michael, as he examined my Syrian passport, flipping its pages too fast to read. His M16 rifle rested on his shoulder. His military uniform had never felt the touch of an iron.
VANCOUVER, CA
Daily Mail

A deep rumbling rose from 10,000 voices... 'The Queen!': Her coffin was brought through an avenue of battleships. A cavalry of princes and dukes escorted her cortege. No wonder Queen Victoria's 1901 funeral left her subjects with imperishable memories

It is more than 120 years since Britain last buried a reigning Queen — and back in 1901, the impact of Queen Victoria’s death on the nation was as great as 2022’s outpouring of grief and respect for Elizabeth II. On the streets of London, unprecedented crowds...
105.3 KISS FM

105.3 KISS FM

Pasco WA
105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

