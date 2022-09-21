Read full article on original website
Related
theprowersjournal.com
Arkansas River Report for September 22, 2022
Leadville – 0.62 inch. Buena Vista – 0.50 inch. Westcliffe – 0.33 inch. Cañon City – 0.10 inch. Walsenburg – 0.18 inch. Colorado Springs – 0.08-0.15 inch. The past week saw water storage in Pueblo Reservoir decrease slghtly to 178,299 acre-feet – 55.2% full. Water storage in Turquoise Lake decreased to 86,200.7 acre-feet or 66.6% full, while the water level in Twin Lakes increased to 119,112 acre-feet, bringing the reservoir to 84.5% full. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports the water level in John Martin Reservoir dropped slighty to 13,054 acre-feet.
theprowersjournal.com
Armed & dangerous fugitive could be hiding near La Junta or Lamar
CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. — The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed and dangerous fugitive. CCSO said 34-year-old Salvador Vincent Bailon is wanted for attempted murder. According to Undersheriff Jim Keen of CCSO, Bailon may be hiding in the...
Comments / 0