Leadville – 0.62 inch. Buena Vista – 0.50 inch. ​Westcliffe – 0.33 inch. Cañon City – 0.10 inch. ​Walsenburg – 0.18 inch. Colorado Springs – 0.08-0.15 inch. The past week saw water storage in Pueblo Reservoir decrease slghtly to 178,299 acre-feet – 55.2% full. Water storage in Turquoise Lake decreased to 86,200.7 acre-feet or 66.6% full, while the water level in Twin Lakes increased to 119,112 acre-feet, bringing the reservoir to 84.5% full. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports the water level in John Martin Reservoir dropped slighty to 13,054 acre-feet.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO