FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
independentri.com
A year after sale, large parcel of land near the seawall remains vacant
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett town officials said this week that the largest swatch of vacant land along the famed seawall, with its far-reaching vistas into the Atlantic Ocean, has no pending development plans after being sold last year to a new owner. Located at 151 Ocean Road, the parcel...
Town ‘very concerned’ as owner plans demolition of Belton Court mansion
The mansion is on the National register of Historic Places.
reportertoday.com
Planning and Economic Development Director to return to private sector
East Providence, RI – East Providence Planning and Economic Development Dir. William Fazioli has stepped down from his role with the city and says it is time to pass the baton to the next generation of urban planners to continue the great progress the city has made. “It has...
What’s the status of the Newport Grand Casino site?
Years after a developer announced plans to redevelop the property where the old Newport Grand Casino sits, the group says it will soon start unveiling its proposed modifications.
WaterFire honors educators before full lighting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting. The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education. “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
ABC6.com
How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
reportertoday.com
City, School, EP Tree Commission and students plant trees at Orlo Avenue Elementary
East Providence, RI – The City of East Providence together with the East Providence Tree Commission and East Providence School Department held a tree planting and outdoor classroom lesson with Orlo Avenue Elementary School students on Wednesday. “We were excited to once again work with our Tree Commission and...
GoLocalProv
Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI
The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New women-owned-and-operated grocery store opens in Providence, R.I.
Rory’s Market and Kitchen opened its newest store in downtown Providence, R.I., on Friday. The 6,000-square-foot store is located at 113 Washington Street on the ground floor of the Nightingale Building. Rory’s, an independent, second-generation owned, local, natural grocery store and kitchen offers grocery staples, as well as access...
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
Uprise RI
Campaign donations may supply a clue as to why Providence seeks to approve sweetheart developer deals
Real estate developer Arnold “Buff” Chace is hoping to reap an incredible tax windfall from the City of Providence when the Providence City Council approves a deal worked out between City Solicitor Jeffrey Dana, and approved by outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza. Tonight’s meeting the the Providence City Council...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island celebrates 'The Starting Five,' wind turbines
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been five years now since five wind turbines have been active just offshore from Block Island, making Rhode Island the first in the country to do so. Gov. Dan McKee and environmental groups honored the nation’s first offshore wind farm, dubbed as “The Starting...
Uprise RI
PUC approves record electric rate increases
After a contentious Public Utilities Commission (PUC) was shut down part way through by protesters loudly challenging the morality of approving the biggest electricity rate increase in Rhode Island history, the commission voted in favor of a number of changes to rates and credits on electric customers’ bills that will take effect beginning on October 1, 2022. Rhode Island Energy, which recently purchased the electric and natural gas distribution rights in the state, requested the record price increase because of the War in Ukraine and the resulting rising costs of natural gas, which is used to supply at least 51% of the electrical energy in New England.
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)
Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
Report: Most RI residents putting 32% of income toward rent
Most Rhode Islanders are paying more than they can afford when it comes to rent, according to a new report released by Realtor.com.
fallriverreporter.com
With Massachusetts gas and electric rates set to spike, there are some ways to lower your bill
BOSTON – With electric and heating costs expecting to spike this fall and winter, there are some tips you can use to lower your bill. According to National Grid of Massachusetts, in total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh will increase from $179 in the winter 2021-2022 season, to approximately $293 for the winter 2022-2023 season, or a 64 percent increase, driven by higher electric supply prices. National Grid moves from summer to winter rates November 1st of each year, per their regulatory schedule. Winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates, due to the high demand for natural gas.
Jamestown Press
Local architect returns to where he began
After 40 years in residential architecture, Ron DiMauro, who started his firm in Jamestown 26 years ago, is celebrating his homecoming. From Jamestown to Boston to Newport, DiMauro’s career has come full circle as he moves his office back to Howland Avenue. “I knew that someday I would return...
Market Basket Ranked No. 1 in America for Inflation-Busting
The results of a new national survey this week have revealed that a New Bedford and Fall River favorite is leading the country when it comes to dealing with inflation. The survey, conducted by a customer data science company called Dunnhumby, reveals that Market Basket is far and away the most popular supermarket in America.
Car drives into store on Bald Hill Road
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business was heavily damaged Saturday night after a vehicle appears to have drove through the front of the store. 12 News was there at the Wild Birds Unlimited store on Bald Hill Road, where our camera crew saw a maroon vehicle sticking out of the businesses window. Police say […]
