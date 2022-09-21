ON TUESDAY, AT APPROXIMATELY 7 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE IN THE 1100 BLOCK OF KANSAS AVENUE. POLICE WERE CONTACTED BY A FEMALE WHO STATED THE VEHICLE SHE WAS DRIVING IN WAS INTENTIONALLY HIT BY A TRUCK AROUND COLORADO STREET. A MALE PASSENGER THEN GOT OUT OF HER VEHICLE AND RAN. HE WAS CAUGHT AND BEAT UP BY TWO MALES LATER IDENTIFIED AS STEVEN KEETON AND BRANDON COCHRAN. THE FEMALE THEN STARTED TO DRIVE AWAY AND WAS GRAZED BY A BULLET FIRED BY COCHRAN. KEETON WAS LOCATED IN A VEHICLE ON CHISHOLM ROAD. COCHRAN WAS LATER LOCATED IN THE 1100 BLOCK OF KANSAS AVENUE. AFTER AN INVESTIGATION WAS CONDUCTED STEVEN KEETON, OF FLORENCE, WAS CHARGED WITH SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE, ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE, AND POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. BRANDON COCHRAN, OF FLORENCE, WAS CHARGED WITH SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE AND ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE. THE MOTIVATION FOR THE SHOOTING IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.

FLORENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO