eldoks.com
Butler County Ghost Towns Tours & Light Lunch
Grab your friends and history enthusiasts! Due to popular demand, the Kansas Oil Museum will have two Ghost Town Tours across Butler County on Saturday, September 24th. Each Ghost Town Tour includes transportation on a luxury bus, a light lunch prepared by Chef Natasha from The Kitchen, and engaging commentary by Ken Spurgeon and Suzanne Walenta. These tours are of towns that were once thriving communities but today aren't on the map. What happened to them? What was the town story and impact on the county? What's left of the town? What structures remain?
tsnews.com
City of Conway Springs changes golf cart permitting
CONWAY SPRINGS – The Conway Springs Police Department is changing its process for permits for golf cart and UTVs (utility terrain vehicles).All current permits will expire on Dec. 31. Permits for 2023 will be available starting on Dec. 1. The changes are being made to make the process more inline with city ordinance.Vehicles must have valid insurance to be permitted. On the roadway, golf carts and UTVs must follow all the same laws and rules for other vehicles. This includes having headlights a...
kmuw.org
Fall festivals offer a unique opportunity for locals to engage with their hometowns
It’s Fall Festival season in Kansas. Dozens of small towns across the state will host celebrations the next couple of months where people can watch a parade, enjoy a carnival ride and snack on fair food. But the people who organize the festivals say they serve a much deeper...
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
Razing of Pistotnik law building related to opening of a long-awaited Wichita restaurant
Now, the restaurant is on the fast track to opening day, the owner says.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at El Sonorense
I was driving home as dinner was ready. On my way, I passed by a food truck I’ve never seen before called El Sonorense. Then I was presented a dilemma: do I stop by real quick for the sake of a blog? Or do I play the role of good family man and go straight home knowing dinner was waiting?
KAKE TV
BBB gets involved, city looks at licensing measures after local trash company still leaving people without service
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "We've never seen anything to this extent when it comes to trash service," said Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau. Groene is talking about Best Value Services in Wichita, a company quickly earning itself a bad reputation for leaving customers stuck with piles of trash for weeks.
tsnews.com
Carnival changes impact festivals
As the fall festival season gears up, many communities in Kansas are putting their schedules together without a carnival.Earlier this year, the Ottaway Amusement Company left the industry. Some of the equipment was sold off to a relative and Weee Entertainment in Dodge City bought other rides.Locally, fall festivals in Conway Springs and Goddard have been without a carnival. Both events have made plans to provide other entertainment option...
wichitabyeb.com
El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited
I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
WPD writes dozens of citations at Rock Road and K-96
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) put an extra emphasis on traffic tickets in east Wichita on Wednesday.
KAKE TV
Hutchinson brewery calls for public’s help to renew liquor license
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A local Hutchinson brewery is asking for the public's help to raise its food sales after the State denied its request to renew its liquor license. Sandhills Brewery has been open for over four years. Co-founder Pippin Williamson said he renewed the license two years ago, but when he completed the process this year, the result was much different.
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
Pizza Hut COO gives Wichita students life lesson
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The students and staff at a Wichita school have a lot to celebrate tonight. They got an inspirational message from a VIP while in the school’s new gym, they got new sports equipment, and they found out they could get a scholarship to go to college. Holy Savior Catholic Academy, 3000 […]
radio7media.com
Florence Police Investigate Accident
ON TUESDAY, AT APPROXIMATELY 7 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE IN THE 1100 BLOCK OF KANSAS AVENUE. POLICE WERE CONTACTED BY A FEMALE WHO STATED THE VEHICLE SHE WAS DRIVING IN WAS INTENTIONALLY HIT BY A TRUCK AROUND COLORADO STREET. A MALE PASSENGER THEN GOT OUT OF HER VEHICLE AND RAN. HE WAS CAUGHT AND BEAT UP BY TWO MALES LATER IDENTIFIED AS STEVEN KEETON AND BRANDON COCHRAN. THE FEMALE THEN STARTED TO DRIVE AWAY AND WAS GRAZED BY A BULLET FIRED BY COCHRAN. KEETON WAS LOCATED IN A VEHICLE ON CHISHOLM ROAD. COCHRAN WAS LATER LOCATED IN THE 1100 BLOCK OF KANSAS AVENUE. AFTER AN INVESTIGATION WAS CONDUCTED STEVEN KEETON, OF FLORENCE, WAS CHARGED WITH SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE, ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE, AND POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. BRANDON COCHRAN, OF FLORENCE, WAS CHARGED WITH SHOOTING INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE AND ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE. THE MOTIVATION FOR THE SHOOTING IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.
KWCH.com
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
Hutch Fire works mobile home fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 1200 East 11th Ave for a report of a structure fire in the mobile home park on Wednesday afternoon. At 4:41 p.m. Wednesday, first arriving crews found a single wide mobile home with fire showing from the front door and partially through the roof and heavy smoke throughout the mobile home. Upon arrival, crews found all occupants of the dwelling had safely self-evacuated with no injuries. Fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack and a primary search of the mobile home. One cat was rescued from the fire. All the other pets were out and safe.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
City of Gold Royalty Crowned
The Miss El Dorado Pageant was held Thursday night. The 2022 Court of Royalty was crowned and over $3,000 in cash scholarships were awarded. Emmie Johnston took home the top title as Miss El Dorado Teen 2022. She was also awarded as the top Talent Winner with her acro-dance to “Warrior.”
Off-duty WPD detective arrested after city bus crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested following a crash involving a city bus Friday night. According to a news release sent out by WPD, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident at W Douglas Ave and S Waco St involving a City of Wichita […]
3 in the community: Haysville
At Campus High School in Haysville, students are learning about business.
