TV this week includes a Netflix film about Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas, an Apple TV+ film set in Vietnam starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe called "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," the return of the final set of "The Walking Dead" episodes on AMC, the broadcast TV returns of 'Young Sheldon," "Ghosts," "CSI: Vegas" and "Hell's Kitchen," the second season of "The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers" and sequel film "Hocus Pocus 2" on Disney+ and documentaries about the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis (HBO), the 2017 Las Vegas country music festival mass shooting (Paramount+), the 2021 GameStop stock controversy (Netflix), Jose Feliciano (Peacock) and Sinead O'Connor (Showtime).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO