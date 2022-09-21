Born in Jackson Tennessee in Madison County, raised in Rio Grande city a city 41 miles west of Mcallen Texas and with 100% Mexican roots. Emmanuel Camacho is a new Hispanic artist who is making himself known in the artistic world, especially in the world of fashion. At just 14 years old, Emmanuel won an acting scholarship at the most prestigious acting school in Miami. At the age of 16, his parents, Jesús Camacho and Maria Camacho, bought him his first camera, which led him to take random photos that he would later be selling because they became something special to the public.

