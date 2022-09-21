Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Puppy
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. The puppy is available for adoption at the Palm...
FOOD 4 THOUGHT: Sushi spot cited for “gross” grease
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to Hidalgo County for a double heaping of “¡que asco!” Hidalgo County health reports from June 9, 2022, show Antojitos Mexicanos Mary located at 4815 N Veterans Blvd in San Juan had 13-point violations. The report shows the establishment was not in compliance with knowledge of how to […]
PD: Camera catches woman altering price tags in Walmart self-checkout
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a woman who they alleged was changing the price tags at a Walmart self-checkout line. Mirna Isabel Cortez was taken into custody Monday for the offense of fraud, destroying, concealing and removal of price tags after altering price tags at Walmart, according to police jail logs. On Monday, […]
A Harlingen resident claimed a $20 million ticket in a scratch ticket game, said the Texas Lottery on Wednesday.
Emmanuel Camacho The New Hispanic Model Overcoming Stereotypes
Born in Jackson Tennessee in Madison County, raised in Rio Grande city a city 41 miles west of Mcallen Texas and with 100% Mexican roots. Emmanuel Camacho is a new Hispanic artist who is making himself known in the artistic world, especially in the world of fashion. At just 14 years old, Emmanuel won an acting scholarship at the most prestigious acting school in Miami. At the age of 16, his parents, Jesús Camacho and Maria Camacho, bought him his first camera, which led him to take random photos that he would later be selling because they became something special to the public.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
Connected? Cameron County wants to survey residents’ internet needs
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who’s connected? Cameron County wants to know and is reaching out to improve internet access. The survey is available online now. Officials want residents to participate in an internet improvement project survey. The county launched the project to bring reliable and affordable internet connection to all residents, within city and […]
First $100 Scratch $20 Million Jackpot Ticket Has Been Claimed
In May, the Texas Lottery released their fist $100 scratch ticket with a whopping jackpot of $20,000,000.00. It has taken four months but the first of four jackpot tickets has finally been claimed. The ticket was ticket number 6 in the book, there are 20 tickets in each book. At the start of the game, there were approximately 10,379,010 tickets which made the odds of winning a jackpot 1 in 2,594,752.00 The winning ticket was sold in La Feria, Texas at Breaktime #2. This game also still has 20 $100,000 jackpot tickets remaining.
Restaurant company gifts truck and $52K to Food Bank RGV
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Darden Restaurant Company announced a donation to the Food Bank of the RGV. Darden’s public information office revealed the gift of a 26-foot refrigerated truck to the Food Bank RGV as well as $52,000 to use for food and other needs. The company owns and operates Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, […]
City of Elsa looking into legalizing 8-liners
Elsa city leaders are looking to legalize 8-liners in their jurisdiction, and they’re seeking input from the public. A public meeting will be held Friday, Sept. 23, at Elsa City Hall from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. to discuss the issue. 8-liner, or maquinitas, busts are common for Valley...
Man crosses border with meat, puppies, and a drug-filled candy box
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. citizen residing in Mexico was convicted Thursday of smuggling narcotics in a box of candy after he claimed has was crossing the border to attend a party in McAllen. The trial of Nestor Alan Garcia, 35, spanned four days, finding him guilty on all six counts as charged related […]
State sent overpayment notices to 1.1 million Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
Brownsville ‘Hungry Heroes’ highlighted for community work
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 1 in 4 children in Texas struggle with food insecurity and community leaders are working to close that gap. A great way to battle food insecurity is by educating and promoting the growing and harvesting of your own food. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez III was highlighted as a Hungry Hero by […]
ALAMO CITY- THE 2ND HIGHEST ILLITERATE IN TEXAS
Many holidays are celebrated and in the Alamo City we go wild for Fiesta but there isn’t an emphasis on reading programs as much as other celebrations in our city. Every September 8th is a holiday set aside for literacy but many don’t know about it. Celebrating literacy is a special day that recognizes the attack on illiteracy in America which is celebrated Nationally on September 8th of each year.
RGV Pumpkin Patch Guide – 2022
The RGV has so many choices when it comes to fall fun at the pumpkin patch! From Brownsville to Rio Grande City, we have all the details about times, pricing, activities, and more!. Big Red’s Ranch (San Benito) Online:. Website or. Address: Citrus Ranch Blvd., San Benito. Dates of...
COVID-19 deaths rise toward 4,000 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After three more people died of COVID-19, officials announced early Friday that Hidalgo County is two deaths shy of 4,000 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll now includes two Edinburg men in their 70s and a woman from Pharr also in her 70s. Two of the people […]
Brownsville museum displays Dolores Huerta exhibition
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Museum of Fine Art is currently displaying “Revolution in the Fields”, by Civil Rights activist, Dolores Huerta. Huerta who, with Cesar Chavez, co-founded the National Farmworkers Association, later becoming the “United Farm Workers”. The exhibition focuses on the farm workers movement of the 1960s and 1970s. “We want to […]
UT Health RGV expands healthcare in South Texas
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new Cancer and Surgery Center is coming to McAllen. It will be located on the south side of Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads within the 495 Commerce Center development. The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved $145,723,402 for the center. The funding will be provided from […]
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
It seems like there are winners all across the Lone Star State this week and possibly more coming on Saturday as college football will host the eyes and hearts of many from dawn to dusk.
Weslaco resident upset over lack of neighborhood upkeep
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco resident said she is upset with the lack of upkeep from the city of Weslaco in her neighborhood. She specifically complained about trash pile-up, the skeleton of a previously torn-down house, and the overgrown grass in certain areas. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, also said when the […]
