GPD Win 4: Company boasts that new console is 'better than Steam Deck' in launch date and specifications announcement

The Mijia Water Purifier 1600G has been launched in China. The gadget dispenses water at 4.25 L per minute, meaning you can fill a glass in around 2.1 seconds. Water is filtered and stored to be available immediately; the water is changed after a fixed period to ensure it does not go stale. Overall, the filter has a 3:1 pure to wastewater ratio, and, as its name suggests, can process 1,600 gallons of water.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO