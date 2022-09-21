GPD Win 4: Company boasts that new console is 'better than Steam Deck' in launch date and specifications announcement

Read full article on original website
One-Netbook teases affordable ONEXFLY handheld console with AMD Mendocino APU
One-Netbook is planning to release a more affordable handheld Windows-based gaming console soon. The upcoming model is dubbed ONEXFLY and the company just teased it on its Weibo account. It appears to be smaller than the previous ONEXPLAYER models that launched with 7-inch displays. ONEXFLY will get a 6-inch screen with 1080p resolution and will be powered by AMD’s newly released Mendocino ULV processors.
OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to launch with triple rear 50MP cameras
The Find X series are top-end Android smartphones from OPPO. Their OEM has been striving to position them as photography specialists for the last few generations, in a way that has probably influenced rear camera progression in its main sub-brand OnePlus. Now, Digital Chat Station might have dropped some hints as to how this will continue to play out in 2023.
Deal | Budget-friendly MSI Alpha 17 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M on sale with a steep US$459 discount
A rather rare all-AMD configuration of the 17-inch budget gaming laptop from MSI can now be ordered for a heavily discounted sale price of just US$840, which massively improves the price-to-performance ratio of the MSI Alpha 17. Large 17-inch notebooks aren't exactly the first choice for adventurous gamers who like...
WhatsApp might get (limited) multi-device support soon
While WhatsApp rolled out multi-device support back in July 2021, the feature only allowed users to link a non-phone device, so a WhatsApp account from a smartphone could only be used on WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal. Now, multi-device is heading for smartphones, but the latest beta is not there yet, as it only allows to link the smartphone account to a tablet.
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro can upgrade to Android 13 thanks to their new OxygenOS Open Beta program
OnePlus has finally moved its 10 Pro flagship out of its Open Beta phase of OxygenOS 13 (or OOS 13) development, leaving its predecessors to take its place. Those who own the 9 or 9 Pro can become testers for this updated software rather than run their current build of OOS based on Android 12.
ZTE Axon 30S with an under-display camera and otherwise potentially affordable-grade specs is set to debut in September 2022
The iPhone 14 Pro-series upgrade to Dynamic Island displays has led to speculation that it will spawn clones among future Android devices, which indeed seems to be vindicated already in light of what has just happened to the Xiaomi Civi line. However, ZTE is back with a timely reminder that there are other ways, dropping cut-outs for front-facing sensors entirely included.
Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 3 has a lot of screens but not enough graphics power
The Lenovo ThinkBook Gen 3 is now shipping starting at $1500 USD with Intel 12th gen CPU options and two unique displays: The primary 17.3-inch 21:10 touchscreen and the secondary 8-inch 10:16 touchscreen. When combined, the two displays can offer more screen real-estate than most other 17-inch laptops in the market as detailed in our review here.
Leaked die shot confirms that the A16 Bionic isn't much of an upgrade over its predecessor
Apple's vague messaging around the A16 Bionic's relative performance compared to its immediate predecessor came off as a bit suspicious. The benchmarks that followed were also a mixed bag, with one set showcasing minimal performance gains and the other painting a rosier picture. A die shot of the A16 Bionic has now been made available by Angstronomics, giving us a decent idea about its innards.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X overclocked to 7.2 GHz on a single core; multi-core clocks equally impressive at 6.5 GHz
Although AMD still holds world for the record for the maximum clock speed achievable by a processor, Intel could soon catch up with it thanks to Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K breezing past the 8 GHz barrier. Team Red won't be left behind this generation, though, because the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X just showed off some serious overclocking chops.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 scores a partial win for foldable device repairability in an online teardown
The Galaxy Z Flip4 suffered a somewhat mysterious injury during its stint as a JerryRigEverything durability test video subject. Therefore, it would be interesting to see if the OEM has made it any easier for a user to fix such damage themselves in this generation. The famous smartphone stress-testing YouTuber...
Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector launches with 500-in image
Epson has launched the Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector. The gadget is similar to the recent 2250 model, with several upgrades to suit gamers. You can use the projector to throw images up to 500-in (~1,270 cm) across. Plus, the 3-chip 3LCD technology enables the device to display 100% of the RGB color signal in each frame for bright and accurate colors.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery capacity boost to be minimal as S23+ cell size supposedly confirmed
New Samsung Galaxy S23 series rumors have suggested that the battery capacities for the upcoming three premium smartphones may not be what fans had hoped for. Apparently, the figure has been confirmed for the Galaxy S23+ model, while the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra battery capacities will only be slightly larger than their S22 counterparts.
PNY Elite X-Pro external SSD in review: Outstandingly fast, just not everywhere
PNY Technologies, based in New Jersey, USA, offers various solid-state memory devices in addition to Nvidia graphics cards. This ranges from SD cards for professional use to SSDs, RAM, and USB sticks. The PNY Elite X-Pro in our hands is an external SSD that promises much higher transfer rates than...
Xiaomi Mijia Water Purifier 1600G with smart screen takes 2.1 seconds to fill a glass
The Mijia Water Purifier 1600G has been launched in China. The gadget dispenses water at 4.25 L per minute, meaning you can fill a glass in around 2.1 seconds. Water is filtered and stored to be available immediately; the water is changed after a fixed period to ensure it does not go stale. Overall, the filter has a 3:1 pure to wastewater ratio, and, as its name suggests, can process 1,600 gallons of water.
Rumor | Moto Razr 2022: the global version of Motorola's new foldable flagship smartphone is on the way
Motorola's launch of the Edge 30 Ultra, or the global version of its super-premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-toting X30 Pro, may have raised hopes that it would be followed along the same road by the Moto Razr 2022. With its high-refresh-rate pOLED main display, updated build and potentially improved rear cameras, it represents a potentially significant generational boost in specs for the latter.
Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro rugged enterprise-grade mobile devices launch in the US
5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Tablet. Samsung has updated its "rugged portfolio" in 2022 with a new smartphone as well as a new tablet. Now, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro have landed in the US as new options for those in demanding, challenging or even downright dangerous occupations.
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Bath heater launched with built-in light and 2,400 W power
Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Smart Bath heater in China. The new device has an AC dual-core motor and can warm or cool your bathroom. The gadget has a 52 cm (~20.5-in) heating range and up to 2,400 W of heating power; Xiaomi claims that the heater can reach 10 °C (~50 °F) in as little as one minute.
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Frying Oven 30L launches with 1.32-in OLED touchscreen
Xiaomi has unveiled the Mijia Smart Air Frying Oven 30L. According to Xiaomi, the multipurpose device is “professional grade”, cooking food evenly and producing a crisp surface. The company claims you can also use the air fryer as an oven, toaster, BBQ or yoghurt maker. The gadget has a large 30 L capacity with five cooking zones, which you can use simultaneously. The device contains two NTC temperature probes, and you can control the heat with a 1 °C (~2 °F) accuracy.
Yeedi Vac Max robot vacuum hands-on: Smart house cleaning with both highs and lows
Packing both vacuum cleaning and mopping capabilities, the Yeedi Vac Max looks great in white and gets the job done well in most scenarios. With a price of less than US$300 and affordable consumables (edge brush, sponge filter, main brush, mop pad), this is a good choice for (semi-) automated house cleaning.
