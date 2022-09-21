Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Public Schools Creates New Policy Following VDOE Model Policies
Thursday night School Board members were presented a new draft policy that will bring the division in line with Virginia Board of Education guidance on sexually explicit content. During the Sept. 23 meeting of the Curriculum and Instruction Committee, Assistant Superintendent Ashley Ellis and Executive Director of Teaching and Learning...
theriver953.com
All Frederick County Public Schools Accredited for 2022-23
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has announced that each of Frederick. County’s public schools has been accredited for 2022-23. Apple Pie Ridge, Armel, Bass-Hoover, Evendale, Gainesboro, Greenwood Mill, Indian Hollow, Middletown, Orchard View and Stonewall elementary schools; Admiral Richard E. Byrd, James Wood and Robert E. Aylor middle schools; and James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando high schools are all Accredited.
wvpublic.org
Berkeley County Receives Federal Funds For School Safety
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is helping establish a “threat assessment and management task force” for schools in Berkeley County. It’s part of the DHS’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Program, meant to prevent “domestic violent extremism” within small communities. DHS is providing more than $380,000 to the Berkeley County Council for the local program.
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
Ballot issues from May primary resolved in Morgan County
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — All that confusion in Morgan County, West Virginia over counting votes from last May’s primary election looks as if it has finally been resolved. County election officials have been busy all week trying to straighten things out. West Virginia’s secretary of state discovered that 245 ballots cast in […]
fox5dc.com
Parents raise concerns over lack of emergency messaging from schools
A Montgomery County parent is running community concerns up the flagpole, saying there needs to be actual change as to how the public school system communicates during emergencies. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School with the latest.
Morgan Messenger
No races change as uncounted ballots tabulated from May primary
County seeks legal remedy to add ballots to vote totals. The Morgan County Commissioners and County Clerk’s office, with help from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office and election vendors, have found, read and counted ballots that were missed in the elections totals during the May 10 primary election.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
A group of Warren County students escaped serious injury after being involved in a school bus crash that occurred Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey said his agency is investigating the crash that occurred at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate...
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
Judge rules mail-in ballots can be counted before polls close on Election Day
A Montgomery County Circuit judge on Friday ruled that elections officials could start counting mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day.
titantime.org
Is The Fair Safe?
2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
deepcreektimes.com
55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival King & Queen Announced
The 2022 Autumn Glory Royalty has been selected for the 55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival. This year’s King is Landon Grady, and the Queen is Natalie Warne. Mountain State Brewing Company is the title sponsor of the 55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival. Mountain State Brewing Company is the title sponsor of the 55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival.
Respect the bus or get BUS-ted: Police increase citations for passing stopped school buses
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County police are warning drivers to wait for stopped school buses or they will get slapped with a steep fine. As a general rule of thumb, if drivers see flashing red lights, they need to stop at least 20 feet away from a bus.
911 call hang-ups present challenges to law enforcement
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — 911 hang-up calls are a national concern and a challenge for local law enforcement as well. Authorities say that many are accidental or the result of so-called “butt-dialing,” and often the problem is the result of features on your mobile phone designed to make the 911 number easily accessible. […]
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Hopewell Road
HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 22, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Hopewell Road between Wright Road and Pepperbush Circle. The road will be closed from Monday, September 26, 2022, through Thursday, September 29, 2022. The road will be closed daily from 8:15 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Marty Snook Park – Hagerstown, MD
Marty Snook Park is located at 17901 Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland. Hagerstown is about an hour northwest of Baltimore. The park includes many sports fields, a swimming pool, four picnic pavilions, and a one mile walking path. This post will focus on a newer feature of Marty Snook Park,...
WTOP
Metro updates map to show Silver Line extension, new station names
Metro’s Silver Line extension is on the map — literally. The transit agency said Friday that it is rolling out a new system map to stations, trains and transit centers that depicts the six new stations on the extension of the Silver Line — Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.
Virginia barn destroyed after mulch spontaneously combusts
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO) said spontaneously combusting mulch was responsible for a fire that destroyed a barn in Purcellville Tuesday. Someone called firefighters around 4:30 p.m. after the barn caught fire and flames started to spread towards propane tanks on the property […]
shepherdstownchronicle.com
160 years later: The Battle of Antietam’s connection to Shepherdstown remembered with reenactment, lecture
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Civil War and American Revolutionary War reenactors mingled together as they made camp in the fenced-in yard of the Historic Shepherdstown Museum in the Entler Hotel this past Saturday and Sunday. According to George Tyler Moore Center Director James “Jim” Broomall, who was portraying an American Revolutionary...
