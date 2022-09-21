ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, WV

theriver953.com

All Frederick County Public Schools Accredited for 2022-23

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has announced that each of Frederick. County’s public schools has been accredited for 2022-23. Apple Pie Ridge, Armel, Bass-Hoover, Evendale, Gainesboro, Greenwood Mill, Indian Hollow, Middletown, Orchard View and Stonewall elementary schools; Admiral Richard E. Byrd, James Wood and Robert E. Aylor middle schools; and James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando high schools are all Accredited.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
wvpublic.org

Berkeley County Receives Federal Funds For School Safety

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is helping establish a “threat assessment and management task force” for schools in Berkeley County. It’s part of the DHS’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Program, meant to prevent “domestic violent extremism” within small communities. DHS is providing more than $380,000 to the Berkeley County Council for the local program.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
royalexaminer.com

Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340

Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Berkeley Springs, WV
DC News Now

Ballot issues from May primary resolved in Morgan County

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — All that confusion in Morgan County, West Virginia over counting votes from last May’s primary election looks as if it has finally been resolved. County election officials have been busy all week trying to straighten things out. West Virginia’s secretary of state discovered that 245 ballots cast in […]
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
Morgan Messenger

No races change as uncounted ballots tabulated from May primary

County seeks legal remedy to add ballots to vote totals. The Morgan County Commissioners and County Clerk’s office, with help from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office and election vendors, have found, read and counted ballots that were missed in the elections totals during the May 10 primary election.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
titantime.org

Is The Fair Safe?

2020 is remembered for a lot of distinct things, but the Frederick Fair and Mount Airy remember it because of the death of a 59 man year old who was beaten to death by two teenagers at the Frederick fair. On Sept. 20, 2019 John Marvin Weed Jr. was beaten to death by two 15 and 16 year old brothers. He received multiple punches to the head from the brothers over a dollar. The brothers asked weed for a dollar and when weed declined words were exchanged and they proceeded to follow weed around until weed was prepared to fight them. At that point the 15 year old came running and hit Weed with enough force that he was unconscious almost immediately. Weed never woke up and died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
FREDERICK, MD
deepcreektimes.com

55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival King & Queen Announced

The 2022 Autumn Glory Royalty has been selected for the 55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival. This year’s King is Landon Grady, and the Queen is Natalie Warne. Mountain State Brewing Company is the title sponsor of the 55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival. Mountain State Brewing Company is the title sponsor of the 55th Annual Autumn Glory Festival.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

911 call hang-ups present challenges to law enforcement

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — 911 hang-up calls are a national concern and a challenge for local law enforcement as well. Authorities say that many are accidental or the result of so-called “butt-dialing,” and often the problem is the result of features on your mobile phone designed to make the 911 number easily accessible.  […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Hopewell Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 22, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Hopewell Road between Wright Road and Pepperbush Circle. The road will be closed from Monday, September 26, 2022, through Thursday, September 29, 2022. The road will be closed daily from 8:15 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Marty Snook Park – Hagerstown, MD

Marty Snook Park is located at 17901 Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland. Hagerstown is about an hour northwest of Baltimore. The park includes many sports fields, a swimming pool, four picnic pavilions, and a one mile walking path. This post will focus on a newer feature of Marty Snook Park,...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTOP

Metro updates map to show Silver Line extension, new station names

Metro’s Silver Line extension is on the map — literally. The transit agency said Friday that it is rolling out a new system map to stations, trains and transit centers that depicts the six new stations on the extension of the Silver Line — Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.
ASHBURN, VA
DC News Now

Virginia barn destroyed after mulch spontaneously combusts

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (LCFR-FMO) said spontaneously combusting mulch was responsible for a fire that destroyed a barn in Purcellville Tuesday. Someone called firefighters around 4:30 p.m. after the barn caught fire and flames started to spread towards propane tanks on the property […]
PURCELLVILLE, VA
shepherdstownchronicle.com

160 years later: The Battle of Antietam’s connection to Shepherdstown remembered with reenactment, lecture

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Civil War and American Revolutionary War reenactors mingled together as they made camp in the fenced-in yard of the Historic Shepherdstown Museum in the Entler Hotel this past Saturday and Sunday. According to George Tyler Moore Center Director James “Jim” Broomall, who was portraying an American Revolutionary...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV

