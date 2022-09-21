Starlink satellite Internet speeds decrease as Elon Musk brags about service availability on all continents

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
US Energy Department sets US$11 million solid-state EV battery research hub to explore ceramic ions as lithium alternative
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has granted US$10.9 million to University of Michigan (U-M) researchers to explore the viability of ceramic ions as alternative to lithium in future solid-state EV batteries. The university has long been researching the use of a solid ceramic electrolyte instead of the flammable liquid ones that current EV batteries employ.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro rugged enterprise-grade mobile devices launch in the US
5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Tablet. Samsung has updated its "rugged portfolio" in 2022 with a new smartphone as well as a new tablet. Now, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro have landed in the US as new options for those in demanding, challenging or even downright dangerous occupations.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery capacity boost to be minimal as S23+ cell size supposedly confirmed
New Samsung Galaxy S23 series rumors have suggested that the battery capacities for the upcoming three premium smartphones may not be what fans had hoped for. Apparently, the figure has been confirmed for the Galaxy S23+ model, while the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra battery capacities will only be slightly larger than their S22 counterparts.
Hurricane Fiona: Terrifying Drone Video From Middle of Storm Shows Giant 50-Foot Waves
Researchers using a robotic sailboat to venture inside the terrifying eyewall of a Category 4 hurricane sounds like the plot of the newest disaster film. But believe it or not, it’s not only real, it’s happening right now. On Thursday, researchers sent a Saildrone into the heart of Hurricane Fiona, and the footage it captured was absolutely unreal.
Russian Bat Virus Discovery Could Be Bad News for Humans
Researchers have discovered that a virus originally found in Russian bats, which is related to SARS-CoV-2, may be capable of infecting human cells.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X overclocked to 7.2 GHz on a single core; multi-core clocks equally impressive at 6.5 GHz
Although AMD still holds world for the record for the maximum clock speed achievable by a processor, Intel could soon catch up with it thanks to Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K breezing past the 8 GHz barrier. Team Red won't be left behind this generation, though, because the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X just showed off some serious overclocking chops.
notebookcheck.net
WhatsApp might get (limited) multi-device support soon
While WhatsApp rolled out multi-device support back in July 2021, the feature only allowed users to link a non-phone device, so a WhatsApp account from a smartphone could only be used on WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal. Now, multi-device is heading for smartphones, but the latest beta is not there yet, as it only allows to link the smartphone account to a tablet.
notebookcheck.net
Second-generation Xiaomi Box 4K leaks online
Although Xiaomi still has to confirm it, the second iteration of its TV box should come out soon as it recently surfaced on the FCC certification website. The model number is MDZ-28-AA and its tech sheet includes 4K HDR video rendering, Bluetooth (BR+EDR, LE), as well as both WiFi 2.4 and 5 GHz.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Moto Razr 2022: the global version of Motorola's new foldable flagship smartphone is on the way
Motorola's launch of the Edge 30 Ultra, or the global version of its super-premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-toting X30 Pro, may have raised hopes that it would be followed along the same road by the Moto Razr 2022. With its high-refresh-rate pOLED main display, updated build and potentially improved rear cameras, it represents a potentially significant generational boost in specs for the latter.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 scores a partial win for foldable device repairability in an online teardown
The Galaxy Z Flip4 suffered a somewhat mysterious injury during its stint as a JerryRigEverything durability test video subject. Therefore, it would be interesting to see if the OEM has made it any easier for a user to fix such damage themselves in this generation. The famous smartphone stress-testing YouTuber...
notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic M1 Pro portable projector arrives weighing under 1 kg with unusual stand
ViewSonic has unveiled the M1 Pro projector, capable of producing 720p HD images. The device has a LED light source with a maximum brightness of 600 lumens, which is expected to last up to 30,000 hours. The projector has a short throw ratio of 1.07, meaning it can deliver a 100-in (~254 cm) wide picture 8.2 ft (~2.5 m) from the wall. The ViewSonic projector produces true-to-life colors, with a 125% Rec.709 color gamut.
notebookcheck.net
ZTE Axon 30S with an under-display camera and otherwise potentially affordable-grade specs is set to debut in September 2022
The iPhone 14 Pro-series upgrade to Dynamic Island displays has led to speculation that it will spawn clones among future Android devices, which indeed seems to be vindicated already in light of what has just happened to the Xiaomi Civi line. However, ZTE is back with a timely reminder that there are other ways, dropping cut-outs for front-facing sensors entirely included.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked die shot confirms that the A16 Bionic isn't much of an upgrade over its predecessor
Apple's vague messaging around the A16 Bionic's relative performance compared to its immediate predecessor came off as a bit suspicious. The benchmarks that followed were also a mixed bag, with one set showcasing minimal performance gains and the other painting a rosier picture. A die shot of the A16 Bionic has now been made available by Angstronomics, giving us a decent idea about its innards.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Water Purifier 1600G with smart screen takes 2.1 seconds to fill a glass
The Mijia Water Purifier 1600G has been launched in China. The gadget dispenses water at 4.25 L per minute, meaning you can fill a glass in around 2.1 seconds. Water is filtered and stored to be available immediately; the water is changed after a fixed period to ensure it does not go stale. Overall, the filter has a 3:1 pure to wastewater ratio, and, as its name suggests, can process 1,600 gallons of water.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Bath heater launched with built-in light and 2,400 W power
Xiaomi has launched the Mijia Smart Bath heater in China. The new device has an AC dual-core motor and can warm or cool your bathroom. The gadget has a 52 cm (~20.5-in) heating range and up to 2,400 W of heating power; Xiaomi claims that the heater can reach 10 °C (~50 °F) in as little as one minute.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Frying Oven 30L launches with 1.32-in OLED touchscreen
Xiaomi has unveiled the Mijia Smart Air Frying Oven 30L. According to Xiaomi, the multipurpose device is “professional grade”, cooking food evenly and producing a crisp surface. The company claims you can also use the air fryer as an oven, toaster, BBQ or yoghurt maker. The gadget has a large 30 L capacity with five cooking zones, which you can use simultaneously. The device contains two NTC temperature probes, and you can control the heat with a 1 °C (~2 °F) accuracy.
notebookcheck.net
Static Galaxy S23 Ultra charging speed highlights Samsung's continued smartphone battery-related caution
Just recently, we reported about the possible battery capacities headed to the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and right on the heels of that information comes an appearance in the 3C database of a probable Galaxy S23 Ultra device, revealing the likely charging speeds for the whole range. The unit in question has the model number “SM-S9180”, and a noted leaker on Weibo has mentioned that this is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra being tested with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor…and a 25 W charging speed.
