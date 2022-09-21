Read full article on original website
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Special Board Meeting
The Shelby County Board held a special meeting at 10 AM on the 21st of this month for the purpose of awarding a custom farming contract and approving the annual audit. Kenney Compton was the low bidder of the 6 bids received for custom farming while zero bids were received for the inputs needed to actually put a crop in the ground. We will update you with a new article when we receive all the bids that were submitted. The farm committee meeting is in the bottom video below.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Approves $23 Million In Funding For American Rescue Plan Act Projects
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for sewer, drinking water, stormwater projects and more. The County Board passed 25 resolutions Wednesday night, including 11 stormwater projects totaling more than $8 million. Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the majority of the...
advantagenews.com
Grafton moves forward on expanding district
Earlier this year the old Boat Works building in Grafton was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. At around the same time, the city council began moving forward with extending the historic district to the east. The woman taking the lead on the project provided an update to those at this week’s city council meeting.
nprillinois.org
Scott County manufacturer paying employees while rebuilding from a fire
An air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer in the small west central Illinois town of Bluffs is rebuilding after a fire recently engulfed its facility. Despite the fire, none of the 110 employees at Westermeyer Industries has missed a paycheck. President Gary Westermeyer said the business wanted to keep everybody on...
wlds.com
Greene County Names New Highway Supervisor After Lengthy Search
The Greene County Board finally has their engineer after nearly two years of searching. The Greene Prairie Press reports that the county hired Aaron Haverfield of Carrollton to be the new Greene County Highway Supervisor after a special meeting on Friday, September 9th. Haverfield fills the vacancy left by David...
edglentoday.com
Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
wmay.com
Springfield Finds Vendor For Household Hazardous Waste Event In October
The City of Springfield has found a vendor to put on a household hazardous waste dropoff event in October. The city usually partners with the State of Illinois on a fall event at the state fairgrounds, but the state canceled its events this fall because an Ohio facility that disposes of the hazardous wastes has been knocked out of commission by a fire. But the city put out a request for proposal and identified a Missouri company called Clean Harbors to put on the event, now tentatively set for October 22nd. Springfield aldermen will be asked to vote next month on a $115,000 contract with the company to collect and dispose of the wastes, including paint, used motor oil, batteries, and more. The October event would only be open to city residents.
edglentoday.com
Collins Farms In Edwardsville Offers Variety Of Healthy Options, Has Ribbon Cutting
EDWARDSVILLE - Collins Farms at 219 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville had its ribbon cutting with the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon. Sophie Gianaris, an owner of Collins Farms, said her business has been open since June. Article continues after sponsor message. "My mom and sister own this...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 11-17, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Starlette Hauge-Sherman, 54 of Foristell, MO, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis, transportation of alcohol, and not wearing a seatbelt in connection with a September 11 incident.
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
How this pandemic-era Metro East business found innovation with a dumpster and a toilet
SWANSEA, Ill. — The late-night phone call to Rachel and Tharon Sperry came from a contractor in New York with an urgent question. Can your company provide 12 dumpsters within two hours to remove debris from the Amazon delivery station in Edwardsville, Illinois, that collapsed from a tornado?. It...
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
wlds.com
Early Morning Blaze Marks 10th Suspicious Vacant Structure Fire Since 2021
No one was injured when a vacant house on Jacksonville’s northeast side caught fire early this morning. The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire at 408 North Fayette Street at 5:00 am today. According to a report, firefighters witnessed a large amount of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
capitolwolf.com
Rt. 66 Festival returns to Springfield
Over 2,000 classic cars are expected to hit the streets of the Capitol City this weekend as the Route 66 Mother Road Festival returns for its 21st year. The cars, the music, the fun and nostalgia that Route 66 has brought to generations will be rolling into historic downtown Springfield September 23th – 25th.
The One Illinois Road You Should Never Drive On, Especially At Night
Many tales and paranormal experiences surround Lebanon Road outside of Collinsville, Illinois, but most of them involve one of two things; the Acid Bridge and the "Seven Gates Of Hell". If you love all things haunted and paranormal, I'm sure you've heard about this infamous road that is often considered...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: September 11-17, 2022
An officer was dispatched to Carney Lane at Gillespie Lake in reference to criminal damage to state-supported property. An officer was dispatched to East Oak Street in reference to a suspicious person. An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street in reference to criminal trespass to...
WAND TV
Police: Multiple items stolen from home in Schram City
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Firearms, precious metals, and musical equipment stolen from a residence in Schram City, according to police. On Friday, the Hillsboro Police Department said it is seeking information in reference to a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of 22nd Street in Schram City, Illinois. According...
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
wgel.com
Fatal Crash In Montgomery County
Illinois State Police report a fatal accident in Montgomery County Thursday. Two semi trucks were approaching the construction zone on Interstate 55 northbound, near mile post 75.5, Thursday just after 1 PM. As one semi slowed with traffic, the second semi struck the first from behind. The driver of the semi in the rear, 67 year old Frank Amendola, from Somonauk, IL, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other driver, 46 year old Darin W. Hoener, of Canton, MO, was not injured.
