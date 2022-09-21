ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlinville, IL

edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Special Board Meeting

The Shelby County Board held a special meeting at 10 AM on the 21st of this month for the purpose of awarding a custom farming contract and approving the annual audit. Kenney Compton was the low bidder of the 6 bids received for custom farming while zero bids were received for the inputs needed to actually put a crop in the ground. We will update you with a new article when we receive all the bids that were submitted. The farm committee meeting is in the bottom video below.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Grafton moves forward on expanding district

Earlier this year the old Boat Works building in Grafton was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. At around the same time, the city council began moving forward with extending the historic district to the east. The woman taking the lead on the project provided an update to those at this week’s city council meeting.
GRAFTON, IL
nprillinois.org

Scott County manufacturer paying employees while rebuilding from a fire

An air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer in the small west central Illinois town of Bluffs is rebuilding after a fire recently engulfed its facility. Despite the fire, none of the 110 employees at Westermeyer Industries has missed a paycheck. President Gary Westermeyer said the business wanted to keep everybody on...
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Carlinville, IL
Government
City
Carlinville, IL
wlds.com

Greene County Names New Highway Supervisor After Lengthy Search

The Greene County Board finally has their engineer after nearly two years of searching. The Greene Prairie Press reports that the county hired Aaron Haverfield of Carrollton to be the new Greene County Highway Supervisor after a special meeting on Friday, September 9th. Haverfield fills the vacancy left by David...
GREENE COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Finds Vendor For Household Hazardous Waste Event In October

The City of Springfield has found a vendor to put on a household hazardous waste dropoff event in October. The city usually partners with the State of Illinois on a fall event at the state fairgrounds, but the state canceled its events this fall because an Ohio facility that disposes of the hazardous wastes has been knocked out of commission by a fire. But the city put out a request for proposal and identified a Missouri company called Clean Harbors to put on the event, now tentatively set for October 22nd. Springfield aldermen will be asked to vote next month on a $115,000 contract with the company to collect and dispose of the wastes, including paint, used motor oil, batteries, and more. The October event would only be open to city residents.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Person
Dave Haley
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during September 11-17, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Starlette Hauge-Sherman, 54 of Foristell, MO, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis, transportation of alcohol, and not wearing a seatbelt in connection with a September 11 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
#Carlinville Council#Democrat#Carlinville City Council#The Public Safety Center
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
CENTRALIA, IL
capitolwolf.com

Rt. 66 Festival returns to Springfield

Over 2,000 classic cars are expected to hit the streets of the Capitol City this weekend as the Route 66 Mother Road Festival returns for its 21st year. The cars, the music, the fun and nostalgia that Route 66 has brought to generations will be rolling into historic downtown Springfield September 23th – 25th.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
News Break
Politics
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: September 11-17, 2022

An officer was dispatched to Carney Lane at Gillespie Lake in reference to criminal damage to state-supported property. An officer was dispatched to East Oak Street in reference to a suspicious person. An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street in reference to criminal trespass to...
GILLESPIE, IL
WAND TV

Police: Multiple items stolen from home in Schram City

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Firearms, precious metals, and musical equipment stolen from a residence in Schram City, according to police. On Friday, the Hillsboro Police Department said it is seeking information in reference to a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of 22nd Street in Schram City, Illinois. According...
HILLSBORO, IL
wgel.com

Fatal Crash In Montgomery County

Illinois State Police report a fatal accident in Montgomery County Thursday. Two semi trucks were approaching the construction zone on Interstate 55 northbound, near mile post 75.5, Thursday just after 1 PM. As one semi slowed with traffic, the second semi struck the first from behind. The driver of the semi in the rear, 67 year old Frank Amendola, from Somonauk, IL, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other driver, 46 year old Darin W. Hoener, of Canton, MO, was not injured.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL

Community Policy