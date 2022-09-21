Read full article on original website
Pawhuska Could Not Overcome Turnovers Against Vinita
Pawhuska traveled to Vinita for the Huskies second home game of the year. The first quarter was a chess match for the first ten minutes before Huskie quarterback Todd Drummond was blindsided and fumbled while attempting to pass. The Hornets would go onto to score a touchdown. On the ensuing...
Nowata vs Caney Valley Called off
The game between the Nowata Ironmen and Caney Valley Trojans ended in a odd fashion last night, as it ended before it ever got started. As pregame was starting, it was realized that there were no officials for the nights game, and the coaches for both schools, and Travis Lashbrook, Caney Valley Athletic Director, started making phone calls around 6:30 but were not able to get any officials in time for the kickoff.
Bruins Falter in 2nd Half vs. Booker T.
At Bartlesville High, a good start for the Bruins turned sour in the second half, as Booker T. Washington ran away with the District opener at Custer Stadium. The Hornets beat the Bruins 41-7. Booker T. scored 34-unaswered in the game’s final 23.5 minutes to pull away in the second...
Huge first quarter enables Muskogee to defeat Sand Springs, 48-26
By Ty Loftis | Photo by Patrick Kays SAND SPRINGS - Sand Springs weathered an early onslaught from visiting Muskogee on Friday night, but in the end a 27-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter was too much to overcome as Muskogee went on to win, 48-26. Muskogee Coach Travis Hill talks ...
Nowata Travels to Caney Valley to Extend Win Streak. The Nowata Ironmen are coming off there first win in over 1,000 days. They obliterated the Hulbert Riders last Thursday 42-19. The win was huge not only for Head Coach Chance Juby, but for the town as well. Juby describes the...
BRUW Reveals Campaign Goal at Bruins Game
The Bartlesville Regional United Way revealed their campaign goal for the coming year at halftime for the Bartlesville Bruins footbal game last night. As the presenters assembled at midfield, the big placards were flipped for the audience to see. This year's goal is $2,300,000!. The Bartlesville Regional United Way leads...
Balloon Used To Take Aerial Photos Spotted Flying Over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A strange balloon was spotted flying thousands of feet in the air over Tulsa this week. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone tracked down the people flying the balloon to help explain what it was doing.
Tulsans reflect on Casa Bonita’s glory days as demolition begins
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags, and caves is being ripped to pieces. FOX23 reported when the restaurant...
Extreme drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma hurting ranchers and farmers
TULSA, Okla. — Drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma are wreaking havoc on crops and pastures used for grazing by cattle farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates Rogers, Tulsa and Washington Counties are in extreme drought. On Friday, Fox23 News spent time in Oolagah with Lyle Blakley, of Blakley Family...
Community Events
All-Bellanca Fly-In The All-Bellanca Fly-In” will be Saturday, 10am-2pm, at the Bartlesville Airport. The Bartlesville Lions Club, now celebrating its 101st Anniversary, will be onsite providing a fundraising lunch of hot dogs or a sloppy joe sandwich for $8 per person from 11am to 1pm. Proceeds from the lunch benefit the Bartlesville and Dewey communities by helping to fund many local projects in the area, including free eye exams and prescription glasses for those in need.
Pickens Museum puts monumental sculpture on display in Ponca City
Body “Osage Warrior in the Enemy Camp” was commissioned by Pickens Museum and is on temporary display for the next few weeks at 2401 Coppercreek in Ponca City. “I invite the public to drive by and see it,” says Hugh Pickens, Executive Director of Pickens Museum. “You can get out of your car and come over next to it if you wish to take photos but for safety reasons, please stay off the trailer.”
Tulsans remember Casa Bonita as building is gutted inside
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags and caves is being ripped to pieces. Casa Bonita was a Mexican-themed...
Funeral for Sand Springs student Cyra Saner held Thursday
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The funeral for Cyra Saner, 16, was held on Thursday. Saner, Ethan Gibson, 17, and Kylee Weaver, 16, died when the vehicle they were in crashed last week, near Charles Page High School during lunchtime, Sand Springs police said. Two other occupants in the vehicle...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
Man on bicycle leads Tulsa police on chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who led them on a chase on a bicycle in north Tulsa Friday morning. Around 2 a.m., near East 36th Street North and North Peoria Avenue, officers said they tried to stop the man for not having a light on the bike.
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
Dam, lake between Gathering Place and downtown to open next summer, City of Tulsa says
TULSA, Okla. — A major transformation of the Arkansas River through Tulsa is getting closer to becoming a reality. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday work will be complete on a new dam to create a new lake between Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa by next summer. “It will...
Tulsa’s Casa Bonita building owner details what future holds for the property
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa has big plans for the property, that’s currently being gutted inside. Pictures have been circulating on social media of the interior of the former Tulsa icon in shambles. “Our plan is we’re going to...
Ottawa police identify underage boy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the boy has been identified. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify a boy found Friday walking near Narcissa, Okla. The sheriff's office says the boy cannot remember his last name or where he lives. If...
