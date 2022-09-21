ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

Comments / 1

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pawhuska Could Not Overcome Turnovers Against Vinita

Pawhuska traveled to Vinita for the Huskies second home game of the year. The first quarter was a chess match for the first ten minutes before Huskie quarterback Todd Drummond was blindsided and fumbled while attempting to pass. The Hornets would go onto to score a touchdown. On the ensuing...
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata vs Caney Valley Called off

The game between the Nowata Ironmen and Caney Valley Trojans ended in a odd fashion last night, as it ended before it ever got started. As pregame was starting, it was realized that there were no officials for the nights game, and the coaches for both schools, and Travis Lashbrook, Caney Valley Athletic Director, started making phone calls around 6:30 but were not able to get any officials in time for the kickoff.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Falter in 2nd Half vs. Booker T.

At Bartlesville High, a good start for the Bruins turned sour in the second half, as Booker T. Washington ran away with the District opener at Custer Stadium. The Hornets beat the Bruins 41-7. Booker T. scored 34-unaswered in the game’s final 23.5 minutes to pull away in the second...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vinita, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Pawhuska, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Education
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Sperry, OK
City
Vinita, OK
Pawhuska, OK
Education
City
Pawhuska, OK
Pawhuska, OK
Football
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sports » Latest News

Nowata Travels to Caney Valley to Extend Win Streak. The Nowata Ironmen are coming off there first win in over 1,000 days. They obliterated the Hulbert Riders last Thursday 42-19. The win was huge not only for Head Coach Chance Juby, but for the town as well. Juby describes the...
NOWATA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BRUW Reveals Campaign Goal at Bruins Game

The Bartlesville Regional United Way revealed their campaign goal for the coming year at halftime for the Bartlesville Bruins footbal game last night. As the presenters assembled at midfield, the big placards were flipped for the audience to see. This year's goal is $2,300,000!. The Bartlesville Regional United Way leads...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Woodland#Phs#Kickoff
bartlesvilleradio.com

Community Events

All-Bellanca Fly-In The All-Bellanca Fly-In” will be Saturday, 10am-2pm, at the Bartlesville Airport. The Bartlesville Lions Club, now celebrating its 101st Anniversary, will be onsite providing a fundraising lunch of hot dogs or a sloppy joe sandwich for $8 per person from 11am to 1pm. Proceeds from the lunch benefit the Bartlesville and Dewey communities by helping to fund many local projects in the area, including free eye exams and prescription glasses for those in need.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Ponca City News

Pickens Museum puts monumental sculpture on display in Ponca City

Body “Osage Warrior in the Enemy Camp” was commissioned by Pickens Museum and is on temporary display for the next few weeks at 2401 Coppercreek in Ponca City. “I invite the public to drive by and see it,” says Hugh Pickens, Executive Director of Pickens Museum. “You can get out of your car and come over next to it if you wish to take photos but for safety reasons, please stay off the trailer.”
PONCA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man on bicycle leads Tulsa police on chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who led them on a chase on a bicycle in north Tulsa Friday morning. Around 2 a.m., near East 36th Street North and North Peoria Avenue, officers said they tried to stop the man for not having a light on the bike.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
KTUL

Ottawa police identify underage boy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the boy has been identified. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify a boy found Friday walking near Narcissa, Okla. The sheriff's office says the boy cannot remember his last name or where he lives. If...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy