ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 27

WonderfulWade
2d ago

They should be proud of their self's, the Crue really screwed their fans. At least Def Leppard still, has pride in giving fans real entertainment.

Reply(2)
3
Roy Eherts
2d ago

that's insane cause Vince Neil's voice is done the ones that really stood out was mick mars at least he wasn't a embarrassment he can still play that guitar and maybe Tommy Lee but as for Vince and sixx nope nope nope

Reply(2)
2
Related
Guitar World Magazine

W.A.S.P.’s Chris Holmes recalls the time Eddie Van Halen borrowed his Ibanez Destroyer – and made some radical surprise modifications

Holmes retrieved the guitar while Van Halen was on tour, and was left asking himself one question: “How in the eff did he play this?”. He may have been the brains behind one of the most iconic electric guitars of all time – and one of the most well-known guitar modders in history – but Eddie Van Halen was also partial to putting his peers’ six-strings through their paces from time to time.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Joe Elliott
Kerrang

Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s NFL halftime performance

The day before he released his new album Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne helped kick off the Los Angeles Rams’ season at SoFi Stadium by performing the halftime show – and now it’s online for all to enjoy. The Prince Of Darkness unleashed his new record’s title-track...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Stadium Tour#Stadiums#Classic Rock#Netflix#Dirt
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend

The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. Residencies by...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy