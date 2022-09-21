Holmes retrieved the guitar while Van Halen was on tour, and was left asking himself one question: “How in the eff did he play this?”. He may have been the brains behind one of the most iconic electric guitars of all time – and one of the most well-known guitar modders in history – but Eddie Van Halen was also partial to putting his peers’ six-strings through their paces from time to time.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO