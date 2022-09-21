ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Ponca City News

Pickens Museum puts monumental sculpture on display in Ponca City

Body “Osage Warrior in the Enemy Camp” was commissioned by Pickens Museum and is on temporary display for the next few weeks at 2401 Coppercreek in Ponca City. “I invite the public to drive by and see it,” says Hugh Pickens, Executive Director of Pickens Museum. “You can get out of your car and come over next to it if you wish to take photos but for safety reasons, please stay off the trailer.”
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Residents at Enid retirement community celebrate 100th birthdays

ENID, Okla. — It's not every day you turn 100. But four women from Enid had their centennial celebration on Thursday. A couple of the partiers didn't get to celebrate their 100th birthday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "When two of our residents turned 100, we were in the...
ENID, OK
poncacitynow.com

Willy Hargraves Family Benefit Cornhole Tournament This Weekend

A benefit cornhole tournament for the family of fallen Osage County Sheriffs Department Captain William Hargraves is Saturday, September 24. The tournament is round robin into a single elimination. Cost is $25 per person for a two person team. $30 of each $50 team fee will go to the family and $20 will be used for payout to the top cornhole teams.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Z94

Non-Okies Hilariously Attempt & Fail to Pronounce Oklahoma Towns!

You can always tell when someone isn't from Oklahoma when they start trying to pronounce town names. To be fair I'm from here and there are still some names I struggle to say correctly. The challenge is very real. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH NON-OKIES BUTCHERING OK. PRONOUNCIATIONS. With Lawton, Fort...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Community Events

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to ensure Oklahoma parents and children travel safely by hosting a Booster Seat Check Event Saturday, 9-11am, at the Washington County Health Department, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Ln., in Bartlesville. A limited number of booster seats will be available to qualifying families.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOCO

Burning hay bales spark 10-acre fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a large wildfire that threatened homes Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities say burning hay bales sparked the 10-acre fire. Crews told KOCO 5 that the wind carried those sparks into trees and for the flames to get uncomfortably close to nearby homes.
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma heat wave can cause home damage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Oklahoma’s forecast in the triple digits this week, home foundation and air conditioning experts want you to side-step a repair bill while trying to keep cool. - Advertisement - Claude Drabek, ofDrabek and Hill Air Conditioning and Heating, said he has seen dangerous...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ice Cream Social at the Drummond House

I scream, you scream, we all scream ice cream this Saturday Sep 24 from 1-4 p.m. At the Fred and Addie Drummond home for the Ice Cream Social. The event is included in the regular price of getting into the Drummond. Prices are listed as $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 62 or older and $4 for students 6-18 years old. Kids ages five and under get in free as well as veterans and active military with ID. This event will be held outside.
HOMINY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma records nearly 40 degree temperature drop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler. Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.
OKLAHOMA STATE

