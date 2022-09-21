Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Pickens Museum puts monumental sculpture on display in Ponca City
Body “Osage Warrior in the Enemy Camp” was commissioned by Pickens Museum and is on temporary display for the next few weeks at 2401 Coppercreek in Ponca City. “I invite the public to drive by and see it,” says Hugh Pickens, Executive Director of Pickens Museum. “You can get out of your car and come over next to it if you wish to take photos but for safety reasons, please stay off the trailer.”
KOCO
Residents at Enid retirement community celebrate 100th birthdays
ENID, Okla. — It's not every day you turn 100. But four women from Enid had their centennial celebration on Thursday. A couple of the partiers didn't get to celebrate their 100th birthday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "When two of our residents turned 100, we were in the...
Group: World’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree coming to OK
Organizers say the world's tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree is returning to Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Daily
OKC Pagan Pride Day hopes to educate Oklahomans, bring community together with festivities, rituals
On September 24th, OKC Pagan Pride Day, a celebration of paganism and non-Christian religions, will be held at Wiley Post Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. "Coven," "labyrinth" and "ritual" seem like unlikely terms to be used in Oklahoma. It appears there...
poncacitynow.com
Willy Hargraves Family Benefit Cornhole Tournament This Weekend
A benefit cornhole tournament for the family of fallen Osage County Sheriffs Department Captain William Hargraves is Saturday, September 24. The tournament is round robin into a single elimination. Cost is $25 per person for a two person team. $30 of each $50 team fee will go to the family and $20 will be used for payout to the top cornhole teams.
Non-Okies Hilariously Attempt & Fail to Pronounce Oklahoma Towns!
You can always tell when someone isn't from Oklahoma when they start trying to pronounce town names. To be fair I'm from here and there are still some names I struggle to say correctly. The challenge is very real. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH NON-OKIES BUTCHERING OK. PRONOUNCIATIONS. With Lawton, Fort...
News On 6
Made In Oklahoma: Hand-Dipped Mini Corn Dogs
OKLAHOMA CITY - David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make some hand-dipped mini corn dogs. For the recipe, click here.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to ensure Oklahoma parents and children travel safely by hosting a Booster Seat Check Event Saturday, 9-11am, at the Washington County Health Department, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Ln., in Bartlesville. A limited number of booster seats will be available to qualifying families.
75 animals to be moved from OK shelters to Oregon
Dozens of abandoned dogs will find new homes with families over a thousand miles away.
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
KOCO
Burning hay bales spark 10-acre fire in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a large wildfire that threatened homes Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities say burning hay bales sparked the 10-acre fire. Crews told KOCO 5 that the wind carried those sparks into trees and for the flames to get uncomfortably close to nearby homes.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma heat wave can cause home damage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Oklahoma’s forecast in the triple digits this week, home foundation and air conditioning experts want you to side-step a repair bill while trying to keep cool. - Advertisement - Claude Drabek, ofDrabek and Hill Air Conditioning and Heating, said he has seen dangerous...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ice Cream Social at the Drummond House
I scream, you scream, we all scream ice cream this Saturday Sep 24 from 1-4 p.m. At the Fred and Addie Drummond home for the Ice Cream Social. The event is included in the regular price of getting into the Drummond. Prices are listed as $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 62 or older and $4 for students 6-18 years old. Kids ages five and under get in free as well as veterans and active military with ID. This event will be held outside.
New funding for Supportive Services for Veteran Families to help more people
Starting this week, SSVF now covers 42 counties, which includes Oklahoma City. The organization is funded through grants, and with this expansion, the budget now is roughly $3.7 million.
blackchronicle.com
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred.
The Oklahoma Grass Burr… How To Get Rid Of Them
Whether you're from Oklahoma or not, some people say you're not an Okie until you've experienced Head Country BBQ or had the cheese fries at Eskimo Joe's... but I think it's fair to say you're not an Okie until you've caught one of these stickers somewhere on your body. The...
KFOR
Oklahoma records nearly 40 degree temperature drop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler. Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.
