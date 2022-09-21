ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

KHON2

Maui market returns with food vendors, entertainment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Sunday Market will return to its original location at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. The popular event will feature local food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, ohana games and more. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Sunday starting Oct. 2. Admission and parking are free […]
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Grand Wailea property-wide refresh marks its most extensive renovation in 30 years

Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, has announced the phase-one completion of its property-wide refresh. This marks the resort’s most extensive renovation since its launch more than 30 years ago. The 40-acre resort fronting Maui’s Wailea Beach, presents a newly revitalized Botero Lounge, a total revamp of its exclusive...
WAILEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei

HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Fishery council rebukes effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Opponents say it would jeopardize smaller islands whose economies depend on fishing. HPD partners with IHS to conduct homeless response training to new...
KIHEI, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Our Favorite Ghost Stories About Haunted Places on O‘ahu

Although we may not get crisp fall weather in Hawai‘i, we do get our share of ghost stories. Over the years, the HONOLULU team has shared the spooky scoop on a variety of hotspots for the supernatural. So in the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, we’re rounding up our favorite ghost stories, legends and first-hand accounts of paranormal activity from all across O‘ahu.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow

It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the  community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Subtropical jet stream over Maui creates sun halo

Sailors know sun halos can mean bad weather, like a hurricane, is on its way. But today’s ring around the sun that was seen on Maui is a fair-weather halo created by the subtropical jet stream that brought high-altitude cirrus clouds, according to meteorologist Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
ASTRONOMY
BEAT OF HAWAII

Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Men recognized for heroism in rescuing 89-year-old woman from burning home in Hāna, Maui

Three Maui residents were honored for their heroism in rescuing an 89-year-old woman from a house fire that destroyed a single-family home in Hāna, Maui earlier this month. Sherwood Oliveira, Daryl Kawaiaea, and Derek Kawaiaea received the Maui Police Department’s Life Safety Award for their actions on Sept. 3, 2022, to save Oliveira’s mother, who was home alone when their residence caught fire.
ACCIDENTS
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI

