Maui’s VigiLatte Artisan Coffee among top coffee shops on Yelp’s US/Canada list
Yelp recently recognized VigiLatte Artisan Coffee in Lahaina, Maui, as one of the top coffee shops in the US and Canada. The Yelp website, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews, listed VigiLatte Artisan Coffee on 844 Front Street in Lahaina, as No. 15 on the US/Canada list. It was one of only...
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
Maui market returns with food vendors, entertainment
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Sunday Market will return to its original location at the Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. The popular event will feature local food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, ohana games and more. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Sunday starting Oct. 2. Admission and parking are free […]
Grand Wailea property-wide refresh marks its most extensive renovation in 30 years
Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, has announced the phase-one completion of its property-wide refresh. This marks the resort’s most extensive renovation since its launch more than 30 years ago. The 40-acre resort fronting Maui’s Wailea Beach, presents a newly revitalized Botero Lounge, a total revamp of its exclusive...
Ready to sell your Hawaii house? Tips to consider
Are you thinking it's time to sell your Hawaii home? Well, before you call up a realtor and put your house on the market you might have to do some behind-the-scenes work first.
Best brunch spot in Hawaii in 2022, according to Yelp
In Hawaii, one eatery takes the top spot as the best brunch spot in the state according to Yelpers.
The Green concert on Maui is sold out, guests should anticipate high demand for parking
Tomorrow night’s The Green concert featuring J Boog is a sold out event. The Maui Arts & Cultural Center is recommending that guests arrive early to avoid delays in parking and accessing the venue. Gates open at 6 p.m. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD. For admission into the venue, only...
Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei
HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Fishery council rebukes effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Opponents say it would jeopardize smaller islands whose economies depend on fishing. HPD partners with IHS to conduct homeless response training to new...
New report: Hawaiʻi may dodge US recession, but Maui, Kauaʻi will feel brunt of downturn
University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization’s economic forecast released today predicts a mild recession for the US in the first half of next year. One silver lining is that Hawai’i may escape those impacts, thanks to the return of Japanese visitors. However, Maui County and Kauaʻi will...
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
Our Favorite Ghost Stories About Haunted Places on O‘ahu
Although we may not get crisp fall weather in Hawai‘i, we do get our share of ghost stories. Over the years, the HONOLULU team has shared the spooky scoop on a variety of hotspots for the supernatural. So in the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season, we’re rounding up our favorite ghost stories, legends and first-hand accounts of paranormal activity from all across O‘ahu.
The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow
It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
Subtropical jet stream over Maui creates sun halo
Sailors know sun halos can mean bad weather, like a hurricane, is on its way. But today’s ring around the sun that was seen on Maui is a fair-weather halo created by the subtropical jet stream that brought high-altitude cirrus clouds, according to meteorologist Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
Numerous road signs stolen on Hawaii Island
Many road signs have been stolen in the Kau District and Hawaii Island Police are investigating the theft.
Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently
United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
Axis deer crisis grows to 60,000 or more on Maui
Despite the current ongoing efforts to control the growing deer population, experts guess there are about 60,000 or more deer roaming Maui.
Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
LIST: Top 10 most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these romantic restaurants located throughout the island.
Men recognized for heroism in rescuing 89-year-old woman from burning home in Hāna, Maui
Three Maui residents were honored for their heroism in rescuing an 89-year-old woman from a house fire that destroyed a single-family home in Hāna, Maui earlier this month. Sherwood Oliveira, Daryl Kawaiaea, and Derek Kawaiaea received the Maui Police Department’s Life Safety Award for their actions on Sept. 3, 2022, to save Oliveira’s mother, who was home alone when their residence caught fire.
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
