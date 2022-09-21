The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society names Memorial Health as the Presenting Sponsor for 2022 Light The Night event

Read full article on original website
10th Annual Guyton Superhero 5K for CASA Powered by Nease, Lagana, Eden, and Culley
Child Advocacy Services SEGA, Inc. is hosting the 10th Annual Guyton Superhero 5K for CASA Powered by Nease, Lagana, Eden, and Culley on Oct. 29, 2022. This year’s event features a 5K and a 1 Mile Fun Run. Both runners and volunteers are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superheroes.
Kathleen Kosmoski Joins ASME as Manager, Workforce Development
Kathleen Kosmoski has joined the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) as its manager of workforce development. In this newly created position, Kosmoski will help to refine and implement the Society’s strategic direction for workforce development and manage and contribute to the creation of new programs and partnerships that address the projected mechanical engineering and technical workforce shortage, including ASME’s Community College Engineering Pathways pilot program. She reports to Ashley Huderson, Ph.D., director of engineering education and outreach for ASME.
Ogeechee Riverkeeper planning fall clean-up and outreach events
Ogeechee Riverkeeper works to raise awareness and engage the local community through outreach and education with various events and volunteer opportunities throughout the year. In its beginnings, Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK) was a merge between two non-profit organizations, the Canoochee Riverkeeper and Friends of the Ogeechee River. Specifically, the ORK is...
Accelerated bachelor’s to master’s program in HDFS now available through College of Behavioral and Social Sciences
Students majoring in human development and family science (HDFS) with a concentration in family services have the opportunity to earn their master’s degree in public administration at an advanced pace. Students can do this through a new accelerated program at Georgia Southern University. The accelerated bachelor’s to master’s program...
Come stroll .5K at Ferst Readers Booktoberfest on Oct. 1
Of Bulloch County will hold its Booktoberfest Boro Brews for Books fundraiser on Saturday, October 1. The downhill, .5K (yes, that’s point 5) stroll will begin at 3pm on the front porch of Eagle Creek Brewing Company on Savannah Avenue and end at the back patio of Tandoor and Tap on East Main.
Our Girls Rock Too! Girls with Goals Conference inspires local girls
This past Saturday, September 17, local organization Our Girls Rock Too!, Inc., hosted its annual Girls with Goals Conference to empower their enrolled girls in achieving their career and personal goals through hard work, determination, and self-belief. The event was held at the Statesboro Family YMCA. Our Girls Rock Too!...
New Hope in Christ dedicates new mobile church to Gil Riggs
In what was a chance meeting with Todd Belcher over six years ago led Kathy Riggs to partner with New Hope in Christ and help launch a mobile church ministry in Statesboro. As a favor for a friend to take pictures at an event six years ago, Kathy had the opportunity to meet Todd Belcher and hear his powerful testimony. She was so moved by his story that she knew she wanted everyone to hear his testimony.
GS Planetarium reopens to the public; Dark Side of the Moon returns Thursday
The Georgia Southern Planetarium is excited to announce that it has reopened for public events!. The planetarium is an immersive astronomy laboratory housed in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, within the College of Science and Mathematics. It is used to teach university courses and labs daily and as an independent study planetarium course for university students.
Jurassic Quest roars into Savannah Oct. 28
Jurassic Quest, the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America, is ROARING through Savannah October 28-30! The event will be held at the Savannah Civic Center and will have more rides, activities, and dinosaurs than ever before. Hours for the tour are as follows: Friday, October 28,...
Elizabeth James
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Elizabeth James. Ms. Elizabeth James, age 58, of Augusta, GA., passed peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. She was a Bulloch...
Ten Bulloch County educators receive total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants
Ten Bulloch County Schools educators will receive a total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants thanks to the College Football Playoff Foundation and Georgia Southern Athletics. Each teacher will receive a $250 classroom improvement grant to fund the project outlined in their competitive grant application. The application was...
GSU to host the Governor’s Honors Program next summer
Next summer, Georgia Southern University will open its campus to hundreds of the state’s best and brightest for the Governor’s Honors Program (GHP). GSU’s Statesboro Campus will host the Georgia GHP, a prestigious four-week, residential summer program for high school students, in June 2023. “We are thrilled...
William James holds grand opening for new athletic complex; LCMS grand opening scheduled for Sept. 28
After 13 months of construction, William James Middle School held a grand opening for its new athletic complex on Tuesday, September 20. The event featured an athletic festival with food trucks and football, softball, and tennis home games. We caught up with William James Middle School Principal, Dr. Scott Chapman,...
Goodbyes are hard at any age even at 91
This past week, I said my goodbyes to my grandmother Betty W. Grice. I have learned that goodbyes are hard at any age, even at 91. Betty was biologically my grandmother, but in life she was so much more than a grandmother to me. I called her Mama, because that is the major role she played in my life.
Scenes from the 33rd Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival
Thousands were in downtown Brooklet on Saturday, September 17, for the 33rd annual Brooklet Peanut Festival. This was a much anticipated return of the event after a two-year hiatus. The parade kicked off the festival along Parker Avenue, winding from Ken’s IGA to Denmark’s Furniture, both Brooklet landmarks. Citizens lined...
Jariko T. Grant
On behalf of the Grant family, the Matthew H. Lovett & Son’s Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Jariko Grant, age 40, of Statesboro, Georgia, who passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and...
Sandra Marie Sheley
Mrs. Sandra Marie Sheley, 62, of Sylvania, GA, passed away after a long illness at the Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, SC on September 21, 2022. Marie was born in Statesboro, GA to Bennie, Sr., and Merkie Jane Collins Godbee and reared in Dover. She was employed with Timken, Weaver’s...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 24 through Friday, Sept. 30. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Save the Date: YMCA will host festival and Trunk or Treat Oct. 29
The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 4-6pm, but this year it will be a family friendly fall festival!. Local businesses and organizations will host trunks to hand out candies and goodies, and the Exercise Science Club from Georgia Southern University will host a haunted house, as well as lawn activities.
Tammy Hines
Full obituary and service arrangements will be posted when available. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements. As an independent publication, we rely on community support to continue providing the news that residents of Bulloch County need. Your support, at any amount, will help us stay focused on what’s important – keeping our community informed and engaged.
