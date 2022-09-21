Read full article on original website
obnug.com
Broncos Drop Embarrassing Game on the Road to UTEP
1st Quarter- UTEP had a 7 yard punt, it was funny at the time. We had a pretty good scripted drive, but we had to kick a FG. We got a painful taste of the whole game as the 1st quarter lasted 20 minutes. 2nd Quarter. It’s funny that I...
nmsuroundup.com
NM State Volleyball takes difficult loss to UTRGV opening conference play
The New Mexico State Volleyball squad looked to kick off WAC play this weekend after being on the road for eight of their last 10 games. Hoping to secure their fourth-straight conference title, the Aggies came up short yesterday afternoon as they’ll start off 0-1 in conference play. Three-straight game losses to UT Rio Grande Valley in close sets proved lethal beginning their conference debut on rocky ground.
Bronco Sports
Broncos Knocked Off by Miners
EL PASO, Texas – Boise State football fell to UTEP, 27-10, Friday night at the Sun Bowl. Boise State trailed 10-3 at the half, before marching 75-yards on the opening possession of the third quarter to tie the game. Senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier connected with redshirt sophomore wide receiver...
CBS Sports
New Mexico State vs. Hawaii: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The New Mexico State Aggies will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. New Mexico State lost both of their matches to Hawaii last season on scores of 21-41 and 34-48, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 5, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week five after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE UTEP 27 F Boise State 10 F TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Hanks 7 F Americas 22 F Burges 27 F […]
KVIA
Friends and family say their final farewell to Organ Mountain football team captain
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Abraham Romero, described by teammates, as the heart of the team, died on September 17. He was placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks after collapsing while on the field during a game against Deming on August 26. Hundreds were present at the...
nmsuroundup.com
Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student
In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
5 Burger Joints We’d Welcome Now That Wendy’s Closed Near UTEP
We're sharing our wish list of five burger joints we'd love to see move in now that Wendy's near UTEP has closed permanently. Another business has bit the dust along North Mesa St. as the longtime-standing Wendy's burger spot has closed its doors with no plans to reopen. The nearest Wendy's location for folks in the Kern and UTEP area will now be further up north at 7453 North Mesa.
El Paso News
Aliens and flying saucers in La Union corn maze
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – La Union is opening up their popular corn maze this weekend. This time will have an alien theme including spaceships. The popular maze will be open Sept. 24-Nov. 6 at 1101 Highway 28 in Anthony, New Mexico. The property also features a playground and picnic area, and 16 different outdoor activities.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Injury brings tragic end to Romero's bright life
Following are the services for Abraham Y. Romero. A public viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca’s Funeral Chapel, 300 E.Boutz Road. Visitation will begin on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial West. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
Chihuahua state police find 2 bodies buried in vacant lot in south Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities in Juarez made a grisly discovery Saturday, finding two bodies buried in a vacant lot in the southern portion of the city. Our news partners across the border report that Chihuahua state police made the discovery while investigating reports of two missing people. The bodies were recovered and taken […]
KVIA
Car falls off Scenic Drive into residential neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas– A car fell off Scenic Drive into a residential neighborhood located near Lebanon Ave in Central El Paso. The severity of the driver's injuries are unknown, but fire officials said the person refused medical care when first responders arrived on scene. Officials have not said what...
Las Cruces meeting on possible outdoor cannabis consumption
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces is holding a public meeting on Thursday about the potential of outdoor cannabis consumption at licensed facilities. The public is invited to come to the meeting at the Council Chambers at City Hall from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. There is also the option to […]
An Earthquake 190 Miles Away In New Mexico Felt Across The Border
On Thursday, September 1, at 10:23 am, the epicenter of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake originated 57 miles south of Carlsbad, Eddy County, New Mexico, making its way across the borderland. Three weeks ago, a reported 4.6 magnitude earthquake originating 190 miles away in New Mexico was felt across El Paso...
Bel Air HS assistant principal to participate in Texas Tech fellowship
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vania Reyes, assistant principal at Bel Air High School, has been selected to participate in the 2022-23 Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program (TX-EPFP), a Texas Tech University initiative designed to help education professionals deepen their knowledge and develop skills in leadership and public policy. Reyes is a Ysleta ISD graduate, […]
KVIA
New Mexico State Police call discovery of two bodies likely case of murder-suicide
EL PASO, Texas -- New Mexico State Police have confirmed the identities of two people who were found dead inside a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. Police say one of the people was 20-year-old Emilia Rueda, and the other was 19-year-old, Carlos Esparza. Police say it is likely a case...
KVIA
Crash involving pedestrian near downtown
EL PASO, Texas -- Investigators have been called out to E San Antonio Ave & St Vrain near downtown El Paso regarding a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The report came out just before 10:50 a.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
El Paso News
Isolated Showers/Storms Sunday; Cool Front Brings T-Showers Monday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Saturday’s high was 96. That was just one degree shy of tying the record of 97 set in 1982. Well, if you’re longing for Fall-like temperatures, you’ll love what’s about to happen. Yes, we’ll be close to 90 on Sunday, but then highs drop on Monday. I captured this beautiful t-storm in the Upper Valley (below). We’ll likely see a scene just like this late Sunday and early Monday. Here’s your forecast…
Did You See a Trail of Lights Moving In a Straight Line Over East El Paso? The Mystery Explained
There is a lot of sky to look up at in the West Texas desert. Perfect for UFO sightings. Is that what the mysterious lights were that were seen moving silently in a straight line across the sky on the east side Monday evening, an intergalactic spaceship?. Strange Mysterious Lights.
Murder shakes up Las Cruces as domestic violence cases grow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Was the tragedy preventable if there were previous reports of domestic violence? Dona Ana County Sheriff speaks on domestic violence cases in the county and systemic issues. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart explained that domestic violence cases in the county are a great issue and while they don’t make […]
