Is the 2022 Hyundai Cruz Really Worth $4,000 More Than the 2022 Ford Maverick?
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz vs. the 2022 Ford Maverick: is the Maverick really worth $4,000 more? The post Is the 2022 Hyundai Cruz Really Worth $4,000 More Than the 2022 Ford Maverick? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A Look Underneath the Base Ford Maverick Shows How Ford Can Sell It for Just $22.5K
Munro Live via YouTubeFord's smart use of modular parts helps it keep the tiny truck affordable.
Ford CEO Farley Faces New Humiliation
Ford CEO Jim Farley cannot count. His company is short on the supply of the blue oval badges that are put on Ford vehicles to show that they are Fords. It adds to the string of problems which include third quarter expenses that will be $1 billion above expectations, and the debacle of price increases […]
Dealers Defy Ford, Overcharge for Cars
As car buyers are facing gouging by dealers, where is Ford’s management?
fordauthority.com
Ford Megazilla Trademark Filing Hints At New Crate Motor Brand
Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark “Megazilla” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Ford Authority has learned. Filed under the serial number 019021023031035044, this application contains the goods and services description of “crate motors, namely, electric motors and internal combustion engines for automobiles, and powertrains for automobiles.”
The Ram Electric Truck Concept Will Finally Debut Nov. 17
RamRam's first electric pickup may be coming a little late, but it promises to beat the F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV.
Is the Jeep Wagoneer S a Rivian R1S Killer?
The Jeep Wagoneer S midsize electric SUV is coming. Is it a Rivian R1S killer? The post Is the Jeep Wagoneer S a Rivian R1S Killer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Among Top New Vehicles Priced Over MSRP
The 2022 Ford Maverick launched during a period of unprecedented supply chain issues, and almost one year after its initial rollout, the situation hasn’t changed much, if at all. As Ford Authority previously reported, The Blue Oval closed the order banks for the compact pickup several months after they opened. Unfortunately, order banks for the 2023 model remained opened for a much shorter duration, to the tune of less than one week, and are now closed to new buyers. Given the short supply of the popular pickup, dealers are still marking them up, and iSeeCars has the latest data on exactly how much they’re going for over their suggested retail value.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
New Ford Super Duty Teaser Previews A Truck That’s Ready To Work
The next-generation Ford Super Duty pickup is just days away from its debut. However, the automaker isn’t finished with the teaser campaign. The latest preview, a short video posted to Ford Trucks’ social media pages, doesn’t reveal much – they never do. It’s similar to the first one, showing three brief glimpses of the truck inter-spliced with a construction montage.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2023 Honda CR-V: Crossover SUV Competition!
Check out this 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2023 Honda CR-V comparison and find out what each crossover SUV has to offer. The post 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2023 Honda CR-V: Crossover SUV Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BMW’s New Twin Turbo Alpina X7 Gets Over 100 HP More Grunt
Alpina has gone and turned the range-topping BMW X7 into a super SUV. The German tuner—which was officially acquired by BMW earlier this year—has just unveiled the 2023 XB7. Alpina has taken the recently refreshed SUV and tweaked its hardware and design to make it even more capable than we thought was possible. As with most Alpina vehicles, the place to start with the new XB7 is under the hood. The shop has taken the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 found in the new BMW X7 M60i and tuned it so that it now generates 630 horses and 590 ft lbs of twist, increases...
Longevity Realized: 6 Cars That Actually Passed 1,000,000 Miles
What do you need to do to realized the longevity of 1,000,000 miles in your car? Check out six vehicles that hit that number. The post Longevity Realized: 6 Cars That Actually Passed 1,000,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BBC
Car dealer Peter Vardy hits record sales as demand soars
Scottish car dealer Peter Vardy saw record sales last year as demand for vehicles outstripped supply. Turnover for the North Lanarkshire-based group reached £572m, while pre-tax profits climbed to £26.1m. Vardy said demand and prices for new and used cars "tipped sharply upwards" after vehicle manufacturing was hit...
2023 Jeep Gladiator Makes You Pay More For Freedom
Jeep recently announced the 2023 model year upgrades for the Gladiator. Like the Jeep Wrangler, the enhancements are not that extensive, with an all-new bright-yellow hue called High Velocity - which replaces 2022's Snazzbery - being the most noticeable exterior difference. The Gladiator will now also have an American flag on each front fender.
Ford Starts Its Biggest Bet Against Tesla, GM
Ford's road (F) to future popular and stock market success rests on a big gamble in the form of a gigantic factory near Memphis Tennessee. The blue oval brand has set itself the ambition of producing 2 million electric vehicles globally per year by the end of 2026. In 2021, the group only manufactured 27,140 electric vehicles in the United States. This means that reaching 2 million units five years later is a huge challenge even when your name is Ford, a company that has been producing and selling vehicles around the world for several decades.
Why Don’t Both of My Car’s Battery Terminals Have Covers?
Let’s say you’ve got your car’s front hood up and you accidentally set a wrench on top of the battery. If the wrench touches both the positive (+) and negative (-) battery terminals, it could cause a spark that ignites the battery’s mixture of hydrogen and oxygen gases.
DeWalt’s Insane Amazon Sale Is Back and Better Than Ever
AmazonIt's the brand's biggest sale we've seen.
torquenews.com
Car Exhaust Blue Smoke Simple Fix
Here’s a simple fix demonstrated by a Ford mechanic where a customer comes in with a worrisome blue exhaust on start-up warning that something is not right with his engine. It seems like you cannot drive down the highway without seeing at least a few vehicles puffing out blue exhaust so badly that you wonder if the owner is not aware of it or just doesn’t know (or care) that they are in for an expensive repair in the near future.
