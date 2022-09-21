The 2022 Ford Maverick launched during a period of unprecedented supply chain issues, and almost one year after its initial rollout, the situation hasn’t changed much, if at all. As Ford Authority previously reported, The Blue Oval closed the order banks for the compact pickup several months after they opened. Unfortunately, order banks for the 2023 model remained opened for a much shorter duration, to the tune of less than one week, and are now closed to new buyers. Given the short supply of the popular pickup, dealers are still marking them up, and iSeeCars has the latest data on exactly how much they’re going for over their suggested retail value.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO