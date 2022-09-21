ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

99.9 KEKB

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
aboutboulder.com

The Highest Rated Bar in Boulder you have never heard of

Recently published Yelp ratings place the Velvet Elk Lounge at the top of the list for best bars in Boulder, Colorado. Velvet Elk Lounge was founded on the desire to create a small, funky, live music venue in Boulder where you could enjoy a proper cocktail while listening to great, local music. Check the calendar for DJ events, open mic nights, dance your pants off parties, and a variety of other happenings when there isn’t a live band.
BOULDER, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Colorado’s E-Bike Rebate Programs Roll On

This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on September 21, 2022. Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared Wednesday “Colorado E-Bike Day” as state and local officials came together to tout the climate and clean-air benefits of subsidy programs that one analysis found are the most generous in the country.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?

Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
LONGMONT, CO
Summit Daily News

Could major upcoming rain storm in Colorado mountains impact leaf-peeping season?

With aspen trees just starting to turn in northern Colorado, this week’s major rain event in the mountains could threaten the quality of leaf-peeping this fall. Early autumn storms can impact fall colors, especially if they are associated with high winds that can blow the leaves off trees. Forecasters predicted 1-2 inches of rain with flash flood potential Tuesday through Thursday. Then comes wind as the low-pressure trough, which has tropical origins, moves out.
COLORADO STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Airline Adds New Non-Stop Flights From Sky Harbor to Boulder, Colorado

A Dallas-based airline that offers free cocktails, snacks, and two checked bags will soon offer a non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Boulder, Colorado starting in November. JSX recently announced their new non-stop flight between Sky Harbor and Rocky Mountain Airport will start November 3. The flight...
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries

A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Natasha Lovato

Plan for year-round skiing at standstill in Castle Rock

The proposed rendering of Snowsports 365.P3 Advisors. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Plans to open a year-round snowsports center three years ago show no signs of progress. In 2019, developers announced plans to open Snowsports 365 just off the I-25 corridor near downtown Castle Rock. The proposal would let guests practice skiing or snowboarding year-round and without the typical high-priced cost of a lift ticket.
CASTLE ROCK, CO

