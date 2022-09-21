Read full article on original website
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
denverite.com
These Green Valley Ranch houses were made in a factory! They’re way better (and cheaper) than they sound
Over the next decades, downtown Denver’s population will likely double. But that’s not the only place growth is happening. The city’s also sprawling into the sunflower fields of the Eastern Plains, past Peña Boulevard, near Tower Road. There, new homes are filling the yawning gap between...
[VIDEO] $10,500,000 mansion hits the market in Colorado ski town
If convenient access to ski slopes and 360 degree mountain views in one of Colorado's most prestigious neighborhoods are on your dream house wish-list, look no further than this $10.5 million dollar mansion that recently hit the market. The 5,084-foot mansion is located in the Shock Hills neighborhood of Breckenridge,...
aboutboulder.com
The Highest Rated Bar in Boulder you have never heard of
Recently published Yelp ratings place the Velvet Elk Lounge at the top of the list for best bars in Boulder, Colorado. Velvet Elk Lounge was founded on the desire to create a small, funky, live music venue in Boulder where you could enjoy a proper cocktail while listening to great, local music. Check the calendar for DJ events, open mic nights, dance your pants off parties, and a variety of other happenings when there isn’t a live band.
10 great places to see fall colors in Colorado
Thursday marks the first day of fall. Whether you want to travel across the state to see the leaves change or take in the more fall-like temperatures, we have you covered.
denverite.com
They call him Goathead Greg and he has uprooted 427.5 pounds of puncture vine from Denver bike trails
People who’ve never had a flat tire move to Denver and find themselves patching bike tubes — sometimes several times per ride. At first, they blame their tires, broken glass, or bad luck. Little do they know, here in the high plains desert, where the soil is dry and rain is rare, a diabolical plant with horned seeds is conspiring to slow them down.
Kilts On: A Scottish Craft Brewery Will be Opening in Colorado
Grab your kilts and get ready Colorado because a Scottish brewery is coming to Denver. According to BusinessDen, Scottish beer maker, BrewDog, will open its first United States franchise pub in Colorado. BrewDog's Denver location will be at 3950 Wynkoop Street in the River North District. BrewDog's lineup of beers...
denverite.com
The city shut down Mutiny Information Cafe. Denver rallied and saved it in less than 24 hours.
Update on Sept. 24: This story and headline have been updated. Mutiny Information Cafe, a counter-cultural gathering spot at 2 South Broadway, has had a tough run the past few years. There was the pandemic, co-owner Jim Norris said. Co-owner Matt Megyesi was hospitalized for months and nearly died. The...
pagosadailypost.com
Colorado’s E-Bike Rebate Programs Roll On
This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on September 21, 2022. Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared Wednesday “Colorado E-Bike Day” as state and local officials came together to tout the climate and clean-air benefits of subsidy programs that one analysis found are the most generous in the country.
More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?
Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Summit Daily News
Could major upcoming rain storm in Colorado mountains impact leaf-peeping season?
With aspen trees just starting to turn in northern Colorado, this week’s major rain event in the mountains could threaten the quality of leaf-peeping this fall. Early autumn storms can impact fall colors, especially if they are associated with high winds that can blow the leaves off trees. Forecasters predicted 1-2 inches of rain with flash flood potential Tuesday through Thursday. Then comes wind as the low-pressure trough, which has tropical origins, moves out.
Pumpkin Farm, Chile Fest, plus 8 things to do
If you are looking to get in the fall mood this weekend, we have you covered. From Ciderfest to Chile Fest to the Long Neck Pumpkin Farm, there is something for everyone.
Body of Missing Colorado Hiker Located On Longs Peak Near Keyhole
The weekend brought a tragic ending on Colorado's Longs Peak when the body of a missing hiker was found near the Keyhole Route. According to Rocky Mountain National Park, the body of 25-year-old Russell Jacobs, from Westminster, was recovered on Sunday from the Keyhole Route. Rangers Have Contact With Missing...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Airline Adds New Non-Stop Flights From Sky Harbor to Boulder, Colorado
A Dallas-based airline that offers free cocktails, snacks, and two checked bags will soon offer a non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Boulder, Colorado starting in November. JSX recently announced their new non-stop flight between Sky Harbor and Rocky Mountain Airport will start November 3. The flight...
26 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Colorado
Planning a romantic date is a task that if you do right, you're in really good shape. It's always a good idea to add a card to the mix, or some flowers, maybe even some candy, but one of the most important details involved the location. Choosing a good, romantic...
Salad Collective Absorbs Denver-Based Tokyo Joe’s
Salad Collective, the parent company of MAD Greens and Snappy Salads, will add a third health-centric brand to its group: Tokyo Joe’s
Summit Daily News
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
Plan for year-round skiing at standstill in Castle Rock
The proposed rendering of Snowsports 365.P3 Advisors. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Plans to open a year-round snowsports center three years ago show no signs of progress. In 2019, developers announced plans to open Snowsports 365 just off the I-25 corridor near downtown Castle Rock. The proposal would let guests practice skiing or snowboarding year-round and without the typical high-priced cost of a lift ticket.
Video shows RTD train split in 2 during derailment
New video has been released from the midweek Regional Transportation District train derailment.
