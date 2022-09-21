Facilitated by Israel Dominguez, Visiting Guest Lecturer. Center for Faculty Excellence, Gannett 316 (library, 2nd floor) What does “decolonization” mean? It has become a buzzword in the academy over the past several years, yet many are still unaware of the fundamental concepts. This workshop, sponsored by the Center for Faculty Excellence in collaboration with the Office of Faculty Diversity Equity Inclusion and Belonging, is geared toward instructors at the university level and aims to foster discussion about the basic understandings (and misunderstandings) surrounding decolonization and how we can apply these understandings in a pedagogical setting.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO