SALT LAKE CITY — A storm system that moved in from the West brought severe weather across Utah on Wednesday, with more still possible. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. for all of western Utah and parts of Wyoming, while several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued across northern Utah where residents were warned about wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail being possible.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO