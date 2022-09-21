Read full article on original website
Related
ithaca.edu
Student Organization Fair – October 4th in Emerson Suites
The Office of Student Engagement is excited to bring another Student Organization Fair to you! From 5 to 8 PM on October 4th in Emerson Suites, join other recognized student organizations to promote yourselves, recruit new members, or showcase your upcoming events. However, there is one requirement. Your student organization...
ithaca.edu
You are invited to the Women in Leadership Panel on September 27!
Join President Cornish for a panel discussion focusing on the journey of women in leadership positions on campus. As President Cornish has said, “Ithaca College is a place where diversity is included as part of the college’s vision and perceived as a strength." Hear some of IC's distinguished women leaders talk about their experiences and how they strengthen our community. The panel will be held on Tuesday, September 27 from 12:15 to 1:05pm in Clark Lounge in the Campus Center.
ithaca.edu
Decolonizing the Undergraduate Classroom
Facilitated by Israel Dominguez, Visiting Guest Lecturer. Center for Faculty Excellence, Gannett 316 (library, 2nd floor) What does “decolonization” mean? It has become a buzzword in the academy over the past several years, yet many are still unaware of the fundamental concepts. This workshop, sponsored by the Center for Faculty Excellence in collaboration with the Office of Faculty Diversity Equity Inclusion and Belonging, is geared toward instructors at the university level and aims to foster discussion about the basic understandings (and misunderstandings) surrounding decolonization and how we can apply these understandings in a pedagogical setting.
ithaca.edu
Chemistry & Biochemistry Seminar Series
Chemistry Department is pleased to host Chemistry and Biochemistry Seminar Series, Tuesday’s at 12:10 pm. Please see Ithaca College Chemistry web page. https://www.ithaca.edu/academics/school-humanities-and-sciences/chemist…. Guest Speaker Rachel Kirpes Ph.D. of the Environmental Protection Agency will be joining us virtually on Tuesday, September 27th at 12:10 pm and will present:. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ithaca.edu
Participate in an IC Student Personality Workshop on 9/27 and Earn a $10 Amazon Gift Card
Attention Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors: We Need Your Help!. Your perspective and experience at Ithaca College are invaluable! Please share them with us so we can better understand the personalities of IC students. Plus, to thank you for your time, you will receive a $10 Amazon gift card—in addition to free food and the chance to win a $25 gift card to the Campus Store!
ithaca.edu
Fall M&M Fair 10-26-2022
Need to declare a major? Thinking about declaring a minor? Considering a double major and a minor? Wondering if you can still do that internship and study abroad while fulfilling academic requirements? Never fear! The Fall Majors & Minors Fair is here!. Fall M&M Fair. The Exploratory Program will host...
ithaca.edu
Learn Quick and Easy Video Editing!
Do you want to learn how to edit video on the go? Have you tried editing software like Premiere or DaVinci and found it too cumbersome? If so, come to the Center for Creative Technology (CCT) on October 3rd for an Adobe Rush tutorial led by Kaitlyn and Suryash from the CCT team.
ithaca.edu
Voices of Ukraine: A Benefit Sponsored by Cherry Arts and CNY Chapter of the Fulbright Association
VOICES OF UKRAINE : PLAY READINGS TO BENEFIT UKRAINIAN RELIEF Sept 30-Oct 9, 2022. The Cherry Arts, Ithaca’s innovative multi-arts hub, is thrilled to announce Voices of Ukraine. The series runs Sept 30-Oct 9 and comprises three evenings of theatre writing from Ukrainian artists. All box office proceeds will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ithaca.edu
ICTV, WICB & VIC Radio Receive Awards at NYS Broadcasters Association Event
ICTV - Outstanding Public Affairs Program (College Television Division) "ICTV Reports" - ICTV's monthly local news magazine. Produced by Paige Tolan '24, Julia Davis '23 and Riley Garand '23. ICTV - Outstanding Series / Documentary (College Television Division) "The Inside Report - Pride & Poise: Journey to the Meadowlands" -...
ithaca.edu
Carla Stetson, retired Associate Professor in Art, solo show Knots, Webs, and Entanglements, Sept 30th - Oct 29th, 2022, Peg Bothner Gallery @ Tri-County Arts Council, 110 West State Street, Olean, NY 14760
Carla is the 2021 Southern Tier Biennial Exhibition Best in Show Winner. Carla Stetson: I live and work in the countryside of New York state in an old barn that is home to a quite a few wild creatures besides its human occupants. My partner and I have a small apiary where we keep bees and harvest honey. The success of that endeavor depends upon human beekeepers adapting to what bee colonies want and need; we must learn to understand their complex language. I think the question of wildness versus domestication is not helpful; instead, understanding that human and natural realms are entangled in fascinating, marvelous, multiple and necessary ways is essential to survival. My personal encounters and involvement with the more-than-human world, my sense that humans are dependent on creatures often seen as insignificant, totally ‘other,’ combines with global concerns such as extinction, and gives rise to the themes that I explore in my work.
ithaca.edu
From Bombers to Brewers
This is the scene outside of Subversive Malting and Brewing on any given autumn or winter night: customers surround crackling outdoor fires drinking beer, wine, and ciders. Inside the taproom, other patrons chat and enjoy burgers and pretzels. Despite the cold weather outside, everyone remains warm and enjoys the beverages made from floor malted local grains.
ithaca.edu
Field Hockey Shuts Out Union, 3-0, in Liberty League Opener
ITHACA, N.Y. – In the Ithaca College field hockey team's first Liberty League game of the 2022 season, the Bombers shutout the Union College Dutchwomen, 3–0, on Saturday afternoon at Higgins Stadium to improve to 5–2 overall. The victory snaps Ithaca's two-game losing streak. The Bombers kicked...
Comments / 0