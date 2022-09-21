(Salt Lake City, UT) — Some football fans take their obsession with winning just a little too far. That was the case yesterday when a University of Utah student was taken into custody by police. According to the police report, the 21-year-old woman used social media to make a threat to blow up a nuclear reactor on campus if the Utes didn’t win last Saturday. Police noted in the report that the student has knowledge of the reactor and goes to class in the same building. She’s facing a charge of making a threat of terrorism.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO