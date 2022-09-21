ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

midutahradio.com

Utah Senate Confirms Ferry As Natural Resources Director

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Utah Division of Natural Resources has a new leader. State senators voted yesterday to confirm Joel Ferry as the new director of the agency. Ferry resigned from his seat in the Utah House last month after being selected for the post by Governor Cox. That’s led to a lawsuit by Democrats, who want Ferry’s name removed from the ballot in House District One. Ferry says he plans to stay on the ballot so Republican voters have a candidate in the race.
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

U of U Officials Don’t Consider Reactor Threat A Joke

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Officials with the University of Utah say they don’t consider the threat against a nuclear reactor on campus to be a joke. It’s been determined an engineering student posted a message on social media which threatened to bomb the reactor if the football team didn’t win last weeks game. The student allegedly claimed she was joking but officials say they have zero tolerance for these kinds of threats. The 21-year-old woman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a charge of threat of terrorism.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

University Of Utah Student Arrested For Making Nuclear Threat

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Some football fans take their obsession with winning just a little too far. That was the case yesterday when a University of Utah student was taken into custody by police. According to the police report, the 21-year-old woman used social media to make a threat to blow up a nuclear reactor on campus if the Utes didn’t win last Saturday. Police noted in the report that the student has knowledge of the reactor and goes to class in the same building. She’s facing a charge of making a threat of terrorism.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

Gas Price Inch Down

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The price of a gallon of regular gas drops a nickel statewide over the last week. Triple-A says the average cost in Utah for a gallon of regular is four-dollars-and-22-cents today. The national average is three-68. To fill up on regular will cost about four-30 in Logan, four-15 in Ogden, four-10-a-gallon in Provo and four-16 in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Bees Win Fourth Straight Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY-Jake Gatewood and Dillon Thomas homered and the Salt Lake Bees edged Sacramento 6-5 Thursday at Smith’s Ballpark in Pacific Coast League play. Cesar Valdez earned the win on the mound for the Bees by netting five strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work. Salt Lake, the winners...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

River Cats Down Bees Friday

SALT LAKE CITY-Heliot Ramos and Yermin Mercedes each homered and the Sacramento River Cats surged past Salt Lake 12-7 in Pacific Coast League play Friday at Smith’s Ballpark. Torri Hunter Jr. homered in the loss for the Bees. Andrew Vasquez posted three strikeouts in two innings for the River...
SACRAMENTO, CA

