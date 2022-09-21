Read full article on original website
thepulsepensacola.com
Pensacola Teacher Selected by National Law Firm As “Teacher Of The Month”
Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. is proud to sponsor the 4th Annual ‘Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month’ initiative. The Alabama-headquartered personal injury law firm, known for the eye-catching billboards across the Southeast, leads the nationwide campaign spotlighting K-12 teachers throughout the United States for their work and commitment to impacting their students’ lives.
Escambia Co. removes Downs Jr. from Contractor Competency Board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After recusing himself from every single Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste contractor cases, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to remove Larry Downs Jr., from its Contractor Competency Board. Downs said during the public forum and before the board voted that he was not going to resign, and […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Commissioners unanimously deny Jubilee's Community Development District
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A major blow to the Jubilee Project in Santa Rosa County. Commissioners decided unanimously Thursday to deny Jubilee’s Community Development District. Santa Rosa County sent WEAR News some information about the Community Development District. The information explained it's a self governing district which would’ve...
Pensacola Seafood Festival made possible by volunteers
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The annual Pensacola Seafood Festival is back with over 150 vendors supplying food fun and music. The event would not be possible without the 400 volunteers participating with Fiesta Pensacola. Fiesta Pensacola works to put on events in the community highlighting heritage and Pensacola pride. The volunteers attend meetings before the […]
Okaloosa Co. addresses report of migrant flights stopping in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two flights from Texas carrying migrants from the border made a pit stop in Crestview, Fla. While the Okaloosa County government is not in control of operations at Bob Sikes Aiport, they released information for the public following national interest. “We understand there is interest in this subject resulting in many […]
utv44.com
Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
verticalmag.com
First student naval aviators begin training in new helicopter system
Estimated reading time 8 minutes, 20 seconds. Twelve student naval aviators at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, began advanced helicopter training in the new TH-73A Thrasher aircraft in early September. NAS Whiting Field accepted the first TH-73A in August 2021 as a replacement for the 40-year-old...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Things To Do in Pensacola With Kids (Everyone Will Have Fun!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Planning a trip to Florida for the whole family? If you’re headed to the popular tourist spot in Pensacola, you’ve got nearly unlimited options for keeping the kiddos busy. From parks to theme parks, bounce house attractions and more, there is endless fun in Pensacola for all ages.
Amphibious Navy vessel spotted on Crab Island
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin drivers on the Marler bridge and those near the water saw a massive military vessel making waves Friday morning on Crab Island. Eglin AFB confirmed it is not an Air Force ship, but instead a Navy vessel. The Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) is a high-speed transport vessel that can […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Pensacola Bay Community to Walk for Loved Ones Living With, Lost to Alzheimer’s
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Pensacola Bay Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Oct. 2. This year’s event will mark the 10th year of the Walk and a decade of community action to raise awareness and funds.
thepulsepensacola.com
Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida
Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
thecutoffnews.com
Mobile, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Big Zion A.M.E Zion church celebrates 180 years of ministry
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This year marks a significant milestone for a historic church in our area. Big Zion A.M.E. Zion Church has influenced the Methodist community in Mobile since its founding 180 years ago. The church’s original name was “Little Zion,” its first congregation began in 1842. Big Zion played a crucial role in […]
getthecoast.com
‘Aqua Alert’ launched in Okaloosa
We have a number of news items this morning so let’s just jump right into the stories you need to know!. By the way, would you forward this email to someone you think would enjoy our local newsletter?. As our flagship product, I’m hoping to continue to grow the...
Baptist Hospital behavioral health director discusses Suicide Awareness Month
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With September being Suicide Awareness Month, WKRG News 5 spoke with Baptist Hospital Executive Director of Behavioral Health Services Eric Rutledge for him to explain why the month is important for the community. “Suicide Awareness Month brings attention to an ever-increasing problem that we face,” said Rutledge. “Not just here in […]
sheriff-okaloosa.org
FWB Man Charged with Grand Theft & Contracting Without Certification
An investigation into a dispute over a home remodeling project in Mary Esther led to charges of grand theft and engaging in contracting without certification against a Fort Walton Beach man. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Robert Brezeale September 20th. The victim says he contracted to...
Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
niceville.com
Domestic violence incident turns deadly in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. — An apparent domestic violence incident in Destin turned deadly Wednesday after a man, who was reportedly armed and pursuing a woman, fired at lawmen who then returned fire, killing the suspect, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office,...
utv44.com
Baldwin County's new program protects against rogue volunteers after disasters
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Volunteers are often a critical part of recovery after a natural disaster, like a hurricane, but Baldwin County leaders are stepping up to prevent unorganized help, which can help more than it helps. We often see the best of humanity in the days after...
Mobile, Lucedale men indicted for role in human smuggling network
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of Gulf Coast men face charges in a Texas federal court for allegedly taking part in what the Department of Justice calls a “prolific human smuggling network.” The indictment, unsealed last week, says Lloyd Bexley, 51, of Lucedale and Jeremy Dickens, 45, of Mobile, helped facilitate transportation of hundreds […]
