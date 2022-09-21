ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

thepulsepensacola.com

Pensacola Teacher Selected by National Law Firm As “Teacher Of The Month”

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. is proud to sponsor the 4th Annual ‘Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month’ initiative. The Alabama-headquartered personal injury law firm, known for the eye-catching billboards across the Southeast, leads the nationwide campaign spotlighting K-12 teachers throughout the United States for their work and commitment to impacting their students’ lives.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Seafood Festival made possible by volunteers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The annual Pensacola Seafood Festival is back with over 150 vendors supplying food fun and music. The event would not be possible without the 400 volunteers participating with Fiesta Pensacola. Fiesta Pensacola works to put on events in the community highlighting heritage and Pensacola pride. The volunteers attend meetings before the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola, FL
Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
FOLEY, AL
verticalmag.com

First student naval aviators begin training in new helicopter system

Estimated reading time 8 minutes, 20 seconds. Twelve student naval aviators at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, began advanced helicopter training in the new TH-73A Thrasher aircraft in early September. NAS Whiting Field accepted the first TH-73A in August 2021 as a replacement for the 40-year-old...
MILTON, FL
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Things To Do in Pensacola With Kids (Everyone Will Have Fun!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Planning a trip to Florida for the whole family? If you’re headed to the popular tourist spot in Pensacola, you’ve got nearly unlimited options for keeping the kiddos busy. From parks to theme parks, bounce house attractions and more, there is endless fun in Pensacola for all ages.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Amphibious Navy vessel spotted on Crab Island

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin drivers on the Marler bridge and those near the water saw a massive military vessel making waves Friday morning on Crab Island. Eglin AFB confirmed it is not an Air Force ship, but instead a Navy vessel. The Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) is a high-speed transport vessel that can […]
DESTIN, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida

Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
PENSACOLA, FL
thecutoffnews.com

Mobile, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Big Zion A.M.E Zion church celebrates 180 years of ministry

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This year marks a significant milestone for a historic church in our area. Big Zion A.M.E. Zion Church has influenced the Methodist community in Mobile since its founding 180 years ago. The church’s original name was “Little Zion,” its first congregation began in 1842. Big Zion played a crucial role in […]
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

‘Aqua Alert’ launched in Okaloosa

We have a number of news items this morning so let’s just jump right into the stories you need to know!. By the way, would you forward this email to someone you think would enjoy our local newsletter?. As our flagship product, I’m hoping to continue to grow the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
sheriff-okaloosa.org

FWB Man Charged with Grand Theft & Contracting Without Certification

An investigation into a dispute over a home remodeling project in Mary Esther led to charges of grand theft and engaging in contracting without certification against a Fort Walton Beach man. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Robert Brezeale September 20th. The victim says he contracted to...
MARY ESTHER, FL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Domestic violence incident turns deadly in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. — An apparent domestic violence incident in Destin turned deadly Wednesday after a man, who was reportedly armed and pursuing a woman, fired at lawmen who then returned fire, killing the suspect, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office,...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile, Lucedale men indicted for role in human smuggling network

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of Gulf Coast men face charges in a Texas federal court for allegedly taking part in what the Department of Justice calls a “prolific human smuggling network.” The indictment, unsealed last week, says Lloyd Bexley, 51, of Lucedale and Jeremy Dickens, 45, of Mobile, helped facilitate transportation of hundreds […]
MOBILE, AL

