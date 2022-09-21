Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Trees can't outrun climate change. Should humans give them a lift?
One tree at a time, David Saville has made it his life's work to bring back West Virginia's red spruce forests—and maybe help preserve the species hundreds of miles farther north while he's at it. Last year, Saville spent weeks hiking up peaks like Panther Knob, Dolly Sods and...
Agriculture Online
Using Cover Crops with Fall Manure Applications
Corn silage harvest is in process, and this will free up farm fields for manure application. Livestock producers and commercial manure applicators have started the fall manure application season which will continue through soybean and corn harvest next month. To best capture the nutrients in manure, manure should be incorporated during application or as soon as possible afterwards. Livestock producers should also consider using cover crops to capture more of the manure nutrients, especially the nitrogen, and also prevent soil erosion.
Phys.org
Biodegradable plastic mulch: A climate-smart agricultural practice
During the growing and harvest seasons, vegetable producers often begin their day before sunrise and finish as the last light is seeping into the horizon. These long days are normal but varied. Challenges such as pests, disease, climate change, and weather make each day and each growing season unique and unpredictable.
Climate change threatens food but microscopic algae offer answers
This article was originally published on The Conversation. In 2021 the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued the first volume of its latest authoritative report on climate change. The United Nations secretary-general branded its findings a "code red for humanity." The emerging and predicted impacts on agriculture and food supplies...
If you want your plants to survive our changing climate, know their wild habitat
It’s about putting the right plant in the right place, which means knowing your soil and the plant’s soil needs. The harsh, hot summer has changed things: we will have to garden differently from now on. Capitalism has seduced us in the garden as it has elsewhere – we’ve been lured by pretty things and imagine we can have whatever we want. But plants are not paint and gardening is not decorating: it’s about creating an ecosystem for humans and non-humans alike.
Termites work through wood faster when it’s hotter out
An Asian subterranean wood-feeding termite (Coptotermes gestroi). These insects might play a greater role in the carbon cycle as climate warms. Thomas ChouvencThe new findings shed light on how significant termites could be in the carbon cycle as the climate shifts.
Biologists in Minnesota are Finding More Insecticides in Whitetail Deer Than Ever Before
In a 2019 Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) Ungulate Research study, scientists found insecticides in 61 percent of whitetail deer spleens examined. That percentage has risen to 94 in a recently published continuation of the study based on collections made in 2021. The insecticides that the MDNR is testing...
Grist
Why algae could be a ‘magic crop’ for a drought-stricken world
As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Future of Food Issue explores that reality through the lens of foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Try them yourself with the recipes in our Climate Future Cookbook. At first glance, the operations of...
The Daily Collegian
Schmitt Russell Research Lecture to discuss effects of fats on body responses
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Greg Shearer, professor of nutritional sciences, will deliver the 2022 Pauline Schmitt Russell Research Lecture, “Why the fat you eat matters: The fats we eat affect how our body responds to disease,” at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, in 110 Henderson Building and via Zoom Webinar.
The Daily Collegian
Nittany AI Alliance preps students for development and leadership roles in AI
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Students advancing solutions in health, education, environment, and humanitarianism are making a difference in the world around them through the work they are advancing as part of the Nittany AI Alliance. Several of them received additional funding to continue their work in the AI space at the “AI for Good Expo” on Sept. 8.
The Daily Collegian
Three materials science graduate students earn elite NSF fellowships
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Three materials science and engineering doctoral students — representing six in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences — are among the 21 new National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP) recipients for the 2022-23 academic year. They are Aiden Ross,...
The Daily Collegian
EDGE Program announces 2022-23 awards
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Experiential Digital Global Engagement program (EDGE) under Penn State Global is announcing new funding for Penn State faculty. EDGE, as described on their website, is a subset of what is commonly referred to as "COIL" (Collaborative Online International Learning) or Internationalization at Home. It is a project-based teaching and learning approach that promotes the development of intercultural competence across shared multicultural learning environments using Internet-based tools and innovative online pedagogies. EDGE fosters meaningful exchanges between instructors and students with peers in geographically distant locations and from different lingua-cultural backgrounds.
thespruce.com
Can You Grow and Keep a Pothos in Water?
Pothos (Epipremnum aureum) are some of the most popular and well-known houseplants available. They are low-maintenance, stylish, and there are lots of different kinds to choose from. Not only are they fun and easy to grow, but they are also incredibly versatile. They do well when grown in various different conditions and environments and can be acclimated to a number of growing mediums. Besides soil, one popular growing medium for pothos is water.
Phys.org
No, autumn leaves are not changing color later because of climate change
It's that time of year again. The days are getting shorter, and the nights are cooling down. But when will the natural fireworks display of autumn leaves actually begin this year?. Many people believe that climate change is pushing back the start of fall leaf color to later in the...
