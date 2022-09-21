It’s about putting the right plant in the right place, which means knowing your soil and the plant’s soil needs. The harsh, hot summer has changed things: we will have to garden differently from now on. Capitalism has seduced us in the garden as it has elsewhere – we’ve been lured by pretty things and imagine we can have whatever we want. But plants are not paint and gardening is not decorating: it’s about creating an ecosystem for humans and non-humans alike.

