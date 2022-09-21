Read full article on original website
concerned American
3d ago
Sad there should be debates and if they decline then they shouldn't be able to run a race for public office! 😕
Reply
5
Related
KTVB
Idaho absentee ballots on the way
Ada County elections began sending out ballots to voters Friday. If you requested one, you should see it in the mail the week of Sept. 26th.
Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics
Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
idahobusinessreview.com
Congressman Mike Simpson announces veteran fellowship for southern Idaho office
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson announced in a press release Thursday that his Twin Falls district office will host two-year paid fellowships available to Idaho veterans through the Wounded Warrior Program. Those selected for the fellowship will work with military and veteran constituents to handle veterans-related casework and act as a...
Post Register
CONNELLY: New conservation legislation impacts southeast Idaho
Some important conservation legislation could have very positive effects on Idaho’s natural resources and folks that love the outdoors. Here’s a summary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberals Say Idaho and Neighbors Should Welcome Wildfires
One Washington Beltway liberal is at least half-right. David Von Drehle apparently made it west of the Mississippi for the first time in his life, and he ended up on the Gates of the Mountain tour. It runs along the Missouri River, about half an hour's drive from Helena, Montana. I’ve been on the same tour. It’s spectacular. It's not far from Idaho. There are caves along the river that show signs of human activity going back almost one thousand years. It is a wide open space where Lewis and Clark encamped. One tree along the river features dozens of bald eagles staring back at the tourists.
It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids
It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
Idahoans Tax Payers Irate About Student Loan Forgiveness Bill
When President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, it seemed like a good idea. Up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven for those making less than $125,000 per year (or $250,000 per year per household) would really help out a lot of Americans who are in a tight spot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Political payback? One wealthy donor may have influenced GOP primary defeats in Idaho
Campaign finance complaint alleges Larry and Marianne Williams over-contributed to candidates by thousands of dollars. When three Idaho senators spoke out against a charter school bill earlier this year, it sparked what they say was an aggressive effort to unseat them that was partly driven by one wealthy businessman who is the subject of a recent campaign finance complaint.
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane set to be featured on the cover of Time Magazine
BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane will be the next Idahoan to be featured on the cover of an upcoming edition of Time Magazine discussing election integrity. “Honestly, I have no idea what to say. It's completely surreal,” McGrane said. “When I spoke to Time a couple of weeks ago, I just thought it was part of a broader article regarding Secretary of State races. Never in my wildest dreams would I ever, ever imagine being on the cover of Time magazine.”
minicassia.com
Former Idaho Governor John V. Evans Honored
Former Governor of Idaho and former President of D.L. Evans Bank, John V. Evans, Sr., was recently honored with a plaque and photo which are now hanging at his namesake school, John V. Evans Elementary School, in Burley, Idaho. Governor Little, John V. Evans, Jr. (D.L. Evans Bank President and Chief Executive Officer), JV Evans (D.L. Evans Bank Executive Vice President Chief Credit Officer), Jim Evans (D.L. Evans Bank Executive Vice President Magic Valley Regional Credit Officer), Richie Evans (D.L. Evans Bank North Pocatello Vice President Branch Manager), and the school’s leadership including Principal Matt Seely were all present to view the new plaque prior to Governor Little giving a press conference at the school to speak of their latest legislative session and the funding that will be allocated to education as a result of it.
What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!
The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
For Sale: This World Famous House is Cheaper Than Any Boise Home
Real Estate and Boise, Idaho. Two "things" that just seem to go hand in hand these days and it isn't for any great reasons. In fact--it's a polarizing and for many, frustrating. If you grew up in the Treasure Valley, you probably recite cliche sayings like "I remember when that...
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
KLEWTV
Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime
An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Viral Idaho Trump Rally ‘Declares War’ on ‘Demon Posssessed Dems’
You don't need to be a political junky to know that the rhetoric out there these days is far from kind--and it's being thrown back and forth between both political parties. Here in the middle are the few, the average...the folks that are forced to decide who we're going to vote for while grown adults act like children!
Post Register
Idaho State Bar to hold Citizens’ Law Academy in Idaho Falls
The Seventh District Bar Association of the Idaho State Bar has opened the application process for this year’s 2022 Citizens’ Law Academy. The Citizens’ Law Academy is an adult education program offered free to attendees and is coordinated by the Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program in collaboration with our Seventh District Bar Association, an Academy news release said. The Seventh District Bar Association includes Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Custer, Jefferson, Madison, Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Teton counties. The Academy's purpose is to educate others about their rights under the law, discover what lawyers do and how they serve the public, and understand how the judicial system works.
Idaho Agency Declares These Hemp Products Will Be Illegal Soon
Hemp products, and hemp production, took years to become legal in the Gem State. Idaho was the last or near the latest state to allow hemp to be legally grown. The state is the only state in the country not to have legalized any form of marijuana for medical or recreational use. Once hemp products were legalized, we've seen a CBD shop next to every gym, church, or dentist's office popping up in your favorite neighborhood.
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3