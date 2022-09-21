Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Park Woman’s Coyote Scare Attracts Questions
For 22 years, Loreese Brandt has lived in a quiet Brooklyn Park neighborhood about two miles west of the Mississippi River. “We kind of look out for each other for the most part,” Brandt said. “So it’s a good area.”. “I knew it was a deer, but...
Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park
Antlers Park & Swimming Beach is set to undergo roughly $11.6 million in improvements in 2023. The city of Lakeville has also agreed to work with a private partner to bring food and beverage service to the park. Courtesy of city of Lakeville. The City of Lakeville and a locally-owned...
Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.
Large fire in Shakopee has several agencies responding Thursday evening
(FOX 9) - Several agencies are responding to the scene of a large fire in Shakopee Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m. the fire could be seen from several surrounding highways. FOX 9 crew near the area of Old Brick Road and County Highway 78 were able to photograph fire, but are waiting on details from Scott County officials regarding the cause, and if there were any victims.
Nightmare traffic near Renaissance Festival causes headache for businesses
Minnesota Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 20 through Oct. 2. Photo by Christine Schuster. Louisville Township supervisor Bob Pieper said Saturdays are busy this time of year for his furniture refinishing business on Old Brick Yard Road. But, on Saturday, it took one customer four hours...
Wish you were riding Southwest light rail by now? Blame tunnel vision
A decision in the early 2010s to put part of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project underground is the likely inflection point where financial gaps and construction delays began to plague the project. A tunnel squeezed between a condo tower and a village of townhomes is now the leading cause of cost overruns that has [...]
Mpls advances controversial Roof Depot demolition
The Minneapolis City Council Policy and Government Oversight Committee on Monday, Sept. 19 advanced without recommendation plans to move forward with demolishing a polluted building in a South Minneapolis neighborhood beset by pollution. In a 3-2 vote, with Councilmembers Robin Wonsley and Jason Chavez dissenting and Councilmembers LaTrisha Vetaw, Emily...
State Patrol: Good Samaritan helps pull out driver from car fire
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- One person was taken to the hospital on Friday evening after a car crashed into a guard rail and burst into flames near Brooklyn Center.The State Patrol says the crash happened south of Highway 169 near Brooklyn Boulevard. A state trooper and Good Samaritan helped remove the driver from the car.The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. State Patrol says the driver appeared to be driving while impaired.No one was injured, and State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ranked number one
(Troy, MI)--New airport rankings by JD Power put Minneapolis-St. Paul International at number one in the “mega” airport category. Those are U-S airports with at least 33 million passengers per year. MSP ranked highest in passenger satisfaction with 800 points on a one-thousand-point scale. The study ranks airports on their terminal facilities, arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in baggage, and food, beverage, and retail. San Francisco International ranked second while Detroit and JFK in New York tied for third.
Watershed Spa and Baths to Host September 29 Launch Party
Communal bathing and spa location is first of its kind in the Twin Cities. Watershed – the first-to-market bathing and spa destination in the Twin Cities - is set to open. Spa services are already available, and construction of the baths is complete. Communal bathing, steam rooms, and sauna will be offered in the very near future, pending final permits.
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
Police: Armed trio broke into Brooklyn Park apartment
There was a large police presence in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday evening after a trio of armed individuals broke into an apartment. Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was called at 6 p.m. to the burglary at the Eden Park apartment complex on the 6100 block of 65th Avenue North.
Man hospitalized after report of stabbing on Metro Transit bus, no arrests
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is in the hospital after a reported stabbing on a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis Friday.According to Metro Transit police, officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to the report of a stabbing on a northbound Route 5 bus near Seventh Street and Oak Lake. MnDOT cameras showed emergency responders at the scene. A man was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Police are searching for a suspect.
A permanent fence around U.S. Bank Stadium in the works
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — U.S. Bank Stadium is on track to get a major security update; an outdoor fence. Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MFSA) board voted to move forward with a project that will explore fence options. "By entering into an agreement for these professional services, the MSFA intends to...
Richfield High School cancels weekend events after shooting Friday night near football game
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Weekend events at Richfield High School were canceled after two men were shot near Friday night's prep football game at Spartan Stadium, prompting school officials to stop the game and evacuate the stadium. Police say they were alerted by a staff member at Richfield High School...
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months
FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
Minnesota State High School League responds after shooting injures two people at Richfield High School football game
The Minnesota State High School League executive director spoke out Saturday afternoon after a shooting left two people injured Friday night at a Richfield High School football game.
Without hydrants, eight fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee
A fire in the 13000 block of Steve Drive in Louisville Township on Thursday, Sept 22. Courtesy of Nick Moritz. Firefighters from across the southwest metro were sent to a pole building fire near Shakopee on Thursday evening. According to the Shakopee Fire Department, the flames were reported around 7:20...
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
