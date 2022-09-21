ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Woman’s Coyote Scare Attracts Questions

For 22 years, Loreese Brandt has lived in a quiet Brooklyn Park neighborhood about two miles west of the Mississippi River. “We kind of look out for each other for the most part,” Brandt said. “So it’s a good area.”. “I knew it was a deer, but...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.
PLYMOUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
fox9.com

Large fire in Shakopee has several agencies responding Thursday evening

(FOX 9) - Several agencies are responding to the scene of a large fire in Shakopee Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m. the fire could be seen from several surrounding highways. FOX 9 crew near the area of Old Brick Road and County Highway 78 were able to photograph fire, but are waiting on details from Scott County officials regarding the cause, and if there were any victims.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Mpls advances controversial Roof Depot demolition

The Minneapolis City Council Policy and Government Oversight Committee on Monday, Sept. 19 advanced without recommendation plans to move forward with demolishing a polluted building in a South Minneapolis neighborhood beset by pollution. In a 3-2 vote, with Councilmembers Robin Wonsley and Jason Chavez dissenting and Councilmembers LaTrisha Vetaw, Emily...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horseshoe Falls#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Third Avenue Bridge
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Good Samaritan helps pull out driver from car fire

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- One person was taken to the hospital on Friday evening after a car crashed into a guard rail and burst into flames near Brooklyn Center.The State Patrol says the crash happened south of Highway 169 near Brooklyn Boulevard. A state trooper and Good Samaritan helped remove the driver from the car.The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. State Patrol says the driver appeared to be driving while impaired.No one was injured, and State Patrol is investigating the crash. 
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ranked number one

(Troy, MI)--New airport rankings by JD Power put Minneapolis-St. Paul International at number one in the “mega” airport category. Those are U-S airports with at least 33 million passengers per year. MSP ranked highest in passenger satisfaction with 800 points on a one-thousand-point scale. The study ranks airports on their terminal facilities, arrival and departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in baggage, and food, beverage, and retail. San Francisco International ranked second while Detroit and JFK in New York tied for third.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
millcitytimes.com

Watershed Spa and Baths to Host September 29 Launch Party

Communal bathing and spa location is first of its kind in the Twin Cities. Watershed – the first-to-market bathing and spa destination in the Twin Cities - is set to open. Spa services are already available, and construction of the baths is complete. Communal bathing, steam rooms, and sauna will be offered in the very near future, pending final permits.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not

Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after report of stabbing on Metro Transit bus, no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is in the hospital after a reported stabbing on a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis Friday.According to Metro Transit police, officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to the report of a stabbing on a northbound Route 5 bus near Seventh Street and Oak Lake. MnDOT cameras showed emergency responders at the scene. A man was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Police are searching for a suspect.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

A permanent fence around U.S. Bank Stadium in the works

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — U.S. Bank Stadium is on track to get a major security update; an outdoor fence. Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MFSA) board voted to move forward with a project that will explore fence options. "By entering into an agreement for these professional services, the MSFA intends to...
CBS Minnesota

Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months

FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy