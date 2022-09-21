Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get 'heavy PR push,' multi-year media deals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a few projects lined up after returning to the United Kingdom to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is expected Harry and Meghan will return to Montecito, California, now that Elizabeth’s funeral services have concluded. "We are currently seeing a...
‘Batgirl’: Leslie Grace Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Scrapped DC Film
Leslie Grace has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the now-canceled DC Comics film Batgirl. The actor and singer shared a video on TikTok where she can be seen training for the superhero movie. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace captioned the video that played Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen” song in the background. Grace can be seen in the clip filming the movie that was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery as they refocus their plans amid the merger of the two companies. Watch Leslie Grace’s TikTok video below. @iamlesliegrace i couldn’t resist.. @Omar Apollo ♬ Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All) – Omar Apollo Kevin Smith Says “It’s An Incredibly...
Netflix Japan Stars From ‘Alice In Borderland,’ ‘The Makanai’ & ‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’ In Spotlight At Tudum Event
Emerging stars from Netflix Japan’s biggest original shows have revealed their experiences working with the streamer today at the final Tudum event of the past 24 hours. Netflix is involved in a fierce battle for streaming supremacy in Japan with Amazon, Disney+ and others, and today’s event was a chance to show off its firepower. As such, it held interviews with five up-and-coming stars from the Asian country at there Netflix Tudum event: Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, who play Arisu and Usagi from Alice in Borderland, appeared at the event alongside Nana Mori and Natsuki Deguchi, who play Kiyo and Sumire...
