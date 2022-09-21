Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
capitolwolf.com
Rt. 66 Festival returns to Springfield
Over 2,000 classic cars are expected to hit the streets of the Capitol City this weekend as the Route 66 Mother Road Festival returns for its 21st year. The cars, the music, the fun and nostalgia that Route 66 has brought to generations will be rolling into historic downtown Springfield September 23th – 25th.
cityofedwardsville.com
SilverSneakers Program Now Offered at R.P. Lumber Center
Edwardsville’s R.P. Lumber Center is now part of SilverSneakers, a fitness and wellness program offered at no cost to seniors 65 and older on eligible Medicare plans. That means that eligible senior citizens who are enrolled in SilverSneakers can take advantage of everything offered at the R.P. Lumber Center -- including the walking track, fitness center, ice rink and classes – at no cost to them.
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
advantagenews.com
Grafton moves forward on expanding district
Earlier this year the old Boat Works building in Grafton was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. At around the same time, the city council began moving forward with extending the historic district to the east. The woman taking the lead on the project provided an update to those at this week’s city council meeting.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Approves $23 Million In Funding For American Rescue Plan Act Projects
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for sewer, drinking water, stormwater projects and more. The County Board passed 25 resolutions Wednesday night, including 11 stormwater projects totaling more than $8 million. Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the majority of the...
How this pandemic-era Metro East business found innovation with a dumpster and a toilet
SWANSEA, Ill. — The late-night phone call to Rachel and Tharon Sperry came from a contractor in New York with an urgent question. Can your company provide 12 dumpsters within two hours to remove debris from the Amazon delivery station in Edwardsville, Illinois, that collapsed from a tornado?. It...
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range fall weather outlook
Fall is a great season, if it lasts that long. All summer, we look forward to some heat and humidity relief. But sometimes fall doesn’t act like fall at all. Let's dive in.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
The One Illinois Road You Should Never Drive On, Especially At Night
Many tales and paranormal experiences surround Lebanon Road outside of Collinsville, Illinois, but most of them involve one of two things; the Acid Bridge and the "Seven Gates Of Hell". If you love all things haunted and paranormal, I'm sure you've heard about this infamous road that is often considered...
Road construction coming to Sangamon Co. village
JEROME, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in the Sangamon County village of Jerome will have to adjust their travels in the coming week as a road construction project begins on several streets. Leonard Street will be the first road to be closed for this project. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the road will close for […]
wlds.com
Greene County Names New Highway Supervisor After Lengthy Search
The Greene County Board finally has their engineer after nearly two years of searching. The Greene Prairie Press reports that the county hired Aaron Haverfield of Carrollton to be the new Greene County Highway Supervisor after a special meeting on Friday, September 9th. Haverfield fills the vacancy left by David...
nprillinois.org
Scott County manufacturer paying employees while rebuilding from a fire
An air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer in the small west central Illinois town of Bluffs is rebuilding after a fire recently engulfed its facility. Despite the fire, none of the 110 employees at Westermeyer Industries has missed a paycheck. President Gary Westermeyer said the business wanted to keep everybody on...
wlds.com
Early Morning Blaze Marks 10th Suspicious Vacant Structure Fire Since 2021
No one was injured when a vacant house on Jacksonville’s northeast side caught fire early this morning. The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the scene of a structure fire at 408 North Fayette Street at 5:00 am today. According to a report, firefighters witnessed a large amount of...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 11-17, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Starlette Hauge-Sherman, 54 of Foristell, MO, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis, transportation of alcohol, and not wearing a seatbelt in connection with a September 11 incident.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: September 11-17, 2022
An officer was dispatched to Carney Lane at Gillespie Lake in reference to criminal damage to state-supported property. An officer was dispatched to East Oak Street in reference to a suspicious person. An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street in reference to criminal trespass to...
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
WAND TV
Police: Multiple items stolen from home in Schram City
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Firearms, precious metals, and musical equipment stolen from a residence in Schram City, according to police. On Friday, the Hillsboro Police Department said it is seeking information in reference to a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of 22nd Street in Schram City, Illinois. According...
