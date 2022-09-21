ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlinville, IL

edglentoday.com

Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
capitolwolf.com

Rt. 66 Festival returns to Springfield

Over 2,000 classic cars are expected to hit the streets of the Capitol City this weekend as the Route 66 Mother Road Festival returns for its 21st year. The cars, the music, the fun and nostalgia that Route 66 has brought to generations will be rolling into historic downtown Springfield September 23th – 25th.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
cityofedwardsville.com

SilverSneakers Program Now Offered at R.P. Lumber Center

Edwardsville’s R.P. Lumber Center is now part of SilverSneakers, a fitness and wellness program offered at no cost to seniors 65 and older on eligible Medicare plans. That means that eligible senior citizens who are enrolled in SilverSneakers can take advantage of everything offered at the R.P. Lumber Center -- including the walking track, fitness center, ice rink and classes – at no cost to them.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Grafton moves forward on expanding district

Earlier this year the old Boat Works building in Grafton was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. At around the same time, the city council began moving forward with extending the historic district to the east. The woman taking the lead on the project provided an update to those at this week’s city council meeting.
GRAFTON, IL
97ZOK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Road construction coming to Sangamon Co. village

JEROME, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in the Sangamon County village of Jerome will have to adjust their travels in the coming week as a road construction project begins on several streets. Leonard Street will be the first road to be closed for this project. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the road will close for […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Greene County Names New Highway Supervisor After Lengthy Search

The Greene County Board finally has their engineer after nearly two years of searching. The Greene Prairie Press reports that the county hired Aaron Haverfield of Carrollton to be the new Greene County Highway Supervisor after a special meeting on Friday, September 9th. Haverfield fills the vacancy left by David...
GREENE COUNTY, IL
nprillinois.org

Scott County manufacturer paying employees while rebuilding from a fire

An air conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer in the small west central Illinois town of Bluffs is rebuilding after a fire recently engulfed its facility. Despite the fire, none of the 110 employees at Westermeyer Industries has missed a paycheck. President Gary Westermeyer said the business wanted to keep everybody on...
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during September 11-17, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Starlette Hauge-Sherman, 54 of Foristell, MO, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis, transportation of alcohol, and not wearing a seatbelt in connection with a September 11 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: September 11-17, 2022

An officer was dispatched to Carney Lane at Gillespie Lake in reference to criminal damage to state-supported property. An officer was dispatched to East Oak Street in reference to a suspicious person. An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street in reference to criminal trespass to...
GILLESPIE, IL
WAND TV

Police: Multiple items stolen from home in Schram City

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Firearms, precious metals, and musical equipment stolen from a residence in Schram City, according to police. On Friday, the Hillsboro Police Department said it is seeking information in reference to a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of 22nd Street in Schram City, Illinois. According...
HILLSBORO, IL

