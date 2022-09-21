ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Nyack, NY

School Delayed Thursday After Car Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home

A horrific crash has closed a major Dutchess County roadway causing some schools to be delayed. According to Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Nancy Reamy, a car crashed into a structure on Route 9D in the Village of Wappinger just after 3am on Thursday morning. The crash resulted in a fire that has closed the entire roadway between Middlebush Road and Old Hopewell Road. Local residents report seeing huge flames lighting up the sky early Thursday as the structure burst into flames.
New York State RV Show happening this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory. Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.
Hardship exceptions sought for Route 23 bridge reconstruction project

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?

If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
Fatal auto accident reported in Orange County

VILLAGE OF FLORIDA – A one-car crash in the Village of Florida just before 10 p.m. Wednesday claimed one life, according to first responders at the scene. The accident involved an overturned vehicle on Route 94 near Goelet Road. A medical examiner was called to the scene.
