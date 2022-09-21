Read full article on original website
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
What Could New York State Winter Natural Gas Prices Look Like This Winter?
Okay, I get it. Fall is officially here. We didn't need a harsh reminder with lower than normal temperatures for the first full day of Autumn. I don't ever recall an abnormally warm day for the first day of spring, do you? It's not fair. Seems like we were just...
talkofthesound.com
Metro-North Preps New Rochelle Rail Yard Expansion for Penn Access Project
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 22, 2022) — Metro-North met recently with City Officials to discuss the commuter railroad’s plans to add tracks and buildings East of the New Rochelle train station through eminent domain. The property includes the areas between the railroad tracks and the ShopRite of New...
NBC New York
Fall Chill Arrives With First Day of Autumn 2022 — and NY Already Has a Frost Advisory
Fall is here -- and so is the chill. The first frost advisory of the season was issued Friday for New York's Sullivan and western Ulster counties ahead of an expected temperature drop Friday night. The cooler overnight temperatures could bring NYC its first dip into the 40s since early May.
School Delayed Thursday After Car Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
A horrific crash has closed a major Dutchess County roadway causing some schools to be delayed. According to Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Nancy Reamy, a car crashed into a structure on Route 9D in the Village of Wappinger just after 3am on Thursday morning. The crash resulted in a fire that has closed the entire roadway between Middlebush Road and Old Hopewell Road. Local residents report seeing huge flames lighting up the sky early Thursday as the structure burst into flames.
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
Dutchess County New Emergency Readiness App: Why Do You Need It?
Dutchess County has just modified how they give out information to its residents. Not just in case of an emergency, like a tornado or severe snow storm, but also when they are going to be doing road work, or if there is a sensitive resident who cannot be located. They wanted to make it seamless to get the info out, so they are launching a new app.
localsyr.com
New York State RV Show happening this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory. Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.
The Hudson Valley Will Feel the Coolest Temperatures Since Spring
Heavy rain and thunder moved through the Hudson Valley, as a cold front pushed its way through the area Thursday morning. Forecasters say this will bring in much cooler and drier air as we approach the weekend. The cooler air will be just in time for Fall. How cold will it get exactly?
Renowned Photographer From NJ Airlifted After Severe Palisades Parkway Motorcycle Crash
An accomplished international photographer from Englewood was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed. David Zimand was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center following the mid-afternoon crash just north of the State Line Lookout in Alpine shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. The...
Crews working to resolve scattered NJ power outages after Monday downpours
Several hundred New Jersey residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon following a Monday storm.
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
advertisernewssouth.com
Hardship exceptions sought for Route 23 bridge reconstruction project
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
travelawaits.com
The Unique Day Cruise From NYC That Offers Spectacular Fall Views Along The Hudson River
Get into the fall season with a trip up the Hudson River. Circle Line is celebrating the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise. Enjoy the sights of the autumn season during this Oktoberfest-themed experience with German food specials, Oktoberfest beers, live music, and unbeatable views of the fall foliage.
Is Newburgh Installing a Beer Pipeline Under the City?
If the rumors are true, businesses and residents may soon be able to tap into an endless supply of beer flowing under the City of Newburgh. The Internet was buzzing this week about an announcement that a beer pipeline was being installed under the streets of Newburgh. While this may seem like a far-fetched idea, the beer pipeline is actually a real thing.
Newark airport will no longer be NYC-area airport due to upcoming city code change
Starting Oct. 3, Newark Liberty International airport will no longer be an NYC airport due to an upcoming change in their city code.
“Great Find” Food Experiences Foodies Know In Dutchess County, NY
As a person who loves food, people often ask me, if there are any hidden gems of places to grab a bite in the Hudson Valley. This time around, I am just going to focus on a few spots inside Dutchess County New York. I will occasionally update this list,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal auto accident reported in Orange County
VILLAGE OF FLORIDA – A one-car crash in the Village of Florida just before 10 p.m. Wednesday claimed one life, according to first responders at the scene. The accident involved an overturned vehicle on Route 94 near Goelet Road. A medical examiner was called to the scene.
Noxious odors from sewage plant causing a stink in Rockland County
County officials say the foul odors first started coming from a tank where maintenance was being performed. They later emanated from some other processing tanks.
