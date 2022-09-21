Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Mo. – A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting. The incident unfolded around 10 p.m Friday in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital, but the woman later died from her injuries.
myleaderpaper.com
Man wanted by Sheriff’s Office found sleeping on trampoline in Arnold
Arnold Police arrested a 48-year-old Leasburg man wanted on a felony warrant after he was found sleeping on a child’s trampoline outside a home in the 100 block of the Starling Community mobile home court. Arnold Police received an anonymous tip that the fugitive was outside the home before the arrest, Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher said.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to supplying fatal fentanyl dose and hiding body in backyard
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted providing the fentanyl that killed an acquaintance in 2020 and then hiding the body in the backyard. Quinton O’Bryan Adaway, 26, of Ballwin, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one count of distributing fentanyl. Adaway admitted...
KFVS12
Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and another has been charged in a shooting incident that took place Friday evening, September 23 in Cape Girardeau.. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie, of St. Louis, died as a result of the shooting.
KMOV
New allegations, new action against St. Charles fence company accused of fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says they have received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck over the last year. Local police departments as well as the City of Wentzville are investigating and taking action against the locally owned company. “We’re all struggling...
KMOV
Woman shot and killed in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in South City early Saturday morning, police say. The woman, 21, was shot in the face near the intersection of Oregon and Itaska just before around 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found her laying face down on the street with gunshot wounds, police say.
mymoinfo.com
Bonne Terre Prison Inmate Incarcerated For Washington County Crimes Dies
(Bonne Terre) An inmate from the Bonne Terre prison has died. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says 33-year-old Jeremy Danzer was pronounced dead Sunday at the state prison in northern St. Francois County. Danzer was serving 24 years for forgery, drug possession, leaving the scene of...
Ballwin man gives fentanyl to friend, hides body
A man from Ballwin, Mo. admitted to providing the drugs that killed his acquaintance in 2020.
St. Charles police say man scammed numerous victims out of $300K
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Louis man was arrested after police said he stole approximately $300,000 from victims since August 2021. According to the St. Charles Police Department, 54-year-old Ron Johnson allegedly scammed numerous victims from in and outside of Missouri. Johnson was charged with stealing over $25,000,...
Man allegedly shoots and kills roommate in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man allegedly shot and killed his roommate in south St. Louis Tuesday. A court document said Scipio Montel Clark, 47, got into an argument with Richard Brock and then shot him. Officers were called to the scene at a residence in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. Brock was found on […]
KMOV
Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Man shot in face in north St. Louis, suffers critical injuries
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face Friday in north St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis County Bomb Squad recovers blasting cap in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies with help from the St. Louis County Bomb Squad recovered a blasting cap that was located in the back yard of a residence in the 100 block of Frosty Hill Lane outside of Hillsboro. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the caller found...
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man arrested for alleged DWI after accident west of Olympian Village
A 59-year-old De Soto man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that happened about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Hwy. 110 and Upper Plattin Road west of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The De Soto man was driving a 2007...
republicmonitor.com
Police Reports- Sept. 22, 2022
The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to 529 Sycamore Rd. on September 6 in reference to a reported property damage incident. Officers responded to the Downtown Square on September 16 in reference to an individual finding a pair of child’s glasses....
DWI crash in St. Peters kills one, injures two
ST. PETERS, Mo. – One person was killed and two others were injured when a woman driving while intoxicated crashed in St. Peters. According to a court document, the crash happened on April 25, 2022 on Veterans Memorial Parkway just east of Spencer Loop South. Madeline Christian was driving a 2014 Jeep Compass in this […]
Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Local chef facing domestic assault charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The co-owner of a Tower Grove South restaurant is facing domestic assault charges. Anh Huy Nguyen, co-owner of Snō, was charged on Wednesday with domestic assault in the second, third and fourth degrees, felony charges. There’s also an unlawful use of a weapon charge, a misdemeanor.
St. Louis man accused of luring woman to construction site for abuse
Investigators say a St. Louis man lured a woman to a construction work site with the promise of a job and used that opportunity to force himself on her.
