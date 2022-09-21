RIVERVIEW, Mo. – A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting. The incident unfolded around 10 p.m Friday in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital, but the woman later died from her injuries.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO