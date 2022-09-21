ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

kbsi23.com

BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Dispute ends with 2 shot, woman killed in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mo. – A dispute turned deadly Friday evening in Riverview when a woman died and a man was hurt in a shooting. The incident unfolded around 10 p.m Friday in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital, but the woman later died from her injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Man wanted by Sheriff’s Office found sleeping on trampoline in Arnold

Arnold Police arrested a 48-year-old Leasburg man wanted on a felony warrant after he was found sleeping on a child’s trampoline outside a home in the 100 block of the Starling Community mobile home court. Arnold Police received an anonymous tip that the fugitive was outside the home before the arrest, Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher said.
LEASBURG, MO
Sullivan, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Washington County, MO
Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and another has been charged in a shooting incident that took place Friday evening, September 23 in Cape Girardeau.. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie, of St. Louis, died as a result of the shooting.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KMOV

Woman shot and killed in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in South City early Saturday morning, police say. The woman, 21, was shot in the face near the intersection of Oregon and Itaska just before around 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found her laying face down on the street with gunshot wounds, police say.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man allegedly shoots and kills roommate in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man allegedly shot and killed his roommate in south St. Louis Tuesday. A court document said Scipio Montel Clark, 47, got into an argument with Richard Brock and then shot him. Officers were called to the scene at a residence in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. Brock was found on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto man arrested for alleged DWI after accident west of Olympian Village

A 59-year-old De Soto man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that happened about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Hwy. 110 and Upper Plattin Road west of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The De Soto man was driving a 2007...
DE SOTO, MO
republicmonitor.com

Police Reports- Sept. 22, 2022

The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to 529 Sycamore Rd. on September 6 in reference to a reported property damage incident. Officers responded to the Downtown Square on September 16 in reference to an individual finding a pair of child’s glasses....
PERRYVILLE, MO
FOX 2

DWI crash in St. Peters kills one, injures two

ST. PETERS, Mo. – One person was killed and two others were injured when a woman driving while intoxicated crashed in St. Peters. According to a court document, the crash happened on April 25, 2022 on Veterans Memorial Parkway just east of Spencer Loop South. Madeline Christian was driving a 2014 Jeep Compass in this […]
SAINT PETERS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Local chef facing domestic assault charges

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The co-owner of a Tower Grove South restaurant is facing domestic assault charges. Anh Huy Nguyen, co-owner of Snō, was charged on Wednesday with domestic assault in the second, third and fourth degrees, felony charges. There’s also an unlawful use of a weapon charge, a misdemeanor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

