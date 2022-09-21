ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.
FLORISSANT, MO
